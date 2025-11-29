وقعت أرملة بريطانية في واحدة من أخطر عمليات الاحتيال الإلكتروني، بعد أن خسرت نصف مليون جنيه إسترليني نتيجة علاقة عاطفية مزيفة نُسجت حول اسم الممثل العالمي جيسون موموا.

وبدأت الحادثة عندما تلقت الأرملة رسالة عبر صفحة معجبي الفنان، معتقدة أن الرد صادر عن نجم هوليوود نفسه. وتطور التواصل سريعاً إلى علاقة افتراضية معقدة، استخدم فيها المحتال تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لإنشاء مقاطع فيديو تبدو حقيقية تظهر فيها ملامح موموا وهو يتحدث عن خطط مشتركة لبناء منزل يجمعها به في هاواي.

واعتمد المحتال على إقناع الضحية بأن ثروة الفنان مرتبطة بعقود سينمائية لا تسمح له بتحويل أموال مؤقتاً، مطالباً إياها بتقديم دعم مالي لبناء المنزل إلى حين انتهاء تلك الإجراءات. ونتيجة ذلك، حوّلت الأرملة كامل عائد بيع منزلها في كامبريدجشاير البالغ نصف مليون جنيه إسترليني.

وبمجرد إرسال المبلغ، انقطع التواصل واختفى المحتال، تاركاً الضحية بلا مسكن، وبخسارة مالية هائلة، وحسرة كبيرة.

وأكد مسؤول منع الاحتيال في شرطة كامبريدجشاير ديف يورك أن الحادثة تُبرز مدى استهداف المحتالين للأشخاص الأكثر هشاشة عاطفياً، محذراً من الارتفاع المتزايد في عمليات الخداع التي تستغل مقاطع الفيديو الاصطناعية وانتحال هوية المشاهير.

وشهدت الأشهر الخمسة الماضية تسجيل حوادث مماثلة في بريطانيا والولايات المتحدة، بينها حالة لسيدة من نيوكاسل خسرت 80 ألف جنيه إسترليني بعد تعرضها للأسلوب نفسه.

وتشير المصادر إلى أن الفنان جيسون موموا لم يكن على علم بهذه الأنشطة الإجرامية، وأن اسمه استُخدم لجذب الضحايا مستغلين شهرته العالمية المرتبطة بأعمال سينمائية ناجحة.