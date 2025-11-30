As temperatures drop, soup becomes more than just a warm meal; it can turn into a staple food that supports health and helps regulate blood sugar levels, according to Eating Well.

Soup is characterized by its ability to provide the body with protein, fiber, and antioxidants, while being low in saturated fats, making it ideal for diabetics and those with weak hearts.

1- Lentil Soup: A Rich Source of Protein and Fiber

Nutritionist Vandana Sheth explained that one cup of cooked lentils provides 18 grams of protein and 16 grams of fiber, which helps control blood sugar levels after meals. Studies have indicated that consuming 110 grams of lentils can reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes by up to 20%.

2- Minestrone Soup: A Complete Meal for Blood Sugar Control

Nutritionist Jessica Digior confirmed that minestrone soup is rich in fiber, vegetables, and plant-based protein, making it ideal for maintaining blood sugar levels. To lessen the impact of carbohydrates in pasta, whole wheat pasta or other whole grains can be substituted.

3- Chili Soup: Enhancing Satiety and Stabilizing Sugar

Nutritionist Alyssa Pacheco explained that adding vegetables and reducing animal fats, replacing them with chicken or turkey, provides the soup with protein and fiber that help stabilize blood sugar while offering a long-lasting feeling of fullness.

4- Mashed Vegetable Soup: Antioxidants and Strong Immunity

Mashed vegetable soup can include broccoli, carrots, and tomatoes, providing antioxidants that help combat inflammation. It is also low in carbohydrates and rich in fiber and vitamins A and C, making it an ideal choice to support the immune system.

5- Chicken Soup: Nutritional Warmth

Chicken soup is a comforting and easy-to-prepare option that promotes health by using bone broth rich in protein and minerals. It is also low in carbohydrates and supports the immune system.

Expert Tips for Choosing the Perfect Soup