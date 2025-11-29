خرجت والدة الإعلامية المصرية الراحلة هبة الزياد لتحسم جدل ما تردد سابقا من شائعات حول ظروف وفاة ابنتها، مؤكدة أن تلك الأنباء لا أساس لها من الصحة.
هبة الزياد.

الكشف الطبي يحسم سبب الوفاة

وأوضحت والدة هبة الزياد، في بيان رسمي عبر الحساب الرسمي لابنتها على منصة «فيسبوك»، أن ابنتها لم تكن يوما تعيش بمفردها كما يُشاع، لافتة أنها توفيت وهي نائمة نتيجة هبوط حاد في الدورة الدموية، وهو ما أكده الكشف الطبي.

وأكدت والدة الراحلة أنها لم تفارقها يوما وكل من يعرفنا يعلم أنها لم تعش بمفردها في أي وقت، وكنت معها دائما، مطالبة الجمهور بالدعاء لها بالمغفرة والرحمة.

مناشدة لاحترام الخصوصية وحرمة الموت

وشددت والدة الراحلة في نهاية حديثها على ضرورة احترام حرمة الموت والكف عن نشر الشائعات أو استخدام وفاتها في أحاديث أو تريندات مؤذية.

وفاة مفاجئة

ورحلت الإعلامية هبة الزياد في العقد الثالث من العمر، في الساعات الأولى من صباح يوم الخميس الماضي، دون أي إشارات سابقة إلى معاناة صحية، ما شكل صدمة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.