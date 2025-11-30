The Chinese company Deep Seek announced the launch of an open-source artificial intelligence model named Math-V2, capable of performing mathematical tasks at a level comparable to that of gold medalists in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), representing an unprecedented achievement in the world of artificial intelligence.

This model allows everyone to access it through platforms like Hugging Face and GitHub, under a flexible license that permits reuse and development, opening the door for researchers and developers around the world to benefit from capabilities that were, until recently, exclusive to the largest technology companies.

The International Mathematical Olympiad is known for its exceptional difficulty, as its questions require deep understanding, creativity, and high precision, with the necessity of presenting the methodology of the solution and not just the final answer. This is a skill that about 8% of human participants succeed in. Math-V2's superiority at this level is evidence of the advancement of artificial intelligence in areas of logical reasoning and solving complex problems.

This achievement comes after months of closed model launches by companies like Google DeepMind and OpenAI, but what distinguishes Math-V2 is its free availability to the world, which AI experts have described as a "true democracy of technology." The CEO of Hugging Face, Clément Delangue, wrote on the X platform: "Imagine having the capabilities of the best athletes for free to experiment with your own research, without restrictions."

The Deep Seek team clarified that the goal of developing the model was not limited to excelling in the Olympiad, but also included enabling the system to self-verify the correctness of answers, even in problems that have no known solutions, opening new horizons for applications of artificial intelligence in scientific research and solving complex problems.

While global AI companies have chosen to restrict access to their advanced models, Deep Seek opted for an open approach, giving researchers and developers an unprecedented opportunity to explore the potential of artificial intelligence and apply it in mathematics and sciences.