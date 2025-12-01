On a busy travel day following the Thanksgiving holiday, a fierce winter storm turned the Great Lakes region in the United States into a scene of chaos and ice, leading to widespread power outages in Wisconsin and the closure of Des Moines International Airport in Iowa for several hours after a Delta Connection plane slid off the icy runway last Saturday evening.

The winter storm that hit the Midwest in late November is part of a "strong low-pressure system" that originated in the Rocky Mountains and moved eastward, bringing heavy snowfall, strong winds, and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service.

This system caused visibility to drop to zero in some areas, resulting in numerous traffic accidents, including a 45-vehicle pileup in Iowa, and the rescue of 200 people from ditches. The storm led to the cancellation of more than 1,000 domestic flights, with delays affecting 20% of flights at Chicago and Detroit airports, according to FlightAware.

The storm began impacting the Midwest on Friday, bringing heavy snow of up to 30 cm in some areas near Lake Michigan, with gusty winds reaching 35 miles per hour and freezing rain that created ice layers on trees and power lines.

In Wisconsin, the utility company reported over 6,000 power outages, with more than half concentrated in Milwaukee and South Milwaukee, where heavy trees fell, causing power outages for thousands of homes and businesses.

In Iowa, the drama peaked when Delta Connection flight 5087, operated by Endeavor Air and carrying 54 passengers plus crew, slid off runway 31 at Des Moines International Airport while landing from Detroit.

The plane, a Bombardier Regional Jet 900, veered off the asphalt surface due to severe ice and heavy snowfall but remained on the ground without crashing, and no injuries were reported, as passengers were transported to the terminal by buses.

According to the Associated Press, hundreds of churches in West Michigan urged worshippers to stay home or attend religious services online after snow accumulated to 30 centimeters in areas near Lake Michigan.