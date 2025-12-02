Along the ancient stones of the Great Wall of China, where the secrets of empires hide behind every turn, a new chapter in history was unveiled today. The Beijing Institute of Archaeology announced remarkable discoveries in the Jiankou section, one of the most rugged and controversial segments, after recent excavation work revealed treasures that had been buried for centuries. Among the silent ruins emerged ancient weapons, unique architectural pieces, and items used in daily life, providing researchers with a rare glimpse into the intricate details of China's deep past.

Shang Heng, a research fellow at the Beijing Institute of Archaeology, announced that among these artifacts was a large cannon made in the late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), measuring 89.2 centimeters in length and weighing 112.1 kilograms, making it the largest piece of artillery ever found in this section of the Great Wall. He added, "The well-preserved inscriptions on the cannon provide crucial new evidence for research on the manufacturing of firearms and historical military technology exchanges during that period."

The institute also announced the discovery of 28 turquoise artifacts at the Xinggong site, a rare settlement dating back to the Xia (2070-1600 BC) and Shang (1600-1046 BC) periods in the urban area of Beijing.

Yang Jiwei, a research fellow at the Beijing Institute of Archaeology, reported that analyses suggest the turquoise likely originated from mines located at the intersection of Hubei, Henan, and Shaanxi provinces, providing key evidence of early cultural exchanges in northern China.