A British widow fell victim to one of the most dangerous online scams, losing half a million pounds due to a fake romantic relationship woven around the name of global actor Jason Momoa.

The incident began when the widow received a message through the artist's fan page, believing that the response came from the Hollywood star himself. The communication quickly evolved into a complex virtual relationship, in which the scammer used artificial intelligence techniques to create realistic-looking videos featuring Momoa discussing shared plans to build a home together in Hawaii.

The scammer convinced the victim that the artist's wealth was tied to film contracts that temporarily prevented him from transferring money, asking her for financial support to build the house until those procedures were completed. As a result, the widow transferred the entire proceeds from the sale of her home in Cambridgeshire, amounting to half a million pounds.

Once the amount was sent, communication was cut off, and the scammer disappeared, leaving the victim homeless, with a massive financial loss, and great heartbreak.

Dave York, a fraud prevention officer with Cambridgeshire Police, confirmed that the incident highlights how scammers target the most emotionally vulnerable individuals, warning of the increasing rise in scams that exploit synthetic videos and impersonate celebrities.

In the past five months, similar incidents have been reported in the UK and the US, including a case of a woman from Newcastle who lost £80,000 after falling victim to the same method.

Sources indicate that actor Jason Momoa was unaware of these criminal activities, and that his name was used to lure victims, exploiting his global fame associated with successful film works.