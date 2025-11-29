قضت المحكمة الاقتصادية برئاسة المستشار أحمد فوزي بمعاقبة مروة يسري، المعروفة إعلامياً بـ«ابنة مبارك»، في قضية سب وقذف رجل أعمال عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
وحسب قرار المحكمة، حُكم على المتهمة بالحبس لمدة 6 أشهر مع إيقاف التنفيذ، وتغريمها 100 ألف جنيه، كما تمت إحالة الدعوى المدنية إلى الدائرة المختصة ضمن القضية رقم 1385 لسنة 2025 جنح اقتصادية.
وكشفت التحقيقات أن مروة يسري استخدمت حسابها على منصة «تيك توك» لنشر محتوى يتضمن اتهامات وألفاظاً مسيئة بحق رجل الأعمال أحمد وهبة، وهو ما اعتبرته المحكمة قذفاً وتشويهاً للسمعة العامة، بعدما تبين أن الاتهامات كانت كاذبة.
وأضافت المحكمة أن نشر المحتوى عبر وسائل الاتصال الحديثة يُصنّف ضمن جرائم التشهير، ما استدعى تدخل النيابة المختصة لإحالة القضية للمحكمة الاقتصادية للفصل فيها.
وكانت مروة يسري قد واجهت سابقاً حكماً بالسجن سنتين مع الشغل وغرامة مالية مماثلة ومصادرة حساباتها الإلكترونية في قضية سب وقذف أخرى مرتبطة بفنانة شهيرة، قبل الفصل في القضية الحالية.
The Economic Court, presided over by Counselor Ahmed Fawzy, ruled to punish Marwa Yousry, known in the media as "Mubarak's Daughter," in a case of defamation and slander against a businessman via social media platforms.
According to the court's decision, the defendant was sentenced to 6 months in prison with a suspended sentence and fined 100,000 Egyptian pounds. Additionally, the civil lawsuit was referred to the competent circuit within case number 1385 for the year 2025, Economic Misdemeanors.
The investigations revealed that Marwa Yousry used her account on the "TikTok" platform to publish content that included accusations and offensive language against businessman Ahmed Wahba, which the court considered slander and defamation of public reputation, after it was found that the accusations were false.
The court added that publishing content through modern communication means is classified as defamation crimes, which necessitated the intervention of the competent prosecution to refer the case to the Economic Court for adjudication.
Previously, Marwa Yousry faced a two-year prison sentence with hard labor, a similar financial penalty, and the confiscation of her electronic accounts in another defamation and slander case related to a famous artist, before the current case was adjudicated.