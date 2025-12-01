في مشهد يعكس حجم المأساة التي خلفتها العوامل المناخية القاسية، تتكشف يوماً بعد يوم تفاصيل كارثة الفيضانات العنيفة التي اجتاحت سريلانكا وتايلاند، رافعةً حصيلة الضحايا إلى أكثر من 370 قتيلاً، بينما يتواصل البحث المحموم عن مئات المفقودين.
ففي بيان رسمي، أعلن مركز إدارة الكوارث في سريلانكا أن البلاد تواجه واحدة من أسوأ أزماتها الطبيعية في السنوات الأخيرة، بعدما أودت أمطار الإعصار «ديتواه» بحياة ما لا يقل عن 212 شخصاً خلال أسبوع واحد، ولا يزال 218 آخرون مفقودين في مشهد يختلط فيه الخوف بالأمل وترقب ما ستكشفه الساعات القادمة.
وأوضح البيان أن الأجزاء الشمالية من العاصمة كولومبو شهدت فيضانات مع ارتفاع منسوب مياه نهر كيلاني بشكل سريع، مؤكداً أنه على الرغم من انتهاء الإعصار، إلا أن الأمطار الغزيرة عند المنبع تغمر الآن المناطق المنخفضة على طول ضفاف النهر.
وغرقت مناطق بكاملها من كولومبو بالماء، مع انحسار الإعصار وتوجهه إلى الهند.
وفي تايلاند، لاقى 162 شخصاً مصرعهم في أسوأ فيضانات منذ عقد، كما تواصل السلطات توزيع المساعدات على عشرات الآلاف ممن أُجْلوا عن بيوتهم.
وتواصل السلطات البحث عن المفقودين، إذ اتخذت الحكومة إجراءات لمساعدة المتضررين.
وتعمل سلطات البلدين الواقعين في جنوب آسيا وجنوب شرقها على فتح الطرقات ورفع الركام للعثور على المفقودين، بعد الكارثة الطبيعية من أمطار غزيرة وفيضانات وانهيارات للتربة.
In a scene that reflects the magnitude of the tragedy left by harsh climatic factors, details of the violent flooding disaster that has swept through Sri Lanka and Thailand are unfolding day by day, raising the death toll to over 370, while the frantic search for hundreds of missing persons continues.
In an official statement, the Disaster Management Center in Sri Lanka announced that the country is facing one of its worst natural crises in recent years, after the rains from Cyclone "Ditoah" claimed the lives of at least 212 people within a week, with 218 others still missing in a scene where fear mixes with hope and anticipation of what the coming hours will reveal.
The statement clarified that the northern parts of the capital, Colombo, experienced flooding as the water level of the Kelani River rose rapidly, confirming that despite the cyclone's end, heavy rains upstream are now inundating low-lying areas along the riverbanks.
Entire areas of Colombo were submerged in water as the cyclone receded and moved towards India.
In Thailand, 162 people lost their lives in the worst flooding in a decade, while authorities continue to distribute aid to tens of thousands who have been displaced from their homes.
The authorities are continuing the search for the missing, as the government has taken measures to assist those affected.
Authorities in both countries located in South Asia and Southeast Asia are working to clear roads and remove debris to find the missing, following the natural disaster of heavy rains, flooding, and landslides.