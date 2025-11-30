A scandal stranger than fiction shook Italy, after the discovery of a 57-year-old man attempting to live off his deceased mother's pension for years, disguised in her full attire with a wig, makeup, and women's clothing, with the aim of renewing her identity and continuing to collect her retirement benefits.

The threads began to unravel when a woman arrived at the registration office in the town of Borgo Virgilio in the Rieti province northeast of Rome to renew her ID card. At first glance, she appeared to be an elderly woman with short hair and subtle makeup, wearing an old outfit and a pearl necklace and earrings, but something was not entirely convincing to the employee who received her.

Despite the effort the man put into mimicking his mother, it was clear that the features did not belong to an 85-year-old woman. The makeup concealed rough skin more akin to that of a man, and the overall appearance did not match the old photo on the expired ID.

Italian media dubbed the case the "Mrs. Doubtfire Scandal," referencing the character played by Robin Williams in the famous 1993 film "Mrs. Doubtfire," where a man disguises himself as a woman for personal reasons.