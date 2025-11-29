أعلنت النائبة اليابانية ميزوهو أوميمورا عضو مجلس المستشارين عن الحزب الليبرالي الديمقراطي، رفضها توسيع المقابر لتلبية احتياجات الجالية المسلمة والأجانب في اليابان، مؤكدة أن القانون يقتصر على تخصيص مساحات للدفن بما يكفي للسكان المحليين فقط.
وأوضحت أوميمورا في فيديو انتشر على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، أن اليابان تعتمد ثقافة حرق الجثث منذ أكثر من 1300 عام، منذ عهد الأمير شوتوكو، وأن هذا التقليد جزء مهم من الهوية الثقافية للبلاد.
وقالت: «بدلاً من إنشاء مقابر جديدة هنا للأشخاص الذين لا يحرقون موتاهم، ينبغي إعادة الرفات إلى بلدانهم الأصلية ودفنها هناك»، مؤكدة أن أي توسعة عشوائية قد تؤدي إلى صدام مع السكان المحليين.
وتأتي تصريحات أوميمورا في وقت أثارت فيه الحاجة إلى مقابر جديدة للجالية المسلمة جدلاً واسعاً حول التوازن بين الحقوق الدينية للوافدين والحفاظ على العادات التقليدية اليابانية.
Japanese lawmaker Mizuho Omimura, a member of the House of Councillors from the Liberal Democratic Party, announced her rejection of expanding cemeteries to meet the needs of the Muslim community and foreigners in Japan, emphasizing that the law is limited to designating burial spaces sufficient only for local residents.
Omimura explained in a video that circulated on social media that Japan has relied on a cremation culture for over 1300 years, since the time of Prince Shotoku, and that this tradition is an important part of the country's cultural identity.
She stated, "Instead of creating new cemeteries here for people who do not cremate their dead, the remains should be returned to their home countries and buried there," asserting that any random expansion could lead to clashes with local residents.
Omimura's statements come at a time when the need for new cemeteries for the Muslim community has sparked widespread debate about balancing the religious rights of newcomers with preserving traditional Japanese customs.