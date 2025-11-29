كل 7 سنوات تظهر عبر ضباب الساحل الغربي لأيرلندا أرض غامضة خضراء، مليئة بالغابات والذهب والأساطير، لتختفي فجأة بعد يوم واحد فقط. تُعرف هذه الجزيرة الأسطورية باسم «هاي برازيل»، ودوّنت على الخرائط الأوروبية منذ القرن الرابع عشر، رغم عدم وجود أي دليل على وجودها.

تظهر الجزيرة مباشرة غرب أيرلندا، وقد أطلق عليها رسامو الخرائط الأوروبيون أسماء متعددة عبر العصور، مثل «براسيل» و«هاي بريسيل» و«الجزيرة المباركة». ويزعم بعض المستكشفين أنهم وصلوا إليها، حيث صادفوا أرانب سوداء، وذهباً، وكتباً سحرية، قبل أن تختفي مرة أخرى في الضباب.

أساطير وروايات غامضة

تشير المصادر الأيرلندية القديمة إلى أن بعض القديسين، مثل القديس باريند والقديس بريندان، زعموا رؤية «أرض الميعاد» التي قد تكون ذاتها الجزيرة الأسطورية. وعلى مر القرون، استمرت الحكايات الغريبة، مثل قصة مورو أولي في القرن السابع عشر الذي اختطفه رجال غامضون إلى الجزيرة وعاد بقدرة شفاء مذهلة، أو قصة القبطان جون نيسبيت الذي قال إن طاقمه تلقى ذهباً وفضة من ساحر خلال وصولهم إلى الجزيرة.

وفي القرن التاسع عشر، سجل رائد الآثار تي. جيه. ويستروب وعائلته مشاهدات للجزيرة عام 1872، حيث وصفوها بأرض مليئة بالأشجار، وسهول منخفضة، وأبراج عالية، وأعمدة يتصاعد منها دخان، قبل أن تختفي مرة أخرى في عرض البحر.

مع مرور الوقت، اختفت «هاي برازيل» تدريجياً من الخرائط الأوروبية، وكان آخر ظهور لها على خريطة الأميرالية البريطانية عام 1873. واليوم، تظل الجزيرة رمزاً للغموض والسحر، حاضرة في الأدب والسينما، مثل فيلم إريك الفايكنج، وثلاثية ميرلين لماري ستيوارت.

وعلى الرغم من أن بعض المؤرخين يرونها مجرد سراب أو خدعة لرسامي الخرائط، إلا أن «هاي برازيل» تظل تذكيراً بأن الأساطير ما زالت حية في ذاكرة البحارة وعالم الخيال، تماماً مثل أتلانتس وقارة ليموريا.