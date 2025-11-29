Every 7 years, a mysterious green land appears through the mist off the west coast of Ireland, filled with forests, gold, and legends, only to suddenly disappear after just one day. This mythical island is known as "Hy-Brasil," and it has been documented on European maps since the 14th century, despite there being no evidence of its existence.

The island appears directly west of Ireland, and European mapmakers have given it various names over the ages, such as "Bracile," "Hy-Brasil," and "the Blessed Isle." Some explorers claim to have reached it, encountering black rabbits, gold, and magical books before it vanished again into the mist.

Mystical Legends and Tales

Ancient Irish sources indicate that some saints, such as Saint Brendan and Saint Barinthus, claimed to have seen the "Promised Land," which could be the same mythical island. Over the centuries, strange tales have persisted, such as the story of Morro O'Leary in the 17th century, who was abducted by mysterious men to the island and returned with astonishing healing powers, or the tale of Captain John Nisbet, who said his crew received gold and silver from a sorcerer during their arrival at the island.

In the 19th century, the pioneering archaeologist T. J. Westropp and his family recorded sightings of the island in 1872, describing it as a land filled with trees, low plains, tall towers, and columns from which smoke rose, before it disappeared again into the open sea.

Over time, "Hy-Brasil" gradually faded from European maps, with its last appearance on a British admiralty map in 1873. Today, the island remains a symbol of mystery and magic, present in literature and cinema, such as the film Eric the Viking and the Merlin trilogy by Mary Stewart.

Although some historians view it as merely a mirage or a trick for mapmakers, "Hy-Brasil" serves as a reminder that legends are still alive in the memories of sailors and the realm of imagination, just like Atlantis and the continent of Lemuria.