كشفت دراسة حديثة أن الصوم المتقطع بطريقة «اليوم البديل» يساعد في تقليل الوزن والدهون، لكنه قد يتسبب أيضا في فقدان الكتلة العضلية، وهو جانب لم يحظَ بالاهتمام الكافي حتى الآن.

خلفية على انتشار الصوم المتقطع

تُظهر الإحصاءات أن حوالى 44% من البالغين حول العالم يعانون من زيادة الوزن، بينما يعاني نحو 16% من السمنة. وقد أدى هذا الانتشار الواسع إلى تزايد الاهتمام باستراتيجيات إنقاص الوزن، ومن بينها الصوم المتقطع، الذي يُنظر إليه كوسيلة فعالة لتحسين الصحة الأيضية والقلبية الوعائية. وتقوم هذه الطريقة على التناوب بين فترات من الصوم والأكل، بحيث تمتد فترات الصيام إلى 16-20 ساعة يومياً.

«اليوم البديل»

ركزت الدراسة التي أجريت في سنغافورة على طريقة الصوم المعروفة باسم «اليوم البديل»، وهي تعتمد على التناوب بين يوم صيام يُسمح فيه بتناول وجبة صغيرة من 400 إلى 600 سعرة حرارية، ويوم يُتناول فيه الطعام بشكل طبيعي. وقد شارك في التجربة 37 رجلاً آسيويًا تتراوح أعمارهم بين 21 و35 عاماً، ويعانون من زيادة الوزن.

تناول البروتين لا يمنع فقدان العضلات

قسم الباحثون المشاركين إلى مجموعتين: الأولى اتبعت نظام الصوم فقط، بينما تناولت الثانية مكملات بروتين خلال أيام الصيام. وبعد 4 أسابيع من المتابعة، لاحظ الباحثون أن كلتا المجموعتين فقدت وزناً ودهوناً، لكن ذلك تزامن أيضاً مع انخفاض في الكتلة العضلية، حتى بين من تناولوا البروتين.

وأرجعت الدراسة هذا الانخفاض إلى أن كمية البروتين المستهلكة ظلت دون المستوى اليومي الموصى به، كما أن الفرق في كمية البروتين بين المجموعتين لم يكن كبيراً بما يكفي لإحداث فرق في حماية العضلات.

ولم تُسجل الدراسة تغيرات كبيرة في ضغط الدم أو مستويات السكر في الدم على المدى القصير. وأوصى الباحثون بإجراء دراسات إضافية تستكشف تأثير دمج مكملات البروتين مع تمارين المقاومة، بهدف الحفاظ على الكتلة العضلية أثناء برامج خسارة الوزن المعتمدة على الصيام المتقطع.