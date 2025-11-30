مع تزايد الاهتمام بالحلول الطبيعية لتعزيز الصحة، يبرز الزنجبيل كأحد الأعشاب الأكثر فائدة، فهو لا يقتصر على تخفيف أعراض البرد والغثيان، بل يمتد تأثيره ليشمل صحة القلب وضبط مستويات السكر والكوليسترول.

وتشير الدراسات الحديثة إلى أن الزنجبيل يحتوي على مركبات نشطة بيولوجياً مثل «جينجيرول» و «شوغول» تمنحه خصائص مضادة للالتهابات وللأكسدة.

ومن أبرز فوائده:

1- تخفيف الغثيان

أوضحت المحاضرة في ممارسة الصيدلة ديبا كامدار من جامعة كينغستون أن الزنجبيل فعال في الحد من الغثيان والقيء، خصوصاً أثناء الحمل، كما يمكن أن يساعد في حالات الغثيان المرتبط بالعلاج الكيميائي أو دوار الحركة. ويعتقد الباحثون أن تأثيراته تنجم عن تفاعله مع مستقبلات السيروتونين وتنظيم وظائف الأمعاء والدماغ، إضافة إلى تخفيف الغازات والانتفاخ.

2- خصائص مضادة للالتهاب

أوضحت الدراسات أن الزنجبيل يمكن أن يقلل من نشاط خلايا الدم البيضاء المفرطة النشاط، التي تلعب دوراً في أمراض المناعة الذاتية مثل التهاب المفاصل الروماتويدي والذئبة. وتشير الأبحاث الحديثة أيضاً إلى أن الزنجبيل قد يساعد في مكافحة البكتيريا والفايروسات، مما يجعله علاجاً مساعداً لتخفيف أعراض البرد والإنفلونزا.

3- تخفيف الألم

تقول الدراسات إن مستخلص الزنجبيل يمكن أن يقلل آلام الركبة المرتبطة بهشاشة العظام، وآلام العضلات بعد التمرين، وآلام الدورة الشهرية، إذ أظهرت بعض التجارب أن فعاليته تضاهي الأدوية غير الستيرويدية المضادة للالتهابات. ويعمل الزنجبيل على تنشيط مسارات عصبية تقلل من إشارات الألم وتثبط المواد الالتهابية مثل «البروستاغلاندين».

4- دعم صحة القلب وتنظيم السكر

أظهرت مراجعة علمية لـ26 تجربة سريرية أن مكملات الزنجبيل قد تحسن مستويات الكوليسترول الضار والدهون الثلاثية، وترفع الكوليسترول الجيد، كما تساعد في خفض ضغط الدم. وأشارت مراجعة أخرى لـ10 دراسات إلى أن الزنجبيل يحسن التحكم في مستويات السكر لدى مرضى السكري من النوع الثاني من خلال تعزيز حساسية الإنسولين وتقليل الإجهاد التأكسدي.

5- صحة الدماغ والوقاية من السرطان

تشير الأدلة إلى أن الزنجبيل قد يحمي خلايا الدماغ من التلف التأكسدي، وهو عامل مرتبط بأمراض مثل ألزهايمر، كما أظهرت دراسات مخبرية أنه قد يبطئ نمو بعض الخلايا السرطانية، ما يفتح المجال لمزيد من الأبحاث في المستقبل.

التحذيرات والاحتياطات

يعد الزنجبيل آمناً عند استخدامه طعاماً أو شاياً، لكن الجرعات العالية التي تتجاوز 4 غرامات يومياً قد تسبب حرقة المعدة أو الانتفاخ أو الإسهال. كما يجب توخي الحذر عند تناول مميعات الدم أو أدوية السكري وضغط الدم، واستشارة الطبيب للنساء الحوامل قبل استخدام جرعات كبيرة.