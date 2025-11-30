صدمت النمسا بعد اكتشاف جثة المؤثرة النمساوية ستيفاني بيبر (31عاماً) في غابة نائية على الحدود مع سلوفينيا، في حادثة هزت المجتمع المحلي ومتابعيها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
وأوضحت مصادر الشرطة أن بيبر اختفت بعد خروجها صباح الأحد الماضي من سيارة أجرة في مدينة غراتس، برفقة صديقها. وعندما لم تحضر جلسة تصوير مقررة في اليوم التالي، شعر فريق عملها وأصدقاؤها بالقلق، فاتجه المصور المرافق لها إلى شقتها، حيث التقى صديق الراحلة قبل إبلاغ الشرطة عن اختفائها.
وكشف التحقيق أن المؤثرة النمساوية أرسلت رسائل نصية عبر تطبيق واتساب قبل اختفائها، حذرت فيها من صديقها السابق، مشيرة إلى أنه شخصية مظلمة، وأنها شعرت بالخطر أثناء تمشية كلبها. وأضاف أحد الجيران أنه سمع أصواتاً عالية صباح يوم الحادثة.
اعتراف القاتل
وفق صحيفة «كرونين تسايتونغ» النمساوية، اعترف صديق بيبر بالجريمة وأرشد السلطات إلى مكان دفنها، مؤكدة أن القاتل خنق بيبر عمداً. وتم احتجازه على الجانب السلوفيني، مع طلب تسليمه إلى النمسا لاستكمال التحقيقات.
كما اكتشفت الشرطة سيارة القاتل محترقة على الجانب الآخر من الحدود، في واقعة لا تزال غامضة، فيما تتواصل التحقيقات لمعرفة دوافع الجريمة بشكل كامل.
وأثارت الحادثة صدمة كبيرة بين متابعي المؤثرة النمساوية، إذ عبّر الآلاف من أصدقائها ومحبّيها على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي عن حزنهم واستنكارهم للجريمة التي أودت بحياتها.
