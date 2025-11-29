Japanese lawmaker Mizuho Omimura, a member of the House of Councillors from the Liberal Democratic Party, announced her rejection of expanding cemeteries to meet the needs of the Muslim community and foreigners in Japan, emphasizing that the law is limited to designating burial spaces sufficient only for local residents.

Omimura explained in a video that circulated on social media that Japan has relied on a cremation culture for over 1300 years, since the time of Prince Shotoku, and that this tradition is an important part of the country's cultural identity.

She stated, "Instead of creating new cemeteries here for people who do not cremate their dead, the remains should be returned to their home countries and buried there," asserting that any random expansion could lead to clashes with local residents.

Omimura's statements come at a time when the need for new cemeteries for the Muslim community has sparked widespread debate about balancing the religious rights of newcomers with preserving traditional Japanese customs.