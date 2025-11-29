The young Egyptian, Hassan Ahmed Hassan (35 years old), lost his life in a tragic incident on Thursday evening after he intervened to rescue 13 girls following the overturning of their bus in a drainage canal in the Belawza area of Qantara Sharq in Ismailia Governorate.

Sources confirmed that the young man jumped into the water to save the girls despite not being a good swimmer, and he smashed the bus's windows to pull them out one by one. After exhausting his strength in rescuing the 13 girls, he fell into the water and died from exhaustion and drowning, becoming a local hero and an example of human nobility.

The young man hailed from Ashmun Center in Menoufia Governorate and was on his way to work in Sinai. He was a father of three girls, one of whom was preparing to celebrate her birthday the following day.

His heroic act received widespread praise from the locals and social media users, and he was described as a "martyr of nobility." His body was transferred to Qantara Sharq Hospital under the jurisdiction of the public prosecutor, who initiated investigations.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity, through the Assistant Minister of Social Solidarity, Mohamed Al-Aqbi, announced a financial compensation of 100,000 Egyptian pounds for the young man's family, as well as including his family in the "Takaful and Karama" program, in addition to covering the educational expenses for his three daughters.