مع تزايد الاهتمام بالحلول الطبيعية لتعزيز الصحة، يبرز الزنجبيل كأحد الأعشاب الأكثر فائدة، فهو لا يقتصر على تخفيف أعراض البرد والغثيان، بل يمتد تأثيره ليشمل صحة القلب وضبط مستويات السكر والكوليسترول.
وتشير الدراسات الحديثة إلى أن الزنجبيل يحتوي على مركبات نشطة بيولوجياً مثل «جينجيرول» و «شوغول» تمنحه خصائص مضادة للالتهابات وللأكسدة.
ومن أبرز فوائده:
1- تخفيف الغثيان
أوضحت المحاضرة في ممارسة الصيدلة ديبا كامدار من جامعة كينغستون أن الزنجبيل فعال في الحد من الغثيان والقيء، خصوصاً أثناء الحمل، كما يمكن أن يساعد في حالات الغثيان المرتبط بالعلاج الكيميائي أو دوار الحركة. ويعتقد الباحثون أن تأثيراته تنجم عن تفاعله مع مستقبلات السيروتونين وتنظيم وظائف الأمعاء والدماغ، إضافة إلى تخفيف الغازات والانتفاخ.
2- خصائص مضادة للالتهاب
أوضحت الدراسات أن الزنجبيل يمكن أن يقلل من نشاط خلايا الدم البيضاء المفرطة النشاط، التي تلعب دوراً في أمراض المناعة الذاتية مثل التهاب المفاصل الروماتويدي والذئبة. وتشير الأبحاث الحديثة أيضاً إلى أن الزنجبيل قد يساعد في مكافحة البكتيريا والفايروسات، مما يجعله علاجاً مساعداً لتخفيف أعراض البرد والإنفلونزا.
3- تخفيف الألم
تقول الدراسات إن مستخلص الزنجبيل يمكن أن يقلل آلام الركبة المرتبطة بهشاشة العظام، وآلام العضلات بعد التمرين، وآلام الدورة الشهرية، إذ أظهرت بعض التجارب أن فعاليته تضاهي الأدوية غير الستيرويدية المضادة للالتهابات. ويعمل الزنجبيل على تنشيط مسارات عصبية تقلل من إشارات الألم وتثبط المواد الالتهابية مثل «البروستاغلاندين».
4- دعم صحة القلب وتنظيم السكر
أظهرت مراجعة علمية لـ26 تجربة سريرية أن مكملات الزنجبيل قد تحسن مستويات الكوليسترول الضار والدهون الثلاثية، وترفع الكوليسترول الجيد، كما تساعد في خفض ضغط الدم. وأشارت مراجعة أخرى لـ10 دراسات إلى أن الزنجبيل يحسن التحكم في مستويات السكر لدى مرضى السكري من النوع الثاني من خلال تعزيز حساسية الإنسولين وتقليل الإجهاد التأكسدي.
5- صحة الدماغ والوقاية من السرطان
تشير الأدلة إلى أن الزنجبيل قد يحمي خلايا الدماغ من التلف التأكسدي، وهو عامل مرتبط بأمراض مثل ألزهايمر، كما أظهرت دراسات مخبرية أنه قد يبطئ نمو بعض الخلايا السرطانية، ما يفتح المجال لمزيد من الأبحاث في المستقبل.
التحذيرات والاحتياطات
يعد الزنجبيل آمناً عند استخدامه طعاماً أو شاياً، لكن الجرعات العالية التي تتجاوز 4 غرامات يومياً قد تسبب حرقة المعدة أو الانتفاخ أو الإسهال. كما يجب توخي الحذر عند تناول مميعات الدم أو أدوية السكري وضغط الدم، واستشارة الطبيب للنساء الحوامل قبل استخدام جرعات كبيرة.
With the increasing interest in natural solutions to enhance health, ginger stands out as one of the most beneficial herbs. It is not limited to alleviating cold and nausea symptoms, but its effects extend to heart health and regulating sugar and cholesterol levels.
Recent studies indicate that ginger contains biologically active compounds such as "gingerol" and "shogaol," which give it anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Some of its most notable benefits include:
1- Alleviating Nausea
Deba Kamdar, a lecturer in pharmacy practice at Kingston University, explained that ginger is effective in reducing nausea and vomiting, especially during pregnancy. It can also help in cases of nausea related to chemotherapy or motion sickness. Researchers believe that its effects result from its interaction with serotonin receptors and the regulation of gut and brain functions, in addition to alleviating gas and bloating.
2- Anti-inflammatory Properties
Studies have shown that ginger can reduce the activity of overactive white blood cells, which play a role in autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. Recent research also indicates that ginger may help combat bacteria and viruses, making it an adjunct treatment for alleviating cold and flu symptoms.
3- Pain Relief
Studies indicate that ginger extract can reduce knee pain associated with osteoarthritis, muscle pain after exercise, and menstrual pain, with some trials showing that its effectiveness rivals that of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Ginger works by activating neural pathways that reduce pain signals and inhibit inflammatory substances such as "prostaglandins."
4- Supporting Heart Health and Regulating Sugar
A scientific review of 26 clinical trials found that ginger supplements may improve levels of harmful cholesterol and triglycerides while raising good cholesterol, as well as helping to lower blood pressure. Another review of 10 studies indicated that ginger improves blood sugar control in type 2 diabetes patients by enhancing insulin sensitivity and reducing oxidative stress.
5- Brain Health and Cancer Prevention
Evidence suggests that ginger may protect brain cells from oxidative damage, a factor associated with diseases like Alzheimer's. Laboratory studies have also shown that it may slow the growth of certain cancer cells, opening the door for further research in the future.
Warnings and Precautions
Ginger is considered safe when used as food or tea, but high doses exceeding 4 grams daily may cause heartburn, bloating, or diarrhea. Caution should be exercised when taking blood thinners or medications for diabetes and blood pressure, and pregnant women should consult a doctor before using large doses.