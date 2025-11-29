في اكتشاف قد يغيّر طريقة فهمنا لاضطرابات النوم، كشف باحثون من جامعة جنوب أستراليا أدلة جديدة تسلّط الضوء على السرّ الخفي وراء معاناة المصابين بالأرق، وتحديداً الصراع الليلي الشهير مع الأفكار التي ترفض التوقّف. بعد سنوات من البحث، يقول العلماء إنهم باتوا أقرب من أي وقت مضى لفهم السبب الذي يجعل العقل يتحوّل في الليل إلى دوّامة لا تهدأ، تاركاً ملايين الأشخاص مستيقظين رغم إرهاقهم الشديد.

وأظهرت الأدلة أن اضطراب الإيقاع الطبيعي للنشاط العقلي على مدار 24 ساعة في الدماغ هو المسبب الرئيسي لفقدان الدماغ قدرته الطبيعية على الانتقال من حالة التفكير النهاري النشيط إلى حالة الهدوء الليلي.

ووفقاً للعلماء، تعد هذه الدراسة هي الأولى من نوعها التي ترسم خريطة لتقلبات النشاط المعرفي على مدار اليوم لدى الأفراد الذين يعانون من الأرق المزمن، مقارنة بالأصحاء، ففي ظل ظروف مخبرية خاضعة للرقابة بدقة، تمت مراقبة 32 من كبار السن (16 يعانون من الأرق، و16 من الأصحاء) على مدار 24 ساعة من الراحة في السرير مع البقاء في حالة يقظة، وأتاح هذا النهج للعلماء عزل الإيقاعات الداخلية للدماغ، وأظهر كل من الأشخاص الأصحاء ومرضى الأرق أنماطاً إيقاعية واضحة في النشاط العقلي، مع ذروة خلال فترة ما بعد الظهر وأدنى مستوياتها في الصباح الباكر، ومع ذلك، ظهرت عدة اختلافات رئيسية في مجموعة المصابين بالأرق.

وقال الباحث الرئيسي في الدراسة البروفيسور كورت لوشينغتون: «إنه على عكس الأشخاص الذين يتمتعون بنوم جيد، والذين انتقلت حالتهم المعرفية بشكل متوقع من حل المشكلات نهاراً إلى الانفصال عن التفكير ليلاً، فشل المصابون بالأرق في تحقيق هذا التحول بالقوة نفسها، إذ ظلت أنماط تفكيرهم أشبه بالنهار خلال ساعات الليل عندما يجب أن يهدأ الدماغ».

وأوضح أن النوم لا يعني مجرد إغلاق العينين، بل يتعلق بانفصال الدماغ عن التفكير الموجه نحو الهدف والمشاركة العاطفية، لافتاً إلى أن دراستهم تظهر أن هذا الانفصال يكون باهتاً ومتأخراً في حالات الأرق، ويرجع ذلك على الأرجح إلى اضطرابات الإيقاع اليومي، وهذا يعني أن الدماغ لا يتلقى إشارات قوية لإيقاف التشغيل في الليل.

يذكر أن الأرق هو صعوبة في النوم أو الاستمرار في اليقظة بشكل متواصل، ما يؤدي إلى الشعور بالتعب أثناء النهار، ويمكن أن يكون الأرق قصير الأمد «غير مزمن» أو مزمناً، ويؤثر سلباً على الصحة الجسدية والنفسية، وتشمل الأعراض صعوبة الدخول في النوم والاستيقاظ المتكرر أو الاستيقاظ المبكر جداً مع التعب النهاري وصعوبة التركيز، ويمكن أن يتسبب الأرق في مشكلات صحية مثل ارتفاع ضغط الدم، والسمنة والاكتئاب.