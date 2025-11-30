The death toll from the floods and landslides caused by Cyclone Ditoah in Sri Lanka has risen to 159, while 203 people are still missing.

The Disaster Management Center in Sri Lanka reported that the northern part of Colombo is facing severe flooding, with water levels in the Kelani River continuing to rise.

The cyclone has destroyed more than 20,000 homes and displaced 122,000 people to state-run temporary shelters, while another 833,000 people still need assistance after being displaced due to the floods.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared a state of emergency yesterday to address the effects of the cyclone and called on the international community for aid.

The previous death toll from Cyclone Ditoah in Sri Lanka was reported at 123, with 130 people missing.