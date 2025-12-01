In a scene that reflects the magnitude of the tragedy left by harsh climatic factors, details of the violent flooding disaster that has swept through Sri Lanka and Thailand are unfolding day by day, raising the death toll to over 370, while the frantic search for hundreds of missing persons continues.

In an official statement, the Disaster Management Center in Sri Lanka announced that the country is facing one of its worst natural crises in recent years, after the rains from Cyclone "Ditoah" claimed the lives of at least 212 people within a week, with 218 others still missing in a scene where fear mixes with hope and anticipation of what the coming hours will reveal.

The statement clarified that the northern parts of the capital, Colombo, experienced flooding as the water level of the Kelani River rose rapidly, confirming that despite the cyclone's end, heavy rains upstream are now inundating low-lying areas along the riverbanks.

Entire areas of Colombo were submerged in water as the cyclone receded and moved towards India.

In Thailand, 162 people lost their lives in the worst flooding in a decade, while authorities continue to distribute aid to tens of thousands who have been displaced from their homes.

The authorities are continuing the search for the missing, as the government has taken measures to assist those affected.

Authorities in both countries located in South Asia and Southeast Asia are working to clear roads and remove debris to find the missing, following the natural disaster of heavy rains, flooding, and landslides.