قرر وزير التعليم المصري محمد عبد اللطيف اتخاذ إجراءات حاسمة ضد مجموعة من الطلاب بمدرسة عبد السلام المحجوب بالإسكندرية، بعد انتشار فيديو يظهرهم وهم يسيئون إلى معلمة تستغيث طالبة وقف الاعتداء عليها وإهانتها.

وجاء قرار الوزير بفصل الطلاب نهائياً لمدة عام، مع منع تسجيلهم في أي مدرسة أخرى قبل العام الدراسي 2026/2027، مؤكداً أن «كرامة المعلم خط أحمر».

وأشار الوزير إلى إحالة الواقعة إلى الشؤون القانونية لتطبيق أقصى العقوبات على جميع المتورطين من إدارة المدرسة والإدارة التعليمية، مشدداً على أن الانضباط المدرسي واحترام المعلم أساس العملية التعليمية.

ويظهر الفيديو المتداول الطلاب وهم يرفعون الكراسي ويرقصون داخل الفصل، بينما تستغيث المعلمة مطالبة بوقف الاعتداء عليها وإهانتها بعد أن فشلت في السيطرة على الموقف، ما أثار غضب الجمهور ودفعه للمطالبة بتدخل عاجل من وزارة التعليم.