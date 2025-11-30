قال تنظيم الاتصالات الروسي، إن «واتساب» قد يُمنع بالكامل في روسيا إذا لم يلتزم بتسليم بيانات مستخدمين للسلطات، متّهماً التطبيق بعدم التصدي للجرائم والاحتيال ما يعرض الأمان العام للخطر.

بحسب القرار الحالي، أعلنت Roskomnadzor تقييد المكالمات الصوتية والمرئية عبر «واتساب»، وTelegram منذ أغسطس 2025، معتبرة أن المنصتين تستخدمان «للاحتيال، والابتزاز، والتجنيد لأعمال إرهابية».

وأوضحت، أن بقية وظائف التطبيق — كالمراسلات النصية ومشاركة الملفات — لا تزال متاحة حالياً.

الخطوة تأتي ضمن مسعى موسكو لتعزيز «السيادة الرقمية» عبر دفع المستخدمين إلى اعتماد تطبيقات محلية مدعومة من الدولة، في ظل تشديد الخناق على خدمات غربية بعد الحرب الروسية - الأوكرانية.

ويرى المعارضون، أن هذا الإجراء يهدف إلى تقييد حرية الاتصال والتعبير، وتوجيه الروس نحو منصة محلية قد تفتقر لضمانات الخصوصية.