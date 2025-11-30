مع انخفاض درجات الحرارة، يصبح الحساء أكثر من مجرد وجبة دافئة، إذ يمكن أن يتحول إلى عنصر غذائي أساسي يدعم الصحة، ويُساعد على ضبط مستوى السكر في الدم، وفقاً لموقع Eating Well.

ويتميز الحساء بقدرته على تزويد الجسم بالبروتين والألياف ومضادات الأكسدة، مع انخفاض الدهون المشبعة، ما يجعله مثالياً لمرضى السكري وأصحاب القلب الضعيف.

1- حساء العدس: مصدر غني بالبروتين والألياف

أوضحت أخصائية التغذية فاندانا شيث أن كوباً واحداً من العدس المطبوخ يوفر 18 غراماً من البروتين و16 غراماً من الألياف، ما يساهم في التحكم بمستوى السكر بعد الوجبات. وأشارت الدراسات إلى أن تناول 110 غراماً من العدس يقلل ارتفاع السكر بعد الأكل بنسبة تصل إلى 20%.

2- حساء مينستروني: وجبة متكاملة للتحكم بالسكر

أكدت أخصائية التغذية جيسيكا ديغور أن حساء مينستروني غني بالألياف والخضراوات والبروتين النباتي، ويعتبر مثالياً للحفاظ على مستوى السكر. ولتخفيف أثر الكربوهيدرات في المعكرونة، يمكن استبدالها بمعكرونة القمح الكامل أو حبوب كاملة أخرى.

3- حساء الفلفل الحار: تعزيز الشبع واستقرار السكر

أوضحت أخصائية التغذية أليسا باتشيكو أن إضافة الخضراوات وتقليل الدهون الحيوانية واستبدالها بالدجاج أو الديك الرومي يمنح الحساء بروتيناً وأليافاً تساعد على استقرار السكر، مع منح شعور طويل بالشبع.

4- حساء الخضراوات المهروسة: مضادات أكسدة ومناعة قوية

يمكن أن يضم حساء الخضراوات المهروسة البروكلي والجزر والطماطم، ما يوفر مضادات أكسدة تدعم مكافحة الالتهابات. كما أنه منخفض الكربوهيدرات وغني بالألياف وفيتامينات A وC، ليكون خياراً مثالياً لمساندة جهاز المناعة.

5- حساء الدجاج: دفء غذائي ومغذي

يعتبر حساء الدجاج خياراً مريحاً وسهل التحضير، ويعزز الصحة باستخدام مرق العظام الغني بالبروتين والمعادن. كما أنه منخفض الكربوهيدرات ويدعم جهاز المناعة.

نصائح الخبراء لاختيار الحساء المثالي

  • مراجعة المكونات: اختر حساءً يحتوي على بروتين قليل الدسم، خضراوات متنوعة، وكربوهيدرات من الحبوب الكاملة لضمان وجبة متوازنة.
  • زيادة الألياف: تعزز الشبع وتبطئ امتصاص الغلوكوز تدريجياً، وتدعم ميكروبيوم الأمعاء الصحي.
  • مراقبة الصوديوم: يفضل اختيار حساء قليل الصوديوم أو دون إضافة ملح، سواءً من المتجر أو عند التحضير المنزلي.
  • خفض الدهون المشبعة: يساهم في دعم صحة القلب، وهو أمر بالغ الأهمية لمرضى السكري، وفق أخصائية التغذية فاندانا شيث.