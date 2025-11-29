Researchers have opened the door to hope in the fight against one of the deadliest brain cancers after discovering the potential use of an old blood pressure medication to disrupt a crucial enzyme that supports the growth and spread of the deadly "glioblastoma" tumor, according to a recent study from the University of Pennsylvania.

The study, led by a research team from the University of Pennsylvania, showed that the medication disrupts the function of an enzyme known by the code name "ADO," which is linked to the ability of glioblastoma cancer to grow and spread, according to the website Science Alert.

The study explained that this enzyme acts as a "warning bell" within cells, destroying "RGS" proteins responsible for expanding blood vessels. Previous studies indicate that highly aggressive gliomas exploit this enzyme to produce "hypotaurine," which enhances the ability of cancer cells to survive.

The results of the study demonstrated that the hydralazine medication halts the activity of the "ADO" enzyme, preventing blood vessel contraction and lowering blood pressure, while also reducing the growth of cancer cells when tested on human cells.

Researchers emphasize that the results are still in their early stages, as the drug's effects need to be clinically tested on patients, but they point out that this discovery could pave the way for new treatment options for this highly dangerous type of brain tumor.