تستعد سلسلة الإلكترونيات اليابانية Yamada Denki لإطلاق واحد من أكثر الابتكارات غرابة في عالم العناية الشخصية، وذلك مع بدء طرح «الغسّالة البشرية» تجارياً ابتداءً من 25 من ديسمبر المقبل، مع إتاحة الفرصة لزوار متاجرها لخوض التجربة مباشرة داخل أفرع مختارة.
الجهاز الجديد الذي تطوّره شركة التكنولوجيا Science Inc، يهدف إلى تحويل الاستحمام التقليدي إلى جلسة استرخاء متكاملة، إذ يجمع بين تنظيف شامل للجسد وتشغيل مواد ترفيهية كالأفلام والموسيقى، إلى جانب مراقبة دقيقة لمؤشرات الجسم الحيوية أثناء الاستخدام.
ويعتمد الابتكار على كبسولة بطول 2.3 متر يُستلقى داخلها، لتبدأ مرحلة التنظيف باستخدام تقنية «الميكروبابل». هذه التقنية توظّف فقاعات مائية متناهية الصغر قادرة على اختراق المسام وإزالة الشوائب من دون أي احتكاك مباشر، بينما يعمل رذاذ مائي ناعم على توزيع المياه بشكل متوازن حول الجسد. وبعد انتهاء مرحلة الغسل، يتولى الجهاز تجفيف المستخدم تلقائياً دون أي تدخل بشري، لتكتمل التجربة خلال نحو 15 دقيقة فقط.
وقالت المتحدثة باسم الشركة ساشيكو مايكورا إن الجهاز صُمّم ليعمل منصةً تدمج النظافة بالرفاهية، موضحة أن المستشعرات المزروعة في المقعد الداخلي تقيس نبضات القلب والبيانات الحيوية فور جلوس المستخدم، ما يسمح بضبط حرارة المياه ومستويات الراحة بالشكل الأمثل.
وأضافت أن نظام الذكاء الاصطناعي في الكبسولة يتابع حالة المستخدم لحظة بلحظة، ويحدد ما إذا كان في وضع استرخاء أو توتر، ليعيد تشكيل التجربة تلقائياً بما يتوافق مع حالته الجسدية والنفسية.
وأشارت ساشيكو مايكورا إلى أن الاهتمام الدولي الكبير بالجهاز خلال معرض إكسبو 2025 دفع الشركة للانتقال من مرحلة التجريب إلى الإنتاج، لافتة إلى أن أول وحدة بيعت بالفعل لأحد فنادق أوساكا. وستبدأ سلسلة Yamada Denki بعرض وحدات خاصة لتجربة الجهاز داخل متاجرها في الموعد المقرر.
وتعتزم الشركة تصنيع 50 وحدة فقط من هذا الابتكار، مع تحديد سعر يقارب 60 مليون ين ياباني لكل جهاز، أي نحو 385 ألف دولار، نظراً للتقنيات المعقدة التي يتضمنها.
The Japanese electronics chain Yamada Denki is preparing to launch one of the most bizarre innovations in the world of personal care, with the commercial rollout of the "human washing machine" starting from December 25, allowing visitors to its stores to experience it directly in selected branches.
The new device, developed by the technology company Science Inc, aims to transform traditional bathing into a complete relaxation session, combining thorough body cleansing with the operation of entertainment materials such as movies and music, along with precise monitoring of vital body indicators during use.
The innovation relies on a 2.3-meter-long capsule in which users lie down, initiating the cleaning phase using "microbubble" technology. This technology employs tiny water bubbles capable of penetrating pores and removing impurities without any direct friction, while a gentle water spray distributes water evenly around the body. After the washing phase is complete, the device automatically dries the user without any human intervention, completing the experience in just about 15 minutes.
Company spokesperson Sachiko Maikura stated that the device is designed to function as a platform that integrates cleanliness with luxury, explaining that the sensors embedded in the internal seat measure heartbeats and vital data as soon as the user sits down, allowing for optimal adjustment of water temperature and comfort levels.
She added that the artificial intelligence system in the capsule monitors the user's condition moment by moment, determining whether they are in a state of relaxation or tension, and automatically reshaping the experience to align with their physical and mental state.
Sachiko Maikura noted that the significant international interest in the device during Expo 2025 prompted the company to move from the experimental phase to production, pointing out that the first unit has already been sold to a hotel in Osaka. Yamada Denki will begin showcasing special units for experiencing the device in its stores at the scheduled time.
The company intends to manufacture only 50 units of this innovation, with a price set at approximately 60 million Japanese yen per device, which is about 385,000 dollars, due to the complex technologies it includes.