كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أن الوشوم الشائعة بين فئات واسعة من الشباب قد ترتبط بخطر صحي بالغ، إذ ترفع احتمال الإصابة بسرطان الجلد بنسبة تصل إلى 29%.

وبحسب تقرير نشره موقع Science Alert، وجد الباحثون أن الأشخاص الذين يمتلكون وشماً يواجهون خطراً أعلى للإصابة بـسرطان الجلد (الميلانوما)، وهو أحد أخطر أنواع السرطان المرتبط غالباً بالتعرض للأشعة فوق البنفسجية، وفقاً لـ «العربية.نت».

ورغم ذلك، أشارت النتائج إلى أن الوشم لا يزيد احتمالات الإصابة بـسرطان الخلايا الحرشفية، وهو نوع آخر من سرطان الجلد يرتبط أيضاً بأضرار الأشعة فوق البنفسجية، لكنه أقل خطورة من الميلانوما.

وتأتي هذه النتائج صادمة للكثير من الشباب في الدول الغربية، إذ يُعد الوشم وسيلة بارزة للتعبير عن الذات. ففي السويد على سبيل المثال، يحمل نحو واحد من كل ثلاثة بالغين وشماً.

سرطان نادر وبطيء النمو

ويُوضح الخبراء أن كلا النوعين من السرطان يتطوران ببطء ويُعدان نادرين نسبياً، ما يجعل إجراء دراسات طويلة الأمد أمراً معقداً ومكلفاً. وللتغلب على هذا التحدي، اعتمد الفريق السويدي على دراسة رجعية، إذ راقب أشخاصاً شُخِّصوا بالسرطان سابقاً، ثم أعاد البحث التحقق من وجود وشوم لديهم.

وتستند الدراسة إلى سجلات طبية دقيقة، إذ تحتفظ السويد بقاعدة بيانات وطنية عالية الجودة تُسجّل المعلومات الصحية والديموغرافية. ومن السجل الوطني للسرطان، حدّد الباحثون جميع الأشخاص الذين تراوح أعمارهم بين 20 و60 عاماً ممن شُخِّصوا بـسرطان الجلد (الميلانوما) عام 2017، أو بـسرطان الخلايا الحرشفية بين 2014 و2017، ثم تمت دراسة حالاتهم وصولاً إلى النتائج الحالية.

وبحسب ما توصلت إليه الدراسة، كان الأشخاص أصحاب الوشم أكثر عرضة للإصابة بسرطان الجلد بنسبة 29% مقارنة بغير الموشومين، وارتفع الخطر خصوصاً لدى من يحملون وشوماً مرّ عليها أكثر من 10 سنوات.

أما في حالة سرطان الخلايا الحرشفية، فقد بقيت النتائج ثابتة دون أي اختلاف، ما يشير إلى عدم وجود علاقة بين هذا النوع من السرطان والوشم.

كما لم يجد الباحثون دليلاً على أن حجم الوشم يزيد من خطر الإصابة، وهو ما اعتُبر مفاجئاً، إذ يُفترض أن الوشم الأكبر يحتوي على كمية أكبر من الحبر. ويشرح الباحثون أن جهاز المناعة يتعامل مع الحبر كمادة غريبة، وقد ينقل بعض الجزيئات إلى الغدد الليمفاوية بدلاً من بقائها محصورة في الجلد.

وتشير الدراسة إلى أن نتائج أمريكية سابقة كانت قد لمّحت إلى أن الوشم الكبير قد يقلل من خطر السرطان، إلا أنها لم تأخذ في الاعتبار عوامل أساسية مثل نوع البشرة أو التعرض للأشعة فوق البنفسجية، بحسب الفريق البحثي.