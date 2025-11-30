تستعد سلسلة الإلكترونيات اليابانية Yamada Denki لإطلاق واحد من أكثر الابتكارات غرابة في عالم العناية الشخصية، وذلك مع بدء طرح «الغسّالة البشرية» تجارياً ابتداءً من 25 من ديسمبر المقبل، مع إتاحة الفرصة لزوار متاجرها لخوض التجربة مباشرة داخل أفرع مختارة.

الجهاز الجديد الذي تطوّره شركة التكنولوجيا Science Inc، يهدف إلى تحويل الاستحمام التقليدي إلى جلسة استرخاء متكاملة، إذ يجمع بين تنظيف شامل للجسد وتشغيل مواد ترفيهية كالأفلام والموسيقى، إلى جانب مراقبة دقيقة لمؤشرات الجسم الحيوية أثناء الاستخدام.

ويعتمد الابتكار على كبسولة بطول 2.3 متر يُستلقى داخلها، لتبدأ مرحلة التنظيف باستخدام تقنية «الميكروبابل». هذه التقنية توظّف فقاعات مائية متناهية الصغر قادرة على اختراق المسام وإزالة الشوائب من دون أي احتكاك مباشر، بينما يعمل رذاذ مائي ناعم على توزيع المياه بشكل متوازن حول الجسد. وبعد انتهاء مرحلة الغسل، يتولى الجهاز تجفيف المستخدم تلقائياً دون أي تدخل بشري، لتكتمل التجربة خلال نحو 15 دقيقة فقط.

وقالت المتحدثة باسم الشركة ساشيكو مايكورا إن الجهاز صُمّم ليعمل منصةً تدمج النظافة بالرفاهية، موضحة أن المستشعرات المزروعة في المقعد الداخلي تقيس نبضات القلب والبيانات الحيوية فور جلوس المستخدم، ما يسمح بضبط حرارة المياه ومستويات الراحة بالشكل الأمثل.

وأضافت أن نظام الذكاء الاصطناعي في الكبسولة يتابع حالة المستخدم لحظة بلحظة، ويحدد ما إذا كان في وضع استرخاء أو توتر، ليعيد تشكيل التجربة تلقائياً بما يتوافق مع حالته الجسدية والنفسية.

وأشارت ساشيكو مايكورا إلى أن الاهتمام الدولي الكبير بالجهاز خلال معرض إكسبو 2025 دفع الشركة للانتقال من مرحلة التجريب إلى الإنتاج، لافتة إلى أن أول وحدة بيعت بالفعل لأحد فنادق أوساكا. وستبدأ سلسلة Yamada Denki بعرض وحدات خاصة لتجربة الجهاز داخل متاجرها في الموعد المقرر.

وتعتزم الشركة تصنيع 50 وحدة فقط من هذا الابتكار، مع تحديد سعر يقارب 60 مليون ين ياباني لكل جهاز، أي نحو 385 ألف دولار، نظراً للتقنيات المعقدة التي يتضمنها.