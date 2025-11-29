قضت المحكمة الاقتصادية برئاسة المستشار أحمد فوزي بمعاقبة مروة يسري، المعروفة إعلامياً بـ«ابنة مبارك»، في قضية سب وقذف رجل أعمال عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وحسب قرار المحكمة، حُكم على المتهمة بالحبس لمدة 6 أشهر مع إيقاف التنفيذ، وتغريمها 100 ألف جنيه، كما تمت إحالة الدعوى المدنية إلى الدائرة المختصة ضمن القضية رقم 1385 لسنة 2025 جنح اقتصادية.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن مروة يسري استخدمت حسابها على منصة «تيك توك» لنشر محتوى يتضمن اتهامات وألفاظاً مسيئة بحق رجل الأعمال أحمد وهبة، وهو ما اعتبرته المحكمة قذفاً وتشويهاً للسمعة العامة، بعدما تبين أن الاتهامات كانت كاذبة.

وأضافت المحكمة أن نشر المحتوى عبر وسائل الاتصال الحديثة يُصنّف ضمن جرائم التشهير، ما استدعى تدخل النيابة المختصة لإحالة القضية للمحكمة الاقتصادية للفصل فيها.

وكانت مروة يسري قد واجهت سابقاً حكماً بالسجن سنتين مع الشغل وغرامة مالية مماثلة ومصادرة حساباتها الإلكترونية في قضية سب وقذف أخرى مرتبطة بفنانة شهيرة، قبل الفصل في القضية الحالية.