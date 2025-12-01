في يوم سفر مزدحم عقب عطلة عيد الشكر، حولت عاصفة شتوية عنيفة منطقة البحيرات العظمى في الولايات المحدة إلى ساحة من الفوضى والجليد، ما أدى إلى انقطاع واسع النطاق للكهرباء في ولاية ويسكونسن، وإغلاق مطار دي موين الدولي في آيوا لساعات طويلة بعد انزلاق طائرة تابعة لشركة «دلتا كونكشن» خارج المدرج المغطى بالجليد مساء السبت الماضي.

وتعتبر العاصفة الشتوية التي ضربت الغرب الأوسط في نهاية نوفمبر جزء من «نظام منخفض قوي» نشأ في جبال روكي، وانتقل شرقًا محملًا بثلوج ثقيلة ورياح عاتية، وأمطار متجمدة، وفقًا للخدمة الوطنية للأرصاد.

وأدى هذا النظام إلى انخفاض الرؤية إلى الصفر في بعض المناطق، ما تسبب في حوادث مرورية كثيرة، بما في ذلك تصادم 45 سيارة في آيوا، وإنقاذ 200 شخص من الخنادق، وأدت العاصفة إلى إلغاء أكثر من 1,000 رحلة وطنية، مع تأخيرات في 20% من الرحلات في مطارات شيكاغو وديترويت، وفقًا لفلایت أوير.

وبدأت العاصفة، في الاصطدام بمناطق الغرب الأوسط يوم الجمعة الماضي، محملة بثلوج ثقيلة تصل إلى 30 سم في بعض المناطق قرب بحيرة ميشيغان، ورياح عاتية تصل إلى 35 ميلًا في الساعة، وأمطار متجمدة أدت إلى تكون طبقات جليدية على الأشجار والخطوط الكهربائية.

وفي ويسكونسن، أبلغت شركة الكهرباء عن أكثر من 6,000 انقطاع كهربائي، مع تركيز أكثر من نصفه في ميلووكي وجنوب ميلووكي، حيث سقطت أشجار ثقيلة، ما أدى إلى انقطاع التيار عن آلاف المنازل والأعمال التجارية.

أما في آيوا، فقد بلغت الدراما ذروتها حين انزلقت طائرة «دلتا كونكشن» رقم 5087، التابعة لشركة إنديفور إير وتحمل 54 راكبًا بالإضافة إلى طاقم الطائرة، خارج المدرج 31 في مطار دي موين الدولي أثناء الهبوط من ديترويت.

وانحرفت الطائرة، وهي من طراز كنداير ريجيونال جيت 900، عن سطح الإسفلت بسبب الجليد الشديد والثلوج المتساقطة بغزارة، لكنها بقيت على الأرض دون اصطدام، ولم يُبلغ عن إصابات، حيث نقل الركاب إلى المحطة الجوية بواسطة حافلات.

ووفقاً لوكالة «أسوشيتد برس»، دعت مئات الكنائس في غرب ميشيغان المصلين إلى البقاء في منازلهم أو متابعة الطقوس الدينية عبر الإنترنت، بعد أن تكدست الثلوج بارتفاع وصل إلى 30 سنتيمترا في مناطق قريبة من بحيرة ميشيغان.