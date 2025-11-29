لا تقتصر أعراض السكري من النوع الثاني على العطش الشديد أو كثرة التبول، إذ يمكن للجلد أن يكشف علامات مبكرة قد تمر دون ملاحظة. وللوقاية والتوعية خلال فصل الشتاء، حيث يزداد تناول الطعام في موسم البرد والاحتفالات، سلطت الدكتورة بهافيني شاه، طبيبة عامة في موقع لويدز فارماسي، الضوء على أبرز المؤشرات الجلدية التي يجب مراقبتها.

  • البقع الداكنة

توضح شاه أن ظهور بقع داكنة على الرقبة أو الفخذ أو الإبطين، والمعروفة باسم "الشواك الأسود"، قد يكون مؤشرًا مبكرًا للسكري من النوع الثاني. ورغم أنها قد تكون غير ضارة أحيانًا، فإن فحص الطبيب ضروري لأي تغيرات جلدية.

  • التهابات الجلد والفطريات

ارتفاع مستويات السكر في الدم قد يضعف جهاز المناعة، مما يجعل الجسم أقل قدرة على مكافحة العدوى. وتؤكد شاه أن الالتهابات الجلدية المتكررة وعدوى الفطريات لدى الرجال والنساء قد تكون علامة تحذيرية مبكرة للسكري.

  • بطء التئام الجروح

تشير شاه إلى أن ارتفاع السكر يمكن أن يؤدي إلى تلف الأعصاب وتقليل تدفق الدم، ما يصعّب وصول العناصر الغذائية والأكسجين إلى المناطق المصابة، وبالتالي تباطؤ التئام الجروح وزيادة خطر القروح المزمنة.

وتنصح الطبيبة بالانتباه لهذه العلامات الجلدية ومراجعة الطبيب عند ملاحظتها، لما لذلك من أهمية في التشخيص المبكر للسكري والوقاية من مضاعفاته.