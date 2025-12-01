شاي الأعشاب يُعد من المشروبات الخالية من الكافيين، ويمتاز بكونه مصدرًا غنيًا بمضادات الأكسدة، وهذه التركيبة الطبيعية تجعله مفيدًا في تحسين عملية الهضم، وخفض مستويات التوتر، وتعزيز المناعة، إضافةً إلى دعمه لوظائف الجسم الحيوية دون التأثير على النوم.

في تصريحاتها لموقع «OnlyMyHealth» الهندي كشفت أخصائية التغذية الشمولية، الدكتورة جيتيكا شوبرا، حقيقة تأثير شاي الأعشاب عند تناوله يوميًا، مؤكدة أن معظم الناس يمكنهم شربه بأمان كامل، بشرط الالتزام بكوب إلى كوبين فقط يوميًا والاعتماد على أعشاب طبيعية ذات جودة عالية.

الفرق بين شاي الأعشاب والشاي التقليدي

وأوضحت شوبرا أن شاي الأعشاب يختلف عن الشاي التقليدي؛ فهو يُحضَّر من مزيج من الأعشاب الطبية، مثل النعناع والبابونج والزنجبيل والكركديه، التي تحمل خصائص علاجية طبيعية تساعد على تهدئة المعدة، وتخفيف الانتفاخ، وتنشيط الدورة الدموية.

وحذرت الخبيرة، من أن الأعشاب ليست مجرد ماء منكّه، وإنما هي مواد فعالة «بيولوجيًا»، فمثلاً الكركديه يخفض الضغط بقوة وقد يسبب هبوطًا خطيرًا لمرضى الضغط المنخفض أو من يتناولون أدوية الضغط، العرقسوس بكميات كبيرة يرفع الضغط ويسبب احتباس السوائل.

كما أشارت إلى أن النعناع والزنجبيل قد يزيدان الحموضة عند مرضى الارتجاع أو القرحة، والبابونج واللافندر قد يسببان حساسية شديدة لمرضى حساسية حبوب اللقاح.

ونوهت شوبرا بأن أخطر شيء هو أكياس الشاي الرخيصة، فإن كثيرا منها مصنوع من بلاستيك دقيق (microplastics) يذوب في الماء الساخن، والبعض الآخر مبيّض بالكلور، لذا فالحل في استخدام أعشاب سائبة أو أكياس قابلة للتحلل من ماركات موثوقة.

الممنوعون من الأعشاب

- الحوامل والمرضعات (ممنوع الكركديه – الميرمية – إكليل الجبل – العرقسوس).

- مرضى الضغط والسكر والغدة الدرقية ومميعات الدم.

- أصحاب القولون العصبي أو القرحة أو الحموضة المزمنة.

- مرضى الكلى (ممنوع الكركديه المركز).

نصائح عند شرب شاي الأعشاب

قدمت الدكتورة شوبرا نصائح ذهبية للاستمتاع بالأعشاب بأمان:

1 - البدء بكوب واحد يوميا، ثم الرفع إلى كوبين حال تقبلهما الجسم.

2 - تغيير نوع العشبة كل يومين أو ثلاثة، لكي لا تتراكم مركبات معينة.

3 - الشرب بعد الأكل وليس على معدة فارغة، خصوصا إذا كنت تعاني من حموضة.

4 - استخدام عسل أو قرفة أو ليمون، وليس سكرا أبيض.

5 - عدم غلي العشبة أكثر من 5 - 7 دقائق لكي لاتخرج مركبات قوية تزعج المعدة.