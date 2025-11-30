The World Health Organization announced in its latest report that about 17.5% of adults — or roughly one in six people of reproductive age worldwide — experience infertility at some point in their lives.

Infertility is defined as "the inability to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected intercourse." Its causes include issues in the male reproductive system (such as poor semen quality or low sperm count), or in the female reproductive system (problems with the ovaries, uterus, fallopian tubes, or hormonal disorders), or sometimes unexplained reasons.

Despite the prevalence of the issue at this rate — which does not distinguish between wealthy or low-income countries — access to effective and affordable fertility care for affected individuals remains distant, as many countries around the world do not provide adequate coverage, and the costs of treatments such as in vitro fertilization are fully borne by the couple, placing some in a difficult position between achieving parenthood or bearing heavy financial burdens.

On the other hand, the organization pointed out that infertility should not be viewed solely as an individual issue, but as one of the public health challenges that requires policy intervention, the provision of affordable and comprehensive fertility services, and addressing the psychological and social stigma that may affect those impacted.