أعلنت شركة ديب سيك الصينية إطلاق نموذج ذكاء اصطناعي مفتوح المصدر يحمل اسم Math-V2، قادر على أداء مهمات رياضية بمستوى يضاهي الحاصلين على الميدالية الذهبية في الأولمبياد الدولي للرياضيات IMO، ما يمثل إنجازاً غير مسبوق في عالم الذكاء الاصطناعي.

ويتيح هذا النموذج للجميع الوصول إليه عبر منصات مثل Hugging Face وGitHub، تحت ترخيص مرن يسمح بإعادة استخدامه وتطويره، ما يفتح الباب أمام الباحثين والمطورين حول العالم للاستفادة من قدرات كانت حتى وقت قريب حكراً على أكبر شركات التكنولوجيا.

ويُعرف الأولمبياد الدولي للرياضيات بصعوبته الاستثنائية، إذ تتطلب أسئلته فهماً عميقاً، وإبداعاً، ودقة عالية، مع ضرورة تقديم منهجية الحل وليس الإجابة النهائية فقط، وهي مهارة ينجح بها نحو 8% من المشاركين البشر. ويعد تفوق Math-V2 على هذا المستوى دليلاً على تقدم الذكاء الاصطناعي في مجالات الاستدلال المنطقي وحل المشكلات المعقدة.

ويأتي هذا الإنجاز بعد أشهر من إطلاق نماذج مغلقة من قبل شركات مثل قوقل ديب مايند وأوبن إيه آي، إلا أن ما يميز Math-V2 هو إتاحته المجانية للعالم، ما وصفه خبراء الذكاء الاصطناعي بأنه «ديمقراطية حقيقية للتقنية». وكتب الرئيس التنفيذي لمنصة Hugging Face، كليمان ديلانغ، على منصة إكس: «تخيل أن تمتلك قدرات أفضل الرياضيين مجاناً لتجربة أبحاثك الخاصة، بلا قيود».

وأوضح فريق ديب سيك أن الهدف من تطوير النموذج لم يقتصر على التفوق في الأولمبياد، بل شمل تمكين النظام من التحقق الذاتي من صحة الإجابات، حتى في المسائل التي لا يوجد لها حلول معروفة، ما يفتح آفاقاً جديدة لتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي في البحث العلمي وحل المشكلات المعقدة.

وبينما اختارت شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي العالمية تقييد الوصول إلى نماذجها المتقدمة، اختارت «ديب سيك» نهجاً مفتوحاً، مانحة الباحثين والمطورين فرصة غير مسبوقة لاستكشاف إمكانات الذكاء الاصطناعي وتطبيقه في الرياضيات والعلوم.