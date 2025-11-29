لقي الشاب المصري حسن أحمد حسن (35 عاماً) مصرعه في حادثة مأساوية مساء الخميس، بعد تدخله لإنقاذ 13 فتاة عقب انقلاب حافلتهن في مصرف بلوظة بمركز القنطرة شرق بمحافظة الإسماعيلية.
وأكدت المصادر أن الشاب اندفع إلى المياه لإنقاذ الفتيات رغم عدم إجادته السباحة، وقام بتهشيم زجاج الحافلة لإخراجهن تباعاً. وبعد استنفاد قواه في إنقاذ 13 فتاة، سقط في المياه وتوفي نتيجة الإجهاد والغرق، ليصبح بطلاً محلياً ومثالاً للشهامة الإنسانية.
وينحدر الشاب من مركز أشمون بمحافظة المنوفية، وكان متوجهاً إلى عمله في سيناء، وهو أب لثلاث فتيات، إحداهن كانت تستعد للاحتفال بعيد ميلادها في اليوم التالي.
وحظي موقفه البطولي بإشادات واسعة من الأهالي ورواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ووصف بـ«شهيد الشهامة». نُقل جثمانه إلى مستشفى القنطرة شرق تحت تصرف النيابة العامة التي باشرت التحقيقات.
وعلى إثر الحادثة، أعلنت وزارة التضامن الاجتماعي المصرية على لسان مساعد وزيرة التضامن الاجتماعي محمد العقبي، صرف تعويض مالي قدره 100 ألف جنيه لأسرة الشاب، وضم أسرته لبرنامج «تكافل وكرامة»، إضافة إلى التكفل بمصروفات تعليم بناته الثلاث.
The young Egyptian, Hassan Ahmed Hassan (35 years old), lost his life in a tragic incident on Thursday evening after he intervened to rescue 13 girls following the overturning of their bus in a drainage canal in the Belawza area of Qantara Sharq in Ismailia Governorate.
Sources confirmed that the young man jumped into the water to save the girls despite not being a good swimmer, and he smashed the bus's windows to pull them out one by one. After exhausting his strength in rescuing the 13 girls, he fell into the water and died from exhaustion and drowning, becoming a local hero and an example of human nobility.
The young man hailed from Ashmun Center in Menoufia Governorate and was on his way to work in Sinai. He was a father of three girls, one of whom was preparing to celebrate her birthday the following day.
His heroic act received widespread praise from the locals and social media users, and he was described as a "martyr of nobility." His body was transferred to Qantara Sharq Hospital under the jurisdiction of the public prosecutor, who initiated investigations.
In the aftermath of the incident, the Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity, through the Assistant Minister of Social Solidarity, Mohamed Al-Aqbi, announced a financial compensation of 100,000 Egyptian pounds for the young man's family, as well as including his family in the "Takaful and Karama" program, in addition to covering the educational expenses for his three daughters.