The symptoms of type 2 diabetes are not limited to excessive thirst or frequent urination; the skin can reveal early signs that may go unnoticed. To raise awareness and prevent issues during the winter season, when food intake increases during the cold and festive times, Dr. Bhavini Shah, a general practitioner at Lloyds Pharmacy, highlighted the key skin indicators to watch for.

Dark Spots

Shah explains that the appearance of dark spots on the neck, thighs, or armpits, known as "acanthosis nigricans," may be an early indicator of type 2 diabetes. Although they may sometimes be harmless, a doctor's examination is essential for any skin changes.

Skin Infections and Fungal Infections

Elevated blood sugar levels can weaken the immune system, making the body less capable of fighting infections. Shah emphasizes that recurrent skin infections and fungal infections in both men and women may be an early warning sign of diabetes.

Slow Wound Healing

Shah points out that high sugar levels can lead to nerve damage and reduced blood flow, making it difficult for nutrients and oxygen to reach the affected areas, thus slowing down wound healing and increasing the risk of chronic sores.

The doctor advises paying attention to these skin signs and consulting a physician upon noticing them, as this is crucial for the early diagnosis of diabetes and preventing its complications.