في مشهد يكاد يخرج من قلب أفلام الهروب البوليسية، تتكشف فصول جديدة في قضية الفرار المزدوج من سجن ديجون الفرنسي، بعدما أظهرت التحقيقات استخدام طائرة (درون) في إيصال أدوات ساعدت السجينين على تنفيذ خطتهما الجريئة. وبينما يثير هذا التطور صدمة واسعة في الأوساط الأمنية، تواصل الشرطة الفرنسية مطاردة الفارّ الأخير، شاب في التاسعة عشرة يُوصف بأنه من أخطر المطلوبين، في سباق مع الزمن لإغلاق آخر حلقات هذه القصة المثيرة.

الغموض يخيّم على مكان الهارب الرئيسي

وبينما ألقي القبض على أحد شركائه في بيسانسون خلال عملية أمنية ضخمة، لا يزال الغموض يخيّم على مكان وجود الهارب الرئيسي.

وأعلنت النيابة العامة الفرنسية أنه تم توقيف مشتبه به بالتواطؤ مع السجين الفار خلال عملية أمنية واسعة نفذت يوم الأحد، في مدينة بيسانسون، وذلك بعد عملية الهروب المزدوج من سجن ديجون يوم الخميس. ومع ذلك، لم تسفر العملية عن العثور على الهارب الأخير.

العملية الأمنية الكبرى

وأكد المدعي العام في ديجون، أوليفييه كاراكوتش، أن الهدف منها كان توقيف السجين الأخير الذي ما زال فاراً، والذي يعتبر الأخطر بعد هروبه من مركز الاحتجاز، بحسب صحيفة «لوموند» الفرنسية.

وأضاف المدعي العام أن العملية، التي شاركت فيها وحدات من قوات النخبة، أسفرت عن توقيف أحد المتواطئين مع هذا الهارب، دون تقديم مزيد من التفاصيل.

والسجين الهارب، البالغ من العمر 19 عاماً فقط، يُعدّ «خطيراً» وقد صدرت بحقه نحو 10 إدانات سابقة، خصوصاً في قضايا عنف مشدّد وخطف. وأشارت نيابة مونتبليار حديثاً إلى أنه ينتمي إلى «عالم الجريمة المنظمة».

وكان محتجزاً احتياطياً في ديجون بعد التحقيق معه بتهم محاولة القتل وتكوين عصابة إجرامية.

أما السجين الآخر، البالغ من العمر 32 عاماً، فكان محتجزاً أيضاً احتياطياً على خلفية قضايا عنف أسري. وقد أُلقي القبض عليه بعد 24 ساعة فقط من هروبه، يوم الجمعة، داخل أحد المقاهي في منطقة سون إي لوار حيث كان يحتسي قهوته بهدوء.

شبكة من المتواطئين

ويعرض السجين المعاد توقيفه، إلى جانب امرأة تبلغ 25 عاماً يُشتبه بأنها شريكته، أمام قاضٍ يوم الأحد استعداداً لتوجيه تهم «الهروب ضمن عصابة منظمة وتكوين جماعة أشرار» بالنسبة للسجين، و«التواطؤ وتكوين جماعة أشرار» بالنسبة للمرأة.

وكانت هذه المرأة قد أوقفت يوم الجمعة مع شريكها البالغ 22 عاماً، الذي تم استبعاده سريعاً من القضية وأُفرج عنه.

وتقرّ المرأة، المقربة من السجين المُعاد توقيفه، بأنها أقلّت شخصين في ديجون، «من دون علمها بأنهما كانا فارّين» وفق النيابة.

وتؤكد أن الرجل الذي اتصل بها أخبرها بأنه «أُفرج عنه قانونياً وأنه برفقة صديق» وقد عُثر خلال تفتيش منزلها على طائرات مسيّرة، لكنها تنفي استخدامها في عمليات تهريب غير قانونية إلى داخل السجن.

وطلبت النيابة توجيه الاتهام إليهما مع إيداعهما الحبس الاحتياطي.

وكان السجينان قد تمكنا صباح الخميس من الهروب من سجن ديجون، وهو منشأة قديمة، بعد نشر قضبان زنزانتهما باستخدام شفرة بسيطة لقص المعادن، يُرجّح أنها أدخلت إليهما عبر طائرة درون.