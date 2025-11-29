خرجت والدة الإعلامية المصرية الراحلة هبة الزياد لتحسم جدل ما تردد سابقا من شائعات حول ظروف وفاة ابنتها، مؤكدة أن تلك الأنباء لا أساس لها من الصحة.
الكشف الطبي يحسم سبب الوفاة
وأوضحت والدة هبة الزياد، في بيان رسمي عبر الحساب الرسمي لابنتها على منصة «فيسبوك»، أن ابنتها لم تكن يوما تعيش بمفردها كما يُشاع، لافتة أنها توفيت وهي نائمة نتيجة هبوط حاد في الدورة الدموية، وهو ما أكده الكشف الطبي.
وأكدت والدة الراحلة أنها لم تفارقها يوما وكل من يعرفنا يعلم أنها لم تعش بمفردها في أي وقت، وكنت معها دائما، مطالبة الجمهور بالدعاء لها بالمغفرة والرحمة.
مناشدة لاحترام الخصوصية وحرمة الموت
وشددت والدة الراحلة في نهاية حديثها على ضرورة احترام حرمة الموت والكف عن نشر الشائعات أو استخدام وفاتها في أحاديث أو تريندات مؤذية.
وفاة مفاجئة
ورحلت الإعلامية هبة الزياد في العقد الثالث من العمر، في الساعات الأولى من صباح يوم الخميس الماضي، دون أي إشارات سابقة إلى معاناة صحية، ما شكل صدمة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
The mother of the late Egyptian media figure Heba Al-Zayed has come forward to clarify the rumors that have circulated regarding the circumstances of her daughter's death, confirming that these reports are unfounded.
Medical Examination Confirms Cause of Death
Heba Al-Zayed's mother explained in an official statement via her daughter's official account on the "Facebook" platform that her daughter had never lived alone as rumored, noting that she passed away while sleeping due to acute circulatory failure, which was confirmed by the medical examination.
She affirmed that she had never left her side and that anyone who knows them is aware that she never lived alone at any time, and that she was always with her, urging the public to pray for her forgiveness and mercy.
A Plea to Respect Privacy and the Sanctity of Death
The mother of the deceased emphasized at the end of her statement the necessity of respecting the sanctity of death and refraining from spreading rumors or using her daughter's death in harmful discussions or trends.
Sudden Death
The media figure Heba Al-Zayed passed away in her thirties in the early hours of last Thursday, without any prior indications of health issues, which shocked social media platforms.