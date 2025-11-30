فضيحة أغرب من الخيال هزّت إيطاليا، بعد اكتشاف محاولة رجل في الـ57 من عمره العيش على معاش والدته المتوفاة لسنوات، متنكراً بزيها الكامل من شعر مستعار ومكياج وملابس نسائية، بغرض تجديد هويتها ومواصلة قبض معاشها التقاعدي.

الخيوط بدأت تتكشّف حين حضرت امرأة إلى مكتب التسجيل في بلدة بورجو فيرجيليو بمقاطعة رييتي شمال شرق العاصمة روما لتجديد بطاقة الهوية. للوهلة الأولى بدت امرأة مسنّة بشعر قصير ومكياج هادئ، ترتدي زياً قديماً وعقداً وأقراط لؤلؤ، لكن شيئاً لم يكن مقنعاً تماماً للموظفة التي استقبلتها.

فعلى الرغم من الجهد الذي بذله الرجل في تقليد والدته، بدا أن الملامح لا تنتمي لامرأة تبلغ 85 عاماً. إذ كان المكياج يخفي بشرة خشنة أقرب لبشرة الرجال، والهيئة العامة لم تطابق الصورة القديمة في الهوية المنتهية الصلاحية.

وسائل إعلام إيطالية أطلقت على القضية اسم «فضيحة السيدة داوتفاير»، في إشارة إلى شخصية روبن ويليامز في فيلم «السيدة داوتفاير» (Mrs. Doubtfire) الشهير الصادر سنة 1993، حيث يتنكر الرجل بزي امرأة لأهداف خاصة.

ووفق صحيفة «كورييري ديلا سيرا» المحلية، فقد توفيت والدة الرجل قبل 3 أعوام، لكنه بدلاً من الإبلاغ عن وفاتها، أخفى جثتها داخل منزل العائلة حيث جرى العثور عليها لاحقاً في حالة تحنّط طبيعية.

وخلال تلك الفترة، واصل الابن انتحال شخصية والدته، مستفيداً من معاشها التقاعدي ومن محفظة عقارية تضم 3 منازل، ليجني ما يقارب 61 ألف دولار سنوياً وفق التقديرات.