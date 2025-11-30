ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا الفيضانات والانهيارات الطينية الناجمة عن إعصار ديتواه في سريلانكا إلى 159 قتيلاً، فيما لا يزال 203 أشخاص في عداد المفقودين.

وأفاد مركز إدارة الكوارث في سريلانكا، أن الجزء الشمالي من كولومبو يواجه فيضانات كبيرة، مع استمرار ارتفاع منسوب المياه في نهر كيلاني.

وأسفر الإعصار عن تدمير أكثر من 20 ألف منزل وإرسال 122 ألف شخص إلى ملاجئ مؤقتة تديرها الدولة، في حين لا يزال 833 ألف شخص آخرين يحتاجون إلى المساعدة بعد نزوحهم بسبب الفيضانات.

وأعلن الرئيس السريلانكي أنورا كومارا ديساناياكي حالة الطوارئ أمس؛ للتعامل مع آثار الإعصار، ودعا المجتمع الدولي لتقديم مساعدات.

وكانت حصيلة ضحايا إعصار ديتواه في سريلانكا السابقة أسفرت عن مصرع 123 شخصاً، و130 في عداد المفقودين.