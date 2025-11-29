The New York Times reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an internal memo linking the deaths of at least ten children to COVID-19 vaccines, citing myocarditis as a potential cause.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the FDA, did not comment on the report when asked by Reuters for a statement.

In a related context, U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. made significant changes to vaccination policy, limiting access to COVID-19 vaccines to those aged 65 and older, or those with chronic health conditions. Kennedy was known for his opposition to vaccines prior to taking office, previously linking vaccines to autism and seeking to reshape vaccination policies in the country.

According to the memo, the FDA's chief medical and scientific officer, Vinay Prasad, did not disclose the ages or health conditions of the children, or the vaccine manufacturers involved, but described the findings as a "deep revelation" and announced plans to enhance vaccine oversight, including conducting randomized studies across all age groups.

The newspaper notes that the CDC's vaccine committee will hold a meeting in the coming days to discuss next steps.

It is worth mentioning that Prasad is an oncologist and was a staunch critic of mandatory COVID vaccines and mask mandates in the United States. He returned to his position in September to advise the commissioner and senior officials on medical and scientific issues related to public health.