ألقت وثائق سرية جديدة، أفرجت عنها وزارة العدل الأمريكية، الضوء مجدداً على علاقة الرئيس الأمريكي السابق بيل كلينتون برجل الأعمال المدان جيفري إبستين، بعد أن كشفت عن قيام كلينتون برحلات متكررة على متن طائرة إبستين الخاصة، المعروفة إعلامياً باسم «اللوليتا إكسبريس».

26 رحلة بين 2001 و2003

وبحسب تقرير لصحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية، تُظهر سجلات رحلات طائرة إبستين من طراز «بوينغ 727»، التي تغطي الفترة من 1991 إلى 2005، أن كلينتون سافر على متن الطائرة 26 مرة بين عامي 2001 و2003، معظمها ضمن أربع رحلات دولية كبرى إلى بانكوك، بروناي، رواندا، روسيا والصين، في سياق أنشطة مرتبطة بمؤسسة كلينتون أو جولات محاضرات مدفوعة الأجر.

الوثائق - التي شملت سجلات الرحلات وكتاب العناوين الخاص بإبستين - أعادت كلينتون، الذي شغل الرئاسة بين 1993 و2001، إلى قلب دائرة الشبهات، رغم نفيه المتكرر لأي تورط أو علم بالجرائم المنسوبة لإبستين.

وثائق «منقوصة» تثير الشكوك

وأثارت موجات انتقاد حادة حذف أجزاء كبيرة من الوثائق المفرج عنها، وسط اتهامات بمحاولة حماية أسماء شخصيات بارزة ذات صلات بإبستين، من بينها كلينتون نفسه، الذي يصر على أنه لم يزر أبداً جزيرة إبستين الخاصة «ليتل سانت جيمس»، التي وُصفت بأنها مركز للاستغلال الجنسي.

نفي متكرر ومسؤولية ثقيلة

وكان كلينتون قد صرّح في 2019 قائلاً: «لا أعرف شيئاً عن الجرائم المروعة التي ارتكبها جيفري إبستين قبل عدة سنوات في فلوريدا، أو تلك التي اتُّهم بارتكابها أخيراً في نيويورك»، مؤكداً أن رحلاته على الطائرة كانت لأغراض عمل وخيرية.

غير أن حجم وعدد الرحلات، إلى جانب حذف أجزاء من الوثائق، جدّد حالة الجدل السياسي والإعلامي في الولايات المتحدة، وزاد من المطالبات بكشف غير منقوص لكل السجلات المرتبطة بإبستين وشبكة علاقاته.

وفاة غامضة وشبكة نفوذ واسعة

ويعد جيفري إبستين ممولاً أمريكياً تورط في شبكة استغلال جنسي للقاصرين، واعتُقل عام 2019 بتهم الاتجار بالجنس واستغلال القاصرات. وفي أغسطس من العام نفسه، عُثر عليه ميتاً في زنزانته بسجن مانهاتن، وأعلنت السلطات أنه انتحر، إلا أن وفاته ظلت محاطة بالجدل ونظريات المؤامرة، في ظل علاقاته الواسعة بشخصيات سياسية ومالية بارزة ومخاوف من التستر على معلومات حساسة في واحدة من أكثر القضايا إرباكاً للرأي العام الأمريكي خلال العقد الأخير.