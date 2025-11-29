أفادت صحيفة نيويورك تايمز بأن إدارة الغذاء والدواء الأمريكية أصدرت مذكرة داخلية تربط وفاة عشرة أطفال على الأقل على الأرجح بلقاحات كوفيد - 19، مشيرة إلى التهاب عضلة القلب كسبب محتمل.

ولم تعلق وزارة الصحة والخدمات الإنسانية التي تشمل إدارة الغذاء والدواء على التقرير عند طلب وكالة رويترز التعليق.

وفي سياق متصل، أجرى وزير الصحة الأمريكي روبرت كنيدي جونيور تغييرات كبيرة على سياسة التطعيم، حيث أصبح الحصول على لقاحات كوفيد-19 مقصوراً على من تبلغ أعمارهم 65 عاماً فأكثر، أو الذين يعانون من حالات صحية مزمنة. وكان كنيدي معروفاً بمعارضته للقاحات قبل توليه المنصب، وربط سابقاً اللقاحات بالتوحد وسعى إلى إعادة صياغة سياسات التطعيم في البلاد.

ووفق المذكرة، لم يكشف كبير المسؤولين الطبيين والعلميين في إدارة الغذاء والدواء فيناي براساد عن أعمار الأطفال أو حالتهم الصحية، أو عن شركات تصنيع اللقاحات المعنية، لكنه وصف النتائج بأنها «كشف عميق» وأعلن خططاً لتعزيز الرقابة على اللقاحات، بما في ذلك إجراء دراسات عشوائية لجميع الفئات العمرية.

وتشير الصحيفة إلى أن لجنة اللقاحات التابعة لمراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها ستعقد اجتماعاً خلال أيام لمناقشة الإجراءات القادمة.

يذكر أن براساد طبيب أورام، وكان من أشد المنتقدين لإلزامية لقاحات كوفيد ووضع الكمامات في الولايات المتحدة، وعاد إلى منصبه في سبتمبر لتقديم المشورة للمفوض والمسؤولين الكبار في القضايا الطبية والعلمية المتعلقة بالصحة العامة.