Medical research has proven that including a serving of legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas) in the weekly diet reduces the risk of heart disease and improves overall health.

Legumes are rich in high-quality plant protein, dietary fiber, essential minerals like iron, magnesium, and potassium, and complex carbohydrates that are digested slowly. This comprehensive nutritional mix provides sustainable energy and supplies the body with the nutrients it needs without saturated fats or cholesterol, unlike some sources of animal protein.

From a cardiovascular perspective, a 2021 study showed that consuming a cup (≈ 180 grams) of legumes daily — instead of white rice or fatty animal protein — lowered total cholesterol and LDL levels in the blood of adults with high cholesterol.

Systematic analyses also indicated that the highest categories of legume consumption recorded a 10-14% reduction in the risk of coronary heart disease compared to those who consumed them rarely or not at all.

Additionally, the fiber found in legumes helps regulate bowel movements, supports beneficial bacteria in the digestive system, and reduces constipation, which enhances overall digestive health. Furthermore, thanks to the complex carbohydrates and fiber, legumes contribute to the slow absorption of sugars, helping to stabilize blood sugar levels in the long term.

In summary: legumes — when consumed regularly and as part of a balanced diet — represent a strong nutritional pillar, as they nourish the body, protect the heart, and effectively regulate digestion.