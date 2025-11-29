أعلن رئيس بيرو خوسيه جيري أن حكومته ستعلن حالة الطوارئ على حدود البلاد الجنوبية، وستنشر المزيد من القوات المسلحة إلى المنطقة بالتزامن مع توجه عدد كبير من المهاجرين الفنزويليين شمالا من تشيلي، حيث تصاعدت المشاعر المعادية للمهاجرين خلال حملة رئاسية مشحونة.

في غضون ذلك، عبر مئات الآلاف من المهاجرين الفارين من الأزمات في بلدانهم الأصلية أو الباحثين عن فرص أفضل في الخارج منذ فترة طويلة القارة والحدود مع بيرو لبناء حياة جديدة في تشيلي، وهي واحدة من أكثر دول أمريكا اللاتينية استقرارا وازدهارا، لكن عشرات الأشخاص الذين ليس لديهم وضع قانوني في تشيلي، معظمهم من الفنزويليين الذين فروا من الدمار الاقتصادي في بلادهم، يتجهون الآن أيضا في الاتجاه الآخر مع استعداد تشيلي لتشديد موقفها ضد الهجرة.

وقد بنى المحامي خوسيه أنطونيو كاست، المرشح الأوفر حظا للفوز في جولة الإعادة الرئاسية في تشيلي المقررة يوم 14 ديسمبر القادم، حملته الانتخابية على المخاوف الشعبية بشأن الهجرة من فنزويلا، وارتفاع معدلات الجريمة المنظمة، وقام المرشح بتصوير مقطع فيديو لحملة على الحدود الصحراوية التي يسهل اختراقها بين تشيلي وبيرو الأسبوع الماضي، مطالبا المهاجرين الذين ليس لديهم وضع رسمي بمغادرة البلاد، بينما لا يزال بإمكانهم ذلك.

وفي حملته الدعائية، قال كاست «أمامكم 111 يوما لمغادرة تشيلي طواعية»، في إشارة إلى عدد الأيام المتبقية حتى تتولى إدارة جديدة السلطة من الرئيس اليساري الحالي جابرييل بوريك، مضيفا «إذا لم يحدث، فسوف نوقفكم وسوف نحتجزكم وسوف نطردكم».