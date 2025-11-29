كل 7 سنوات تظهر عبر ضباب الساحل الغربي لأيرلندا أرض غامضة خضراء، مليئة بالغابات والذهب والأساطير، لتختفي فجأة بعد يوم واحد فقط. تُعرف هذه الجزيرة الأسطورية باسم «هاي برازيل»، ودوّنت على الخرائط الأوروبية منذ القرن الرابع عشر، رغم عدم وجود أي دليل على وجودها.
تظهر الجزيرة مباشرة غرب أيرلندا، وقد أطلق عليها رسامو الخرائط الأوروبيون أسماء متعددة عبر العصور، مثل «براسيل» و«هاي بريسيل» و«الجزيرة المباركة». ويزعم بعض المستكشفين أنهم وصلوا إليها، حيث صادفوا أرانب سوداء، وذهباً، وكتباً سحرية، قبل أن تختفي مرة أخرى في الضباب.
أساطير وروايات غامضة
تشير المصادر الأيرلندية القديمة إلى أن بعض القديسين، مثل القديس باريند والقديس بريندان، زعموا رؤية «أرض الميعاد» التي قد تكون ذاتها الجزيرة الأسطورية. وعلى مر القرون، استمرت الحكايات الغريبة، مثل قصة مورو أولي في القرن السابع عشر الذي اختطفه رجال غامضون إلى الجزيرة وعاد بقدرة شفاء مذهلة، أو قصة القبطان جون نيسبيت الذي قال إن طاقمه تلقى ذهباً وفضة من ساحر خلال وصولهم إلى الجزيرة.
وفي القرن التاسع عشر، سجل رائد الآثار تي. جيه. ويستروب وعائلته مشاهدات للجزيرة عام 1872، حيث وصفوها بأرض مليئة بالأشجار، وسهول منخفضة، وأبراج عالية، وأعمدة يتصاعد منها دخان، قبل أن تختفي مرة أخرى في عرض البحر.
مع مرور الوقت، اختفت «هاي برازيل» تدريجياً من الخرائط الأوروبية، وكان آخر ظهور لها على خريطة الأميرالية البريطانية عام 1873. واليوم، تظل الجزيرة رمزاً للغموض والسحر، حاضرة في الأدب والسينما، مثل فيلم إريك الفايكنج، وثلاثية ميرلين لماري ستيوارت.
وعلى الرغم من أن بعض المؤرخين يرونها مجرد سراب أو خدعة لرسامي الخرائط، إلا أن «هاي برازيل» تظل تذكيراً بأن الأساطير ما زالت حية في ذاكرة البحارة وعالم الخيال، تماماً مثل أتلانتس وقارة ليموريا.
Every 7 years, a mysterious green land appears through the mist off the west coast of Ireland, filled with forests, gold, and legends, only to suddenly disappear after just one day. This mythical island is known as "Hy-Brasil," and it has been documented on European maps since the 14th century, despite there being no evidence of its existence.
The island appears directly west of Ireland, and European mapmakers have given it various names over the ages, such as "Bracile," "Hy-Brasil," and "the Blessed Isle." Some explorers claim to have reached it, encountering black rabbits, gold, and magical books before it vanished again into the mist.
Mystical Legends and Tales
Ancient Irish sources indicate that some saints, such as Saint Brendan and Saint Barinthus, claimed to have seen the "Promised Land," which could be the same mythical island. Over the centuries, strange tales have persisted, such as the story of Morro O'Leary in the 17th century, who was abducted by mysterious men to the island and returned with astonishing healing powers, or the tale of Captain John Nisbet, who said his crew received gold and silver from a sorcerer during their arrival at the island.
In the 19th century, the pioneering archaeologist T. J. Westropp and his family recorded sightings of the island in 1872, describing it as a land filled with trees, low plains, tall towers, and columns from which smoke rose, before it disappeared again into the open sea.
Over time, "Hy-Brasil" gradually faded from European maps, with its last appearance on a British admiralty map in 1873. Today, the island remains a symbol of mystery and magic, present in literature and cinema, such as the film Eric the Viking and the Merlin trilogy by Mary Stewart.
Although some historians view it as merely a mirage or a trick for mapmakers, "Hy-Brasil" serves as a reminder that legends are still alive in the memories of sailors and the realm of imagination, just like Atlantis and the continent of Lemuria.