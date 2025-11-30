فضيحة أغرب من الخيال هزّت إيطاليا، بعد اكتشاف محاولة رجل في الـ57 من عمره العيش على معاش والدته المتوفاة لسنوات، متنكراً بزيها الكامل من شعر مستعار ومكياج وملابس نسائية، بغرض تجديد هويتها ومواصلة قبض معاشها التقاعدي.
الخيوط بدأت تتكشّف حين حضرت امرأة إلى مكتب التسجيل في بلدة بورجو فيرجيليو بمقاطعة رييتي شمال شرق العاصمة روما لتجديد بطاقة الهوية. للوهلة الأولى بدت امرأة مسنّة بشعر قصير ومكياج هادئ، ترتدي زياً قديماً وعقداً وأقراط لؤلؤ، لكن شيئاً لم يكن مقنعاً تماماً للموظفة التي استقبلتها.
فعلى الرغم من الجهد الذي بذله الرجل في تقليد والدته، بدا أن الملامح لا تنتمي لامرأة تبلغ 85 عاماً. إذ كان المكياج يخفي بشرة خشنة أقرب لبشرة الرجال، والهيئة العامة لم تطابق الصورة القديمة في الهوية المنتهية الصلاحية.
وسائل إعلام إيطالية أطلقت على القضية اسم «فضيحة السيدة داوتفاير»، في إشارة إلى شخصية روبن ويليامز في فيلم «السيدة داوتفاير» (Mrs. Doubtfire) الشهير الصادر سنة 1993، حيث يتنكر الرجل بزي امرأة لأهداف خاصة.
ووفق صحيفة «كورييري ديلا سيرا» المحلية، فقد توفيت والدة الرجل قبل 3 أعوام، لكنه بدلاً من الإبلاغ عن وفاتها، أخفى جثتها داخل منزل العائلة حيث جرى العثور عليها لاحقاً في حالة تحنّط طبيعية.
وخلال تلك الفترة، واصل الابن انتحال شخصية والدته، مستفيداً من معاشها التقاعدي ومن محفظة عقارية تضم 3 منازل، ليجني ما يقارب 61 ألف دولار سنوياً وفق التقديرات.
A scandal stranger than fiction shook Italy, after the discovery of a 57-year-old man attempting to live off his deceased mother's pension for years, disguised in her full attire with a wig, makeup, and women's clothing, with the aim of renewing her identity and continuing to collect her retirement benefits.
The threads began to unravel when a woman arrived at the registration office in the town of Borgo Virgilio in the Rieti province northeast of Rome to renew her ID card. At first glance, she appeared to be an elderly woman with short hair and subtle makeup, wearing an old outfit and a pearl necklace and earrings, but something was not entirely convincing to the employee who received her.
Despite the effort the man put into mimicking his mother, it was clear that the features did not belong to an 85-year-old woman. The makeup concealed rough skin more akin to that of a man, and the overall appearance did not match the old photo on the expired ID.
Italian media dubbed the case the "Mrs. Doubtfire Scandal," referencing the character played by Robin Williams in the famous 1993 film "Mrs. Doubtfire," where a man disguises himself as a woman for personal reasons.
According to the local newspaper "Corriere della Sera," the man's mother passed away three years ago, but instead of reporting her death, he hid her body inside the family home, where it was later found in a state of natural mummification.
During that time, the son continued to impersonate his mother, benefiting from her pension and a real estate portfolio that included three houses, earning approximately $61,000 annually according to estimates.