Specialist in ear, nose, and throat diseases, Dr. Ekaterina Mirzabekian, explains that recurrent nasal hypersecretion or continuous bleeding may indicate serious pathological conditions in the mucosa, such as thinning or atrophy, or even the occurrence of a hole in the nasal cartilage. These symptoms are common among certain groups, such as drug users or individuals who excessively use decongestant drops, leading to damage to the inner membranes of the nose. Those suffering from a deviated septum may also experience similar chronic issues due to disrupted normal airflow within the nose.

The natural defense mechanism of mucus

Dr. Mirzabekian explains that the nasal mucosa has an inherent ability to repair itself; however, the absence of appropriate treatment leads to a worsening of symptoms over time. She points out that a healthy person produces about a liter of mucus daily, which is naturally swallowed to reach the stomach where bacteria that the mucosa could not eliminate are destroyed. By the end of the day, small crusts usually form at the tip of the nose due to the drying of mucus, and this phenomenon is considered normal.

When mucus becomes a health issue

In some cases, mucus secretion exceeds normal levels. Cartilaginous holes lead to a noticeable increase in the amount of crusts, accompanied by excessive mucous secretions. With the presence of bacteria, the situation becomes more complicated, as the risk of infection increases, and yellow or green secretions may appear, potentially containing blood traces. Dr. Mirzabekian confirms that bleeding occurs when the mucosa is thinned or atrophied, where tiny blood vessels begin to bleed, causing a decrease in blood flow to the nasal cartilage, which may lead to gradual damage.

Warning about the complications of neglect

Dr. Mirzabekian emphasizes that these symptoms should not be ignored, especially among the most vulnerable groups. She explains that individuals who reach the stage of having a hole in the nasal septum, such as addicts, have often lost the ability or desire to monitor any health indicators, which increases the risk of silent complications within the nose and makes treatment more complicated in the later stages.