A recent study revealed that intermittent fasting using the "alternate day" method helps reduce weight and fat, but it may also lead to muscle loss, a factor that has not received sufficient attention so far.

Background on the Spread of Intermittent Fasting

Statistics show that about 44% of adults worldwide are overweight, while approximately 16% suffer from obesity. This widespread prevalence has led to an increased interest in weight loss strategies, among which intermittent fasting is viewed as an effective means to improve metabolic and cardiovascular health. This method involves alternating between periods of fasting and eating, with fasting periods extending to 16-20 hours daily.

"Alternate Day"

The study conducted in Singapore focused on the fasting method known as "alternate day," which involves alternating between a fasting day where a small meal of 400 to 600 calories is allowed, and a day where food is consumed normally. The experiment included 37 Asian men aged between 21 and 35 who were overweight.

Protein Intake Does Not Prevent Muscle Loss

The researchers divided the participants into two groups: the first followed the fasting regimen only, while the second consumed protein supplements during fasting days. After 4 weeks of monitoring, the researchers noted that both groups lost weight and fat, but this was also accompanied by a decrease in muscle mass, even among those who consumed protein.

The study attributed this decline to the fact that the amount of protein consumed remained below the recommended daily intake, and the difference in protein quantity between the two groups was not significant enough to make a difference in muscle protection.

No significant changes in blood pressure or blood sugar levels were recorded in the short term. The researchers recommended conducting additional studies to explore the effects of combining protein supplements with resistance training, aiming to preserve muscle mass during intermittent fasting-based weight loss programs.