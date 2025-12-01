شاي الأعشاب يُعد من المشروبات الخالية من الكافيين، ويمتاز بكونه مصدرًا غنيًا بمضادات الأكسدة، وهذه التركيبة الطبيعية تجعله مفيدًا في تحسين عملية الهضم، وخفض مستويات التوتر، وتعزيز المناعة، إضافةً إلى دعمه لوظائف الجسم الحيوية دون التأثير على النوم.
في تصريحاتها لموقع «OnlyMyHealth» الهندي كشفت أخصائية التغذية الشمولية، الدكتورة جيتيكا شوبرا، حقيقة تأثير شاي الأعشاب عند تناوله يوميًا، مؤكدة أن معظم الناس يمكنهم شربه بأمان كامل، بشرط الالتزام بكوب إلى كوبين فقط يوميًا والاعتماد على أعشاب طبيعية ذات جودة عالية.
الفرق بين شاي الأعشاب والشاي التقليدي
وأوضحت شوبرا أن شاي الأعشاب يختلف عن الشاي التقليدي؛ فهو يُحضَّر من مزيج من الأعشاب الطبية، مثل النعناع والبابونج والزنجبيل والكركديه، التي تحمل خصائص علاجية طبيعية تساعد على تهدئة المعدة، وتخفيف الانتفاخ، وتنشيط الدورة الدموية.
وحذرت الخبيرة، من أن الأعشاب ليست مجرد ماء منكّه، وإنما هي مواد فعالة «بيولوجيًا»، فمثلاً الكركديه يخفض الضغط بقوة وقد يسبب هبوطًا خطيرًا لمرضى الضغط المنخفض أو من يتناولون أدوية الضغط، العرقسوس بكميات كبيرة يرفع الضغط ويسبب احتباس السوائل.
كما أشارت إلى أن النعناع والزنجبيل قد يزيدان الحموضة عند مرضى الارتجاع أو القرحة، والبابونج واللافندر قد يسببان حساسية شديدة لمرضى حساسية حبوب اللقاح.
ونوهت شوبرا بأن أخطر شيء هو أكياس الشاي الرخيصة، فإن كثيرا منها مصنوع من بلاستيك دقيق (microplastics) يذوب في الماء الساخن، والبعض الآخر مبيّض بالكلور، لذا فالحل في استخدام أعشاب سائبة أو أكياس قابلة للتحلل من ماركات موثوقة.
الممنوعون من الأعشاب
- الحوامل والمرضعات (ممنوع الكركديه – الميرمية – إكليل الجبل – العرقسوس).
- مرضى الضغط والسكر والغدة الدرقية ومميعات الدم.
- أصحاب القولون العصبي أو القرحة أو الحموضة المزمنة.
- مرضى الكلى (ممنوع الكركديه المركز).
نصائح عند شرب شاي الأعشاب
قدمت الدكتورة شوبرا نصائح ذهبية للاستمتاع بالأعشاب بأمان:
1 - البدء بكوب واحد يوميا، ثم الرفع إلى كوبين حال تقبلهما الجسم.
2 - تغيير نوع العشبة كل يومين أو ثلاثة، لكي لا تتراكم مركبات معينة.
3 - الشرب بعد الأكل وليس على معدة فارغة، خصوصا إذا كنت تعاني من حموضة.
4 - استخدام عسل أو قرفة أو ليمون، وليس سكرا أبيض.
5 - عدم غلي العشبة أكثر من 5 - 7 دقائق لكي لاتخرج مركبات قوية تزعج المعدة.
Herbal tea is considered a caffeine-free beverage and is distinguished by being a rich source of antioxidants. This natural composition makes it beneficial for improving digestion, reducing stress levels, and enhancing immunity, in addition to supporting vital body functions without affecting sleep.
In her statements to the Indian website "OnlyMyHealth," holistic nutritionist Dr. Jetika Chopra revealed the truth about the effects of herbal tea when consumed daily, confirming that most people can safely drink it, provided they stick to one to two cups a day and rely on high-quality natural herbs.
The Difference Between Herbal Tea and Traditional Tea
Chopra explained that herbal tea differs from traditional tea; it is prepared from a blend of medicinal herbs, such as mint, chamomile, ginger, and hibiscus, which have natural therapeutic properties that help soothe the stomach, reduce bloating, and stimulate blood circulation.
The expert warned that herbs are not just flavored water, but rather biologically active substances. For example, hibiscus significantly lowers blood pressure and may cause serious drops for patients with low blood pressure or those taking blood pressure medications. Licorice in large amounts raises blood pressure and causes fluid retention.
She also pointed out that mint and ginger may increase acidity in patients with reflux or ulcers, while chamomile and lavender may cause severe allergies in patients with pollen allergies.
Chopra noted that the most dangerous thing is cheap tea bags, as many of them are made from microplastics that dissolve in hot water, and some are chlorine-bleached. Therefore, the solution is to use loose herbs or biodegradable bags from reputable brands.
Who Should Avoid Herbs
- Pregnant and breastfeeding women (hibiscus, sage, rosemary, licorice are prohibited).
- Patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid issues, and those on blood thinners.
- Individuals with irritable bowel syndrome, ulcers, or chronic acidity.
- Kidney patients (concentrated hibiscus is prohibited).
Tips for Drinking Herbal Tea
Dr. Chopra provided golden tips for enjoying herbs safely:
1 - Start with one cup daily, then increase to two cups if the body accepts it.
2 - Change the type of herb every two to three days to avoid the accumulation of certain compounds.
3 - Drink after meals, not on an empty stomach, especially if you suffer from acidity.
4 - Use honey, cinnamon, or lemon, not white sugar.
5 - Do not boil the herb for more than 5-7 minutes to avoid releasing strong compounds that may upset the stomach.