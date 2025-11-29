قرر وزير التعليم المصري محمد عبد اللطيف اتخاذ إجراءات حاسمة ضد مجموعة من الطلاب بمدرسة عبد السلام المحجوب بالإسكندرية، بعد انتشار فيديو يظهرهم وهم يسيئون إلى معلمة تستغيث طالبة وقف الاعتداء عليها وإهانتها.
وجاء قرار الوزير بفصل الطلاب نهائياً لمدة عام، مع منع تسجيلهم في أي مدرسة أخرى قبل العام الدراسي 2026/2027، مؤكداً أن «كرامة المعلم خط أحمر».
وأشار الوزير إلى إحالة الواقعة إلى الشؤون القانونية لتطبيق أقصى العقوبات على جميع المتورطين من إدارة المدرسة والإدارة التعليمية، مشدداً على أن الانضباط المدرسي واحترام المعلم أساس العملية التعليمية.
ويظهر الفيديو المتداول الطلاب وهم يرفعون الكراسي ويرقصون داخل الفصل، بينما تستغيث المعلمة مطالبة بوقف الاعتداء عليها وإهانتها بعد أن فشلت في السيطرة على الموقف، ما أثار غضب الجمهور ودفعه للمطالبة بتدخل عاجل من وزارة التعليم.
The Egyptian Minister of Education, Mohamed Abdel Latif, decided to take decisive action against a group of students at Abdel Salam El Mahgoub School in Alexandria, after a video surfaced showing them abusing a teacher who was pleading for a student to stop the assault and humiliation.
The minister's decision was to expel the students for a year, with a prohibition on enrolling them in any other school before the academic year 2026/2027, emphasizing that "the dignity of the teacher is a red line."
The minister pointed out that the incident has been referred to the legal affairs department to apply the maximum penalties on all those involved from the school administration and the educational administration, stressing that school discipline and respect for the teacher are the foundation of the educational process.
The circulated video shows the students lifting chairs and dancing inside the classroom, while the teacher pleads for the assault and humiliation to stop after failing to control the situation, which sparked public outrage and led to calls for urgent intervention from the Ministry of Education.