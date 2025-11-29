أعلنت النائبة اليابانية ميزوهو أوميمورا عضو مجلس المستشارين عن الحزب الليبرالي الديمقراطي، رفضها توسيع المقابر لتلبية احتياجات الجالية المسلمة والأجانب في اليابان، مؤكدة أن القانون يقتصر على تخصيص مساحات للدفن بما يكفي للسكان المحليين فقط.

وأوضحت أوميمورا في فيديو انتشر على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، أن اليابان تعتمد ثقافة حرق الجثث منذ أكثر من 1300 عام، منذ عهد الأمير شوتوكو، وأن هذا التقليد جزء مهم من الهوية الثقافية للبلاد.

وقالت: «بدلاً من إنشاء مقابر جديدة هنا للأشخاص الذين لا يحرقون موتاهم، ينبغي إعادة الرفات إلى بلدانهم الأصلية ودفنها هناك»، مؤكدة أن أي توسعة عشوائية قد تؤدي إلى صدام مع السكان المحليين.

وتأتي تصريحات أوميمورا في وقت أثارت فيه الحاجة إلى مقابر جديدة للجالية المسلمة جدلاً واسعاً حول التوازن بين الحقوق الدينية للوافدين والحفاظ على العادات التقليدية اليابانية.