في مشهد يعكس حجم المأساة التي خلفتها العوامل المناخية القاسية، تتكشف يوماً بعد يوم تفاصيل كارثة الفيضانات العنيفة التي اجتاحت سريلانكا وتايلاند، رافعةً حصيلة الضحايا إلى أكثر من 370 قتيلاً، بينما يتواصل البحث المحموم عن مئات المفقودين.

ففي بيان رسمي، أعلن مركز إدارة الكوارث في سريلانكا أن البلاد تواجه واحدة من أسوأ أزماتها الطبيعية في السنوات الأخيرة، بعدما أودت أمطار الإعصار «ديتواه» بحياة ما لا يقل عن 212 شخصاً خلال أسبوع واحد، ولا يزال 218 آخرون مفقودين في مشهد يختلط فيه الخوف بالأمل وترقب ما ستكشفه الساعات القادمة.

وأوضح البيان أن الأجزاء الشمالية من العاصمة كولومبو شهدت فيضانات مع ارتفاع منسوب مياه نهر كيلاني بشكل سريع، مؤكداً أنه على الرغم من انتهاء الإعصار، إلا أن الأمطار الغزيرة عند المنبع تغمر الآن المناطق المنخفضة على طول ضفاف النهر.

وغرقت مناطق بكاملها من كولومبو بالماء، مع انحسار الإعصار وتوجهه إلى الهند.

وفي تايلاند، لاقى 162 شخصاً مصرعهم في أسوأ فيضانات منذ عقد، كما تواصل السلطات توزيع المساعدات على عشرات الآلاف ممن أُجْلوا عن بيوتهم.

وتواصل السلطات البحث عن المفقودين، إذ اتخذت الحكومة إجراءات لمساعدة المتضررين.

وتعمل سلطات البلدين الواقعين في جنوب آسيا وجنوب شرقها على فتح الطرقات ورفع الركام للعثور على المفقودين، بعد الكارثة الطبيعية من أمطار غزيرة وفيضانات وانهيارات للتربة.