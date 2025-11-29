The mother of the late Egyptian media figure Heba Al-Zayed has come forward to clarify the rumors that have circulated regarding the circumstances of her daughter's death, confirming that these reports are unfounded.



Medical Examination Confirms Cause of Death

Heba Al-Zayed's mother explained in an official statement via her daughter's official account on the "Facebook" platform that her daughter had never lived alone as rumored, noting that she passed away while sleeping due to acute circulatory failure, which was confirmed by the medical examination.

She affirmed that she had never left her side and that anyone who knows them is aware that she never lived alone at any time, and that she was always with her, urging the public to pray for her forgiveness and mercy.

A Plea to Respect Privacy and the Sanctity of Death

The mother of the deceased emphasized at the end of her statement the necessity of respecting the sanctity of death and refraining from spreading rumors or using her daughter's death in harmful discussions or trends.

Sudden Death

The media figure Heba Al-Zayed passed away in her thirties in the early hours of last Thursday, without any prior indications of health issues, which shocked social media platforms.