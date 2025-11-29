لقي الشاب المصري حسن أحمد حسن (35 عاماً) مصرعه في حادثة مأساوية مساء الخميس، بعد تدخله لإنقاذ 13 فتاة عقب انقلاب حافلتهن في مصرف بلوظة بمركز القنطرة شرق بمحافظة الإسماعيلية.

وأكدت المصادر أن الشاب اندفع إلى المياه لإنقاذ الفتيات رغم عدم إجادته السباحة، وقام بتهشيم زجاج الحافلة لإخراجهن تباعاً. وبعد استنفاد قواه في إنقاذ 13 فتاة، سقط في المياه وتوفي نتيجة الإجهاد والغرق، ليصبح بطلاً محلياً ومثالاً للشهامة الإنسانية.

وينحدر الشاب من مركز أشمون بمحافظة المنوفية، وكان متوجهاً إلى عمله في سيناء، وهو أب لثلاث فتيات، إحداهن كانت تستعد للاحتفال بعيد ميلادها في اليوم التالي.

وحظي موقفه البطولي بإشادات واسعة من الأهالي ورواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ووصف بـ«شهيد الشهامة». نُقل جثمانه إلى مستشفى القنطرة شرق تحت تصرف النيابة العامة التي باشرت التحقيقات.

وعلى إثر الحادثة، أعلنت وزارة التضامن الاجتماعي المصرية على لسان مساعد وزيرة التضامن الاجتماعي محمد العقبي، صرف تعويض مالي قدره 100 ألف جنيه لأسرة الشاب، وضم أسرته لبرنامج «تكافل وكرامة»، إضافة إلى التكفل بمصروفات تعليم بناته الثلاث.