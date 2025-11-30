أعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية، في تقريرها الأخير، أن نحو 17.5٪ من البالغين — أي نحو شخص واحد من كل 6 أشخاص في سن الإنجاب حول العالم — يعانون من العقم في مرحلة ما من حياتهم.

ويُعرف العقم بأنه «عجز عن تحقيق حمل بعد 12 شهراً أو أكثر من الجماع المنتظم دون وسائل وقاية». وتشمل أسبابه مشكلات في الجهاز التناسلي لدى الرجل (كضعف السائل المنوي أو قلة عدد الحيوانات المنوية)، أو لدى المرأة (مشكلات في المبيضين، الرحم، قناتي فالوب، أو اضطرابات هرمونية)، أو أحياناً أسباب غير مبيّنة.

وبالرغم من انتشار المشكلة بهذا المعدل — الذي لا يميّز بين الدول الغنية أو المنخفضة الدخل — إلا أن حصول الأفراد المتضررين على رعاية خصوبة فعالة وميسورة ظل بعيداً، حيث كثير من بلدان العالم لا توفر تغطية مناسبة، وتُحمَّل تكلفة العلاجات مثل التلقيح الصناعي بالكامل على كاهل الزوجين، ما يضع بعضهم أمام خيار صعب بين تحقيق الأبوة أو تحمل أعباء مالية ثقيلة.

من جهة أخرى، أشارت المنظمة إلى أنّ العقم لا ينبغي أن يُنظر إليه كقضية فردية فقط، بل كأحد التحديات الصحية العامة التي تستدعي تدخل السياسات، وتوفير خدمات خصوبة ميسورة وشاملة، ومعالجة الوصمة النفسية والاجتماعية التي قد تلاحق المتأثرين.