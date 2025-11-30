Newly released secret documents by the U.S. Department of Justice have once again shed light on former President Bill Clinton's relationship with convicted businessman Jeffrey Epstein, revealing that Clinton took multiple trips on Epstein's private jet, famously known as the "Lolita Express."

26 Flights Between 2001 and 2003

According to a report by the British newspaper "Daily Mail," flight records for Epstein's Boeing 727, covering the period from 1991 to 2005, show that Clinton traveled on the plane 26 times between 2001 and 2003, most of which were part of four major international trips to Bangkok, Brunei, Rwanda, Russia, and China, in connection with activities related to the Clinton Foundation or paid speaking engagements.

The documents—which included flight logs and Epstein's address book—have placed Clinton, who served as president from 1993 to 2001, back at the center of suspicion, despite his repeated denials of any involvement or knowledge of the crimes attributed to Epstein.

“Incomplete” Documents Raise Doubts

There has been a wave of sharp criticism regarding the omission of large portions of the released documents, amid accusations of an attempt to protect the names of prominent figures connected to Epstein, including Clinton himself, who insists he never visited Epstein's private island "Little Saint James," described as a hub for sexual exploitation.

Repeated Denials and Heavy Responsibility

Clinton stated in 2019: "I know nothing about the horrific crimes that Jeffrey Epstein committed years ago in Florida, or those he has been accused of committing recently in New York," emphasizing that his flights on the plane were for business and charitable purposes.

However, the volume and number of flights, along with the redaction of parts of the documents, have reignited political and media controversy in the United States, increasing calls for the full disclosure of all records related to Epstein and his network of connections.

Mysterious Death and Extensive Network of Influence

Jeffrey Epstein is considered an American financier involved in a network of sexual exploitation of minors, and he was arrested in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and exploiting minors. In August of that same year, he was found dead in his cell in a Manhattan jail, and authorities declared it a suicide; however, his death has remained surrounded by controversy and conspiracy theories, given his extensive connections with prominent political and financial figures and concerns about covering up sensitive information in one of the most perplexing cases for American public opinion in the last decade.