أعلن رئيس بيرو خوسيه جيري أن حكومته ستعلن حالة الطوارئ على حدود البلاد الجنوبية، وستنشر المزيد من القوات المسلحة إلى المنطقة بالتزامن مع توجه عدد كبير من المهاجرين الفنزويليين شمالا من تشيلي، حيث تصاعدت المشاعر المعادية للمهاجرين خلال حملة رئاسية مشحونة.
في غضون ذلك، عبر مئات الآلاف من المهاجرين الفارين من الأزمات في بلدانهم الأصلية أو الباحثين عن فرص أفضل في الخارج منذ فترة طويلة القارة والحدود مع بيرو لبناء حياة جديدة في تشيلي، وهي واحدة من أكثر دول أمريكا اللاتينية استقرارا وازدهارا، لكن عشرات الأشخاص الذين ليس لديهم وضع قانوني في تشيلي، معظمهم من الفنزويليين الذين فروا من الدمار الاقتصادي في بلادهم، يتجهون الآن أيضا في الاتجاه الآخر مع استعداد تشيلي لتشديد موقفها ضد الهجرة.
وقد بنى المحامي خوسيه أنطونيو كاست، المرشح الأوفر حظا للفوز في جولة الإعادة الرئاسية في تشيلي المقررة يوم 14 ديسمبر القادم، حملته الانتخابية على المخاوف الشعبية بشأن الهجرة من فنزويلا، وارتفاع معدلات الجريمة المنظمة، وقام المرشح بتصوير مقطع فيديو لحملة على الحدود الصحراوية التي يسهل اختراقها بين تشيلي وبيرو الأسبوع الماضي، مطالبا المهاجرين الذين ليس لديهم وضع رسمي بمغادرة البلاد، بينما لا يزال بإمكانهم ذلك.
وفي حملته الدعائية، قال كاست «أمامكم 111 يوما لمغادرة تشيلي طواعية»، في إشارة إلى عدد الأيام المتبقية حتى تتولى إدارة جديدة السلطة من الرئيس اليساري الحالي جابرييل بوريك، مضيفا «إذا لم يحدث، فسوف نوقفكم وسوف نحتجزكم وسوف نطردكم».
Peru's President José Geri announced that his government will declare a state of emergency on the country's southern borders and will deploy more armed forces to the region as a large number of Venezuelan migrants head north from Chile, where anti-migrant sentiments have escalated during a charged presidential campaign.
Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing crises in their home countries or seeking better opportunities abroad have long crossed the continent and the borders into Peru to build a new life in Chile, one of the most stable and prosperous countries in Latin America. However, dozens of people without legal status in Chile, most of whom are Venezuelans fleeing the economic devastation in their country, are now also heading in the opposite direction as Chile prepares to tighten its stance against immigration.
Lawyer José Antonio Kast, the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential runoff in Chile scheduled for December 14, has built his campaign on popular fears about immigration from Venezuela and rising rates of organized crime. The candidate filmed a campaign video at the easily penetrable desert border between Chile and Peru last week, urging migrants without official status to leave the country while they still can.
In his campaign message, Kast said, "You have 111 days to voluntarily leave Chile," referring to the number of days remaining until a new administration takes power from the current leftist president Gabriel Boric, adding, "If that doesn't happen, we will stop you, we will detain you, and we will deport you."