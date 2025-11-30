مع انخفاض درجات الحرارة، يصبح الحساء أكثر من مجرد وجبة دافئة، إذ يمكن أن يتحول إلى عنصر غذائي أساسي يدعم الصحة، ويُساعد على ضبط مستوى السكر في الدم، وفقاً لموقع Eating Well.
ويتميز الحساء بقدرته على تزويد الجسم بالبروتين والألياف ومضادات الأكسدة، مع انخفاض الدهون المشبعة، ما يجعله مثالياً لمرضى السكري وأصحاب القلب الضعيف.
1- حساء العدس: مصدر غني بالبروتين والألياف
أوضحت أخصائية التغذية فاندانا شيث أن كوباً واحداً من العدس المطبوخ يوفر 18 غراماً من البروتين و16 غراماً من الألياف، ما يساهم في التحكم بمستوى السكر بعد الوجبات. وأشارت الدراسات إلى أن تناول 110 غراماً من العدس يقلل ارتفاع السكر بعد الأكل بنسبة تصل إلى 20%.
2- حساء مينستروني: وجبة متكاملة للتحكم بالسكر
أكدت أخصائية التغذية جيسيكا ديغور أن حساء مينستروني غني بالألياف والخضراوات والبروتين النباتي، ويعتبر مثالياً للحفاظ على مستوى السكر. ولتخفيف أثر الكربوهيدرات في المعكرونة، يمكن استبدالها بمعكرونة القمح الكامل أو حبوب كاملة أخرى.
3- حساء الفلفل الحار: تعزيز الشبع واستقرار السكر
أوضحت أخصائية التغذية أليسا باتشيكو أن إضافة الخضراوات وتقليل الدهون الحيوانية واستبدالها بالدجاج أو الديك الرومي يمنح الحساء بروتيناً وأليافاً تساعد على استقرار السكر، مع منح شعور طويل بالشبع.
4- حساء الخضراوات المهروسة: مضادات أكسدة ومناعة قوية
يمكن أن يضم حساء الخضراوات المهروسة البروكلي والجزر والطماطم، ما يوفر مضادات أكسدة تدعم مكافحة الالتهابات. كما أنه منخفض الكربوهيدرات وغني بالألياف وفيتامينات A وC، ليكون خياراً مثالياً لمساندة جهاز المناعة.
5- حساء الدجاج: دفء غذائي ومغذي
يعتبر حساء الدجاج خياراً مريحاً وسهل التحضير، ويعزز الصحة باستخدام مرق العظام الغني بالبروتين والمعادن. كما أنه منخفض الكربوهيدرات ويدعم جهاز المناعة.
نصائح الخبراء لاختيار الحساء المثالي
- مراجعة المكونات: اختر حساءً يحتوي على بروتين قليل الدسم، خضراوات متنوعة، وكربوهيدرات من الحبوب الكاملة لضمان وجبة متوازنة.
- زيادة الألياف: تعزز الشبع وتبطئ امتصاص الغلوكوز تدريجياً، وتدعم ميكروبيوم الأمعاء الصحي.
- مراقبة الصوديوم: يفضل اختيار حساء قليل الصوديوم أو دون إضافة ملح، سواءً من المتجر أو عند التحضير المنزلي.
- خفض الدهون المشبعة: يساهم في دعم صحة القلب، وهو أمر بالغ الأهمية لمرضى السكري، وفق أخصائية التغذية فاندانا شيث.
As temperatures drop, soup becomes more than just a warm meal; it can turn into a staple food that supports health and helps regulate blood sugar levels, according to Eating Well.
Soup is characterized by its ability to provide the body with protein, fiber, and antioxidants, while being low in saturated fats, making it ideal for diabetics and those with weak hearts.
1- Lentil Soup: A Rich Source of Protein and Fiber
Nutritionist Vandana Sheth explained that one cup of cooked lentils provides 18 grams of protein and 16 grams of fiber, which helps control blood sugar levels after meals. Studies have indicated that consuming 110 grams of lentils can reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes by up to 20%.
2- Minestrone Soup: A Complete Meal for Blood Sugar Control
Nutritionist Jessica Digior confirmed that minestrone soup is rich in fiber, vegetables, and plant-based protein, making it ideal for maintaining blood sugar levels. To lessen the impact of carbohydrates in pasta, whole wheat pasta or other whole grains can be substituted.
3- Chili Soup: Enhancing Satiety and Stabilizing Sugar
Nutritionist Alyssa Pacheco explained that adding vegetables and reducing animal fats, replacing them with chicken or turkey, provides the soup with protein and fiber that help stabilize blood sugar while offering a long-lasting feeling of fullness.
4- Mashed Vegetable Soup: Antioxidants and Strong Immunity
Mashed vegetable soup can include broccoli, carrots, and tomatoes, providing antioxidants that help combat inflammation. It is also low in carbohydrates and rich in fiber and vitamins A and C, making it an ideal choice to support the immune system.
5- Chicken Soup: Nutritional Warmth
Chicken soup is a comforting and easy-to-prepare option that promotes health by using bone broth rich in protein and minerals. It is also low in carbohydrates and supports the immune system.
Expert Tips for Choosing the Perfect Soup
- Review the ingredients: Choose a soup that contains lean protein, a variety of vegetables, and carbohydrates from whole grains to ensure a balanced meal.
- Increase fiber: It enhances satiety and slows glucose absorption gradually, supporting a healthy gut microbiome.
- Monitor sodium: It is preferable to choose low-sodium soup or one without added salt, whether store-bought or homemade.
- Reduce saturated fats: This contributes to heart health, which is crucial for diabetics, according to nutritionist Vandana Sheth.