أثبتت أبحاث طبية، أن تضمين وجبة من البقوليات (فاصوليا، عدس، حمص) في النظام الغذائي الأسبوعي، يقلّص مخاطر أمراض القلب ويحسّن الصحة بشكل عام.

البقوليات غنية ببروتين نباتي عالي الجودة، ألياف غذائية، معادن أساسية مثل الحديد والماغنيسيوم والبوتاسيوم، وكربوهيدرات معقدة تهضم ببطء. هذا المزيج الغذائي المتكامل يوفّر طاقة مستدامة ويمنح الجسم العناصر التي يحتاجها دون دهون مشبعة أو كوليسترول، بخلاف بعض مصادر البروتين الحيواني.

من جهة القلب، أظهرت دراسة 2021، أن استهلاك كوب (≈ 180 غراماً) من البقول يومياً — بدلاً من الأرز الأبيض أو البروتين الحيواني الدسم — خفّض مستويات الكوليسترول الكلي وLDL في دم البالغين ذوي الكوليسترول المرتفع.

كما أشارت تحليلات منهجية إلى أن أعلى فئات استهلاك البقول سجلت انخفاضاً نسبته 10-14% في مخاطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب التاجية، مقارنة بمن استهلكها بشكل نادر أو لا يستهلكها.

أيضاً، الألياف الموجودة في البقول تساعد على تنظيم حركة الأمعاء، ودعم البكتيريا النافعة في الجهاز الهضمي، وتقليل الإمساك، ما يعزّز صحة الجهاز الهضمي عامة. إضافة إلى ذلك، بفضل الكربوهيدرات المعقدة والألياف، تساهم البقول في امتصاص السكريات بشكل بطيء، ما يساعد في استقرار مستويات السكر في الدم على المدى الطويل.

خلاصة: البقوليات — عند استهلاكها بانتظام وضمن نظام متوازن — تمثّل دعامة غذائية قوية، إذ تغذّي الجسم، وتحمي القلب، وتنظّم الهضم بفعالية.