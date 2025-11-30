The Japanese electronics chain Yamada Denki is preparing to launch one of the most bizarre innovations in the world of personal care, with the commercial rollout of the "human washing machine" starting from December 25, allowing visitors to its stores to experience it directly in selected branches.

The new device, developed by the technology company Science Inc, aims to transform traditional bathing into a complete relaxation session, combining thorough body cleansing with the operation of entertainment materials such as movies and music, along with precise monitoring of vital body indicators during use.

The innovation relies on a 2.3-meter-long capsule in which users lie down, initiating the cleaning phase using "microbubble" technology. This technology employs tiny water bubbles capable of penetrating pores and removing impurities without any direct friction, while a gentle water spray distributes water evenly around the body. After the washing phase is complete, the device automatically dries the user without any human intervention, completing the experience in just about 15 minutes.

Company spokesperson Sachiko Maikura stated that the device is designed to function as a platform that integrates cleanliness with luxury, explaining that the sensors embedded in the internal seat measure heartbeats and vital data as soon as the user sits down, allowing for optimal adjustment of water temperature and comfort levels.

She added that the artificial intelligence system in the capsule monitors the user's condition moment by moment, determining whether they are in a state of relaxation or tension, and automatically reshaping the experience to align with their physical and mental state.

Sachiko Maikura noted that the significant international interest in the device during Expo 2025 prompted the company to move from the experimental phase to production, pointing out that the first unit has already been sold to a hotel in Osaka. Yamada Denki will begin showcasing special units for experiencing the device in its stores at the scheduled time.

The company intends to manufacture only 50 units of this innovation, with a price set at approximately 60 million Japanese yen per device, which is about 385,000 dollars, due to the complex technologies it includes.