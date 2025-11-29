In a discovery that may change the way we understand sleep disorders, researchers from the University of South Australia have revealed new evidence shedding light on the hidden secret behind the suffering of those with insomnia, specifically the famous nightly struggle with thoughts that refuse to stop. After years of research, scientists say they are closer than ever to understanding why the mind turns into an unrelenting whirlwind at night, leaving millions of people awake despite their extreme fatigue.

The evidence showed that the disruption of the brain's natural rhythm of mental activity over a 24-hour period is the primary cause of the brain's loss of its natural ability to transition from active daytime thinking to nighttime calm.

According to the scientists, this study is the first of its kind to map the fluctuations of cognitive activity throughout the day in individuals suffering from chronic insomnia, compared to healthy individuals. Under precisely controlled laboratory conditions, 32 older adults (16 suffering from insomnia and 16 healthy) were monitored over 24 hours of rest in bed while remaining awake. This approach allowed the scientists to isolate the brain's internal rhythms, and both healthy individuals and insomnia patients exhibited clear rhythmic patterns in mental activity, peaking in the afternoon and reaching their lowest levels in the early morning. However, several key differences emerged in the group of insomnia sufferers.

The lead researcher of the study, Professor Kurt Lushington, stated: "Unlike individuals who enjoy good sleep, whose cognitive state transitions predictably from problem-solving during the day to disengagement from thinking at night, those with insomnia fail to achieve this transition with the same strength, as their thought patterns remain more like daytime during the night hours when the brain should be calming down."

He explained that sleep is not just about closing one's eyes, but about the brain's disengagement from goal-directed thinking and emotional engagement, noting that their study shows this disengagement is faint and delayed in cases of insomnia, likely due to disruptions in the circadian rhythm. This means that the brain does not receive strong signals to shut down at night.

It is worth mentioning that insomnia is difficulty in sleeping or maintaining continuous wakefulness, leading to feelings of fatigue during the day. Insomnia can be short-term "non-chronic" or chronic, negatively affecting physical and mental health. Symptoms include difficulty falling asleep, frequent awakenings, or waking up too early with daytime fatigue and difficulty concentrating. Insomnia can lead to health problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, and depression.