توضح المتخصصة في أمراض الأنف والأذن والحنجرة الدكتورة يكاتيرينا ميرزابيكيان أن فرط الإفرازات الأنفية المتكررة أو النزيف المستمر قد يشيران إلى وجود حالات مرضية خطيرة في الغشاء المخاطي، مثل ترققه أو ضموره، أو حتى حدوث ثقب في الغضروف الأنفي. وتُعد هذه الأعراض شائعة بين فئات معينة، كمتعاطي المخدرات أو الأشخاص الذين يفرطون في استخدام قطرات إزالة الاحتقان، ما يؤدي إلى تلف في الأغشية الداخلية للأنف. كما قد يعاني المصابون بانحراف الحاجز الأنفي من مشكلات مزمنة مماثلة بسبب اضطراب تدفق الهواء الطبيعي داخل الأنف.

آلية الدفاع الطبيعي للمخاط

تشرح الدكتورة أن الغشاء المخاطي للأنف يمتلك قدرة ذاتية على الترميم، إلا أن غياب العلاج المناسب يؤدي إلى تفاقم الأعراض مع مرور الوقت. وتشير إلى أن الشخص السليم ينتج نحو لتر من المخاط يوميًا، ويُبتلع بشكل طبيعي ليصل إلى المعدة حيث يتم القضاء على البكتيريا التي لم يتمكن الغشاء المخاطي من التخلص منها. وفي نهاية اليوم، تتكون عادة قشور صغيرة في مقدمة الأنف نتيجة جفاف المخاط، وتعد هذه الظاهرة طبيعية.

عندما يتحول المخاط إلى مشكلة صحية

في بعض الحالات، يتجاوز إفراز المخاط المعدلات الطبيعية. وتؤدي الثقوب الغضروفية إلى زيادة واضحة في كمية القشور، مصحوبة بإفرازات مخاطية مفرطة. ومع وجود البكتيريا، يصبح الموقف أكثر تعقيدًا، إذ يزداد خطر العدوى وتظهر إفرازات صفراء أو خضراء وقد تحتوي على آثار دموية. وتؤكد الدكتورة أن النزيف يحدث عند ترقق الغشاء المخاطي أو ضموره، حيث تبدأ الأوعية الدموية الدقيقة بالنزف، وهو ما يتسبب في ضعف تدفق الدم نحو غضروف الأنف، ما قد يؤدي إلى تلفه بشكل تدريجي.

تحذير من مضاعفات الإهمال

تشدد الدكتورة ميرزابيكيان على أن هذه الأعراض لا يجب تجاهلها، خاصة لدى الفئات الأكثر عرضة. وتوضح أن الأشخاص الذين يصلون إلى مرحلة وجود ثقب في الحاجز الأنفي، مثل المدمنين، يكونون في الغالب قد فقدوا القدرة أو الرغبة في متابعة أي مؤشرات صحية، وهو ما يزيد من خطر المضاعفات الصامتة داخل الأنف ويجعل العلاج أكثر تعقيدًا في المراحل المتأخرة.