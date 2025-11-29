The Egyptian Minister of Education, Mohamed Abdel Latif, decided to take decisive action against a group of students at Abdel Salam El Mahgoub School in Alexandria, after a video surfaced showing them abusing a teacher who was pleading for a student to stop the assault and humiliation.

The minister's decision was to expel the students for a year, with a prohibition on enrolling them in any other school before the academic year 2026/2027, emphasizing that "the dignity of the teacher is a red line."

The minister pointed out that the incident has been referred to the legal affairs department to apply the maximum penalties on all those involved from the school administration and the educational administration, stressing that school discipline and respect for the teacher are the foundation of the educational process.

The circulated video shows the students lifting chairs and dancing inside the classroom, while the teacher pleads for the assault and humiliation to stop after failing to control the situation, which sparked public outrage and led to calls for urgent intervention from the Ministry of Education.