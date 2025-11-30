أعلنت شركة ديب سيك الصينية إطلاق نموذج ذكاء اصطناعي مفتوح المصدر يحمل اسم Math-V2، قادر على أداء مهمات رياضية بمستوى يضاهي الحاصلين على الميدالية الذهبية في الأولمبياد الدولي للرياضيات IMO، ما يمثل إنجازاً غير مسبوق في عالم الذكاء الاصطناعي.
ويتيح هذا النموذج للجميع الوصول إليه عبر منصات مثل Hugging Face وGitHub، تحت ترخيص مرن يسمح بإعادة استخدامه وتطويره، ما يفتح الباب أمام الباحثين والمطورين حول العالم للاستفادة من قدرات كانت حتى وقت قريب حكراً على أكبر شركات التكنولوجيا.
ويُعرف الأولمبياد الدولي للرياضيات بصعوبته الاستثنائية، إذ تتطلب أسئلته فهماً عميقاً، وإبداعاً، ودقة عالية، مع ضرورة تقديم منهجية الحل وليس الإجابة النهائية فقط، وهي مهارة ينجح بها نحو 8% من المشاركين البشر. ويعد تفوق Math-V2 على هذا المستوى دليلاً على تقدم الذكاء الاصطناعي في مجالات الاستدلال المنطقي وحل المشكلات المعقدة.
ويأتي هذا الإنجاز بعد أشهر من إطلاق نماذج مغلقة من قبل شركات مثل قوقل ديب مايند وأوبن إيه آي، إلا أن ما يميز Math-V2 هو إتاحته المجانية للعالم، ما وصفه خبراء الذكاء الاصطناعي بأنه «ديمقراطية حقيقية للتقنية». وكتب الرئيس التنفيذي لمنصة Hugging Face، كليمان ديلانغ، على منصة إكس: «تخيل أن تمتلك قدرات أفضل الرياضيين مجاناً لتجربة أبحاثك الخاصة، بلا قيود».
وأوضح فريق ديب سيك أن الهدف من تطوير النموذج لم يقتصر على التفوق في الأولمبياد، بل شمل تمكين النظام من التحقق الذاتي من صحة الإجابات، حتى في المسائل التي لا يوجد لها حلول معروفة، ما يفتح آفاقاً جديدة لتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي في البحث العلمي وحل المشكلات المعقدة.
وبينما اختارت شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي العالمية تقييد الوصول إلى نماذجها المتقدمة، اختارت «ديب سيك» نهجاً مفتوحاً، مانحة الباحثين والمطورين فرصة غير مسبوقة لاستكشاف إمكانات الذكاء الاصطناعي وتطبيقه في الرياضيات والعلوم.
The Chinese company Deep Seek announced the launch of an open-source artificial intelligence model named Math-V2, capable of performing mathematical tasks at a level comparable to that of gold medalists in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), representing an unprecedented achievement in the world of artificial intelligence.
This model allows everyone to access it through platforms like Hugging Face and GitHub, under a flexible license that permits reuse and development, opening the door for researchers and developers around the world to benefit from capabilities that were, until recently, exclusive to the largest technology companies.
The International Mathematical Olympiad is known for its exceptional difficulty, as its questions require deep understanding, creativity, and high precision, with the necessity of presenting the methodology of the solution and not just the final answer. This is a skill that about 8% of human participants succeed in. Math-V2's superiority at this level is evidence of the advancement of artificial intelligence in areas of logical reasoning and solving complex problems.
This achievement comes after months of closed model launches by companies like Google DeepMind and OpenAI, but what distinguishes Math-V2 is its free availability to the world, which AI experts have described as a "true democracy of technology." The CEO of Hugging Face, Clément Delangue, wrote on the X platform: "Imagine having the capabilities of the best athletes for free to experiment with your own research, without restrictions."
The Deep Seek team clarified that the goal of developing the model was not limited to excelling in the Olympiad, but also included enabling the system to self-verify the correctness of answers, even in problems that have no known solutions, opening new horizons for applications of artificial intelligence in scientific research and solving complex problems.
While global AI companies have chosen to restrict access to their advanced models, Deep Seek opted for an open approach, giving researchers and developers an unprecedented opportunity to explore the potential of artificial intelligence and apply it in mathematics and sciences.