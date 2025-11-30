The Russian telecommunications regulator stated that "WhatsApp" could be completely banned in Russia if it does not comply with requests to hand over user data to authorities, accusing the app of failing to address crimes and fraud, which endangers public safety.

According to the current decision, Roskomnadzor announced restrictions on voice and video calls via "WhatsApp" and Telegram since August 2025, considering that the two platforms are used "for fraud, extortion, and recruitment for terrorist activities."

It clarified that the other functions of the app — such as text messaging and file sharing — are still currently available.

This step is part of Moscow's efforts to enhance "digital sovereignty" by pushing users to adopt state-supported local applications, amid tightening restrictions on Western services following the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Opponents believe that this measure aims to restrict freedom of communication and expression, directing Russians toward a local platform that may lack privacy guarantees.