على امتداد الأحجار العتيقة لسور الصين العظيم، حيث تختبئ أسرار الإمبراطوريات خلف كل منعطف، كُشف الستار اليوم عن فصل جديد من التاريخ. فقد أعلن معهد بكين للآثار عن اكتشافات لافتة في قطاع جيانكو، أحد أكثر المقاطع وعورةً وإثارةً للجدل، بعدما أظهرت أعمال التنقيب الحديثة كنوزاً كانت مطمورة لقرون. ومن بين الأنقاض الصامتة خرجت أسلحة قديمة، وقطع معمارية فريدة، وأغراض استخدمت في الحياة اليومية، لتمنح الباحثين لمحة نادرة عن تفاصيل الماضي الصيني العميق.

وأعلن شانغ هنغ، زميل باحث مشارك في معهد بكين للآثار، أن من بين هذه القطع الأثرية مدفعاً كبيراً صُنع في أواخر فترة أسرة مينغ (1368-1644)، بطول 89.2 سنتيمتر ووزن 112.1 كيلوغرام، وهو أكبر قطعة مدفعية تم العثور عليها على الإطلاق في هذا القطاع من سور الصين العظيم. وأضاف: «النقوش المحفوظة جيداً على المدفع تُقدم أدلة جديدة حاسمة لأبحاث تصنيع الأسلحة النارية وتبادلات التكنولوجيا العسكرية التاريخية خلال تلك الفترة».

كما أعلن المعهد اكتشاف 28 قطعة أثرية من الفيروز في موقع شينقونغ، وهي مستوطنة نادرة يعود تاريخها إلى فترة شيا (2070-1600 قبل الميلاد) وشانغ (1600-1046 قبل الميلاد) في منطقة بكين الحضرية.

وأفاد يانغ جيوي، زميل باحث في معهد بكين للآثار، بأن التحليلات تشير إلى أن الفيروز يُحتمل أن يكون مصدره مناجم تقع عند تقاطع مقاطعات هوبي وخنان وشنشي، مما يُقدم دليلاً رئيسياً على التبادلات الثقافية المبكرة شمالي الصين.