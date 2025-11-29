لا تقتصر أعراض السكري من النوع الثاني على العطش الشديد أو كثرة التبول، إذ يمكن للجلد أن يكشف علامات مبكرة قد تمر دون ملاحظة. وللوقاية والتوعية خلال فصل الشتاء، حيث يزداد تناول الطعام في موسم البرد والاحتفالات، سلطت الدكتورة بهافيني شاه، طبيبة عامة في موقع لويدز فارماسي، الضوء على أبرز المؤشرات الجلدية التي يجب مراقبتها.
توضح شاه أن ظهور بقع داكنة على الرقبة أو الفخذ أو الإبطين، والمعروفة باسم "الشواك الأسود"، قد يكون مؤشرًا مبكرًا للسكري من النوع الثاني. ورغم أنها قد تكون غير ضارة أحيانًا، فإن فحص الطبيب ضروري لأي تغيرات جلدية.
ارتفاع مستويات السكر في الدم قد يضعف جهاز المناعة، مما يجعل الجسم أقل قدرة على مكافحة العدوى. وتؤكد شاه أن الالتهابات الجلدية المتكررة وعدوى الفطريات لدى الرجال والنساء قد تكون علامة تحذيرية مبكرة للسكري.
تشير شاه إلى أن ارتفاع السكر يمكن أن يؤدي إلى تلف الأعصاب وتقليل تدفق الدم، ما يصعّب وصول العناصر الغذائية والأكسجين إلى المناطق المصابة، وبالتالي تباطؤ التئام الجروح وزيادة خطر القروح المزمنة.
وتنصح الطبيبة بالانتباه لهذه العلامات الجلدية ومراجعة الطبيب عند ملاحظتها، لما لذلك من أهمية في التشخيص المبكر للسكري والوقاية من مضاعفاته.
The symptoms of type 2 diabetes are not limited to excessive thirst or frequent urination; the skin can reveal early signs that may go unnoticed. To raise awareness and prevent issues during the winter season, when food intake increases during the cold and festive times, Dr. Bhavini Shah, a general practitioner at Lloyds Pharmacy, highlighted the key skin indicators to watch for.
Shah explains that the appearance of dark spots on the neck, thighs, or armpits, known as "acanthosis nigricans," may be an early indicator of type 2 diabetes. Although they may sometimes be harmless, a doctor's examination is essential for any skin changes.
- Skin Infections and Fungal Infections
Elevated blood sugar levels can weaken the immune system, making the body less capable of fighting infections. Shah emphasizes that recurrent skin infections and fungal infections in both men and women may be an early warning sign of diabetes.
Shah points out that high sugar levels can lead to nerve damage and reduced blood flow, making it difficult for nutrients and oxygen to reach the affected areas, thus slowing down wound healing and increasing the risk of chronic sores.
The doctor advises paying attention to these skin signs and consulting a physician upon noticing them, as this is crucial for the early diagnosis of diabetes and preventing its complications.