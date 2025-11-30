أظهرت تقارير American Psychological Association ، أن الانعزال لفترات طويلة لا يؤثر فقط على الشعور بالوحدة، بل ينعكس على المناعة والذاكرة والنشاط الذهني على المدى الطويل.
إضعاف جهاز المناعة
تراجع الوظائف الإدراكية
ضعف الدافع للحياة
ارتفاع القلق المزمن
زيادة خطر الاكتئا
Reports from the American Psychological Association have shown that prolonged isolation not only affects feelings of loneliness but also impacts immunity, memory, and mental activity in the long term.
Weakened immune system
Decline in cognitive functions
Decreased motivation for life
Increased chronic anxiety
Higher risk of depression