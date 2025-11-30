A recent scientific study has revealed that tattoos, which are common among a wide range of young people, may be linked to a significant health risk, as they increase the likelihood of developing skin cancer by up to 29%.

According to a report published by Science Alert, researchers found that individuals with tattoos face a higher risk of developing skin cancer (melanoma), which is one of the most dangerous types of cancer often associated with exposure to ultraviolet rays, according to "Al Arabiya.net".

However, the results indicated that tattoos do not increase the likelihood of developing squamous cell carcinoma, another type of skin cancer also linked to UV damage, but which is less dangerous than melanoma.

These findings come as a shock to many young people in Western countries, where tattoos are considered a prominent means of self-expression. In Sweden, for example, about one in three adults has a tattoo.

Rare and Slow-Growing Cancer

Experts explain that both types of cancer develop slowly and are relatively rare, making long-term studies complex and costly. To overcome this challenge, the Swedish team relied on a retrospective study, monitoring individuals who had previously been diagnosed with cancer, and then re-examining their tattoo status.

The study is based on accurate medical records, as Sweden maintains a high-quality national database that records health and demographic information. From the national cancer registry, researchers identified all individuals aged between 20 and 60 who were diagnosed with skin cancer (melanoma) in 2017, or with squamous cell carcinoma between 2014 and 2017, and then studied their cases up to the current results.

According to the study's findings, tattooed individuals were 29% more likely to develop skin cancer compared to those without tattoos, with the risk particularly elevated among those with tattoos that have been on their skin for more than 10 years.

In the case of squamous cell carcinoma, the results remained consistent without any variation, indicating no relationship between this type of cancer and tattoos.

The researchers also found no evidence that the size of the tattoo increases the risk of developing cancer, which was considered surprising, as it is assumed that larger tattoos contain a greater amount of ink. Researchers explain that the immune system treats ink as a foreign substance and may transport some particles to the lymph nodes instead of keeping them confined to the skin.

The study notes that previous American results had suggested that larger tattoos might reduce cancer risk, but they did not take into account fundamental factors such as skin type or exposure to ultraviolet rays, according to the research team.