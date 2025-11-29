Peru's President José Geri announced that his government will declare a state of emergency on the country's southern borders and will deploy more armed forces to the region as a large number of Venezuelan migrants head north from Chile, where anti-migrant sentiments have escalated during a charged presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing crises in their home countries or seeking better opportunities abroad have long crossed the continent and the borders into Peru to build a new life in Chile, one of the most stable and prosperous countries in Latin America. However, dozens of people without legal status in Chile, most of whom are Venezuelans fleeing the economic devastation in their country, are now also heading in the opposite direction as Chile prepares to tighten its stance against immigration.

Lawyer José Antonio Kast, the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential runoff in Chile scheduled for December 14, has built his campaign on popular fears about immigration from Venezuela and rising rates of organized crime. The candidate filmed a campaign video at the easily penetrable desert border between Chile and Peru last week, urging migrants without official status to leave the country while they still can.

In his campaign message, Kast said, "You have 111 days to voluntarily leave Chile," referring to the number of days remaining until a new administration takes power from the current leftist president Gabriel Boric, adding, "If that doesn't happen, we will stop you, we will detain you, and we will deport you."

