Herbal tea is considered a caffeine-free beverage and is distinguished by being a rich source of antioxidants. This natural composition makes it beneficial for improving digestion, reducing stress levels, and enhancing immunity, in addition to supporting vital body functions without affecting sleep.

In her statements to the Indian website "OnlyMyHealth," holistic nutritionist Dr. Jetika Chopra revealed the truth about the effects of herbal tea when consumed daily, confirming that most people can safely drink it, provided they stick to one to two cups a day and rely on high-quality natural herbs.

The Difference Between Herbal Tea and Traditional Tea

Chopra explained that herbal tea differs from traditional tea; it is prepared from a blend of medicinal herbs, such as mint, chamomile, ginger, and hibiscus, which have natural therapeutic properties that help soothe the stomach, reduce bloating, and stimulate blood circulation.

The expert warned that herbs are not just flavored water, but rather biologically active substances. For example, hibiscus significantly lowers blood pressure and may cause serious drops for patients with low blood pressure or those taking blood pressure medications. Licorice in large amounts raises blood pressure and causes fluid retention.

She also pointed out that mint and ginger may increase acidity in patients with reflux or ulcers, while chamomile and lavender may cause severe allergies in patients with pollen allergies.

Chopra noted that the most dangerous thing is cheap tea bags, as many of them are made from microplastics that dissolve in hot water, and some are chlorine-bleached. Therefore, the solution is to use loose herbs or biodegradable bags from reputable brands.

Who Should Avoid Herbs

- Pregnant and breastfeeding women (hibiscus, sage, rosemary, licorice are prohibited).

- Patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid issues, and those on blood thinners.

- Individuals with irritable bowel syndrome, ulcers, or chronic acidity.

- Kidney patients (concentrated hibiscus is prohibited).

Tips for Drinking Herbal Tea

Dr. Chopra provided golden tips for enjoying herbs safely:

1 - Start with one cup daily, then increase to two cups if the body accepts it.

2 - Change the type of herb every two to three days to avoid the accumulation of certain compounds.

3 - Drink after meals, not on an empty stomach, especially if you suffer from acidity.

4 - Use honey, cinnamon, or lemon, not white sugar.

5 - Do not boil the herb for more than 5-7 minutes to avoid releasing strong compounds that may upset the stomach.