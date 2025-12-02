In a scene that seems to come straight out of a police escape movie, new chapters unfold in the case of the double escape from the French Dijon prison, after investigations revealed the use of a drone to deliver tools that helped the two inmates execute their bold plan. While this development has caused widespread shock in security circles, the French police continue to hunt for the last fugitive, a nineteen-year-old described as one of the most dangerous wanted individuals, in a race against time to close the final chapters of this thrilling story.

Mystery Hangs Over the Main Fugitive's Location

While one of his accomplices was arrested in Besançon during a massive security operation, the mystery still hangs over the whereabouts of the main fugitive.

The French public prosecutor announced that a suspect was detained for complicity with the escaped inmate during a wide-ranging security operation carried out on Sunday in the city of Besançon, following the double escape from Dijon prison on Thursday. However, the operation did not result in the capture of the last fugitive.

The Major Security Operation

The public prosecutor in Dijon, Olivier Caracotch, confirmed that the aim was to arrest the last inmate who remains at large, considered the most dangerous after his escape from the detention center, according to the French newspaper "Le Monde."

The prosecutor added that the operation, which involved units from elite forces, resulted in the arrest of one of the accomplices of this fugitive, without providing further details.

The escaped inmate, who is only 19 years old, is deemed "dangerous" and has around 10 previous convictions, particularly for serious violence and kidnapping. The Montbéliard prosecutor recently indicated that he belongs to the "world of organized crime."

He was being held in pre-trial detention in Dijon after being investigated for attempted murder and forming a criminal gang.

The other inmate, aged 32, was also in pre-trial detention on charges related to domestic violence. He was arrested just 24 hours after his escape, on Friday, inside a café in the Saône-et-Loire area, where he was quietly sipping his coffee.

A Network of Accomplices

The re-arrested inmate, along with a 25-year-old woman suspected of being his accomplice, will appear before a judge on Sunday in preparation for charges of "escaping as part of an organized gang and forming a group of criminals" for the inmate, and "complicity and forming a group of criminals" for the woman.

This woman was arrested on Friday along with her 22-year-old partner, who was quickly excluded from the case and released.

The woman, close to the re-arrested inmate, admits that she drove two people in Dijon, "without knowing that they were fugitives," according to the prosecutor's office.

She asserts that the man who contacted her told her he had been "legally released and was with a friend," and drones were found during a search of her home, but she denies using them for illegal smuggling into the prison.

The prosecutor's office requested charges against them with a remand in custody.

The two inmates managed to escape from Dijon prison on Thursday morning, an old facility, after cutting the bars of their cell using a simple metal-cutting blade, which is believed to have been smuggled to them via a drone.