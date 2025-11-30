Austria was shocked after the discovery of the body of Austrian influencer Stephanie Beber (31 years old) in a remote forest on the border with Slovenia, in an incident that has shaken the local community and her followers on social media.

Police sources explained that Beber disappeared after getting out of a taxi in Graz last Sunday morning, accompanied by her boyfriend. When she did not show up for a scheduled photo shoot the next day, her team and friends became concerned, prompting the accompanying photographer to go to her apartment, where he met the deceased's boyfriend before reporting her disappearance to the police.

The investigation revealed that the Austrian influencer sent text messages via WhatsApp before her disappearance, warning about her ex-boyfriend, indicating that he was a dark character and that she felt in danger while walking her dog. One neighbor added that he heard loud noises on the morning of the incident.

Confession of the Killer

According to the Austrian newspaper "Kronen Zeitung," Beber's boyfriend confessed to the crime and led authorities to the location of her burial, confirming that the killer deliberately strangled Beber. He has been detained on the Slovenian side, with a request for his extradition to Austria to continue the investigations.

The police also discovered the killer's car burned on the other side of the border, in an incident that remains mysterious, while investigations continue to fully understand the motives behind the crime.

The incident has caused great shock among the followers of the Austrian influencer, as thousands of her friends and fans expressed their sadness and condemnation of the crime that took her life on social media platforms.