فتح باحثون باب الأمل في مواجهة أحد أخطر سرطانات الدماغ بعد اكتشاف إمكانية استخدام دواء ضغط دم قديم لتعطيل إنزيم حاسم يدعم نمو وانتشار ورم «غليوبلاستوما» القاتل، وفق دراسة حديثة من جامعة بنسلفانيا.

وأظهرت الدراسة، التي قادها فريق بحثي من جامعة بنسلفانيا، أن الدواء يعطل عمل إنزيم يُعرف بالاسم الكودي «إيه دي أو»، وهو الإنزيم المرتبط بقدرة سرطان الورم الدبقي الأرومي على النمو والانتشار، بحسب موقع Science Alert.

وأوضحت الدراسة أن هذا الإنزيم يعمل كـ«جرس إنذار» داخل الخلايا، حيث يقوم بتدمير بروتينات «آر جي إس» المسؤولة عن توسيع الأوعية الدموية. وتشير دراسات سابقة إلى أن الأورام الدبقية عالية العدوانية تستغل هذا الإنزيم لإنتاج مادة «هيبوتاورين»، التي تعزز قدرة الخلايا السرطانية على البقاء.

وأثبتت نتائج الدراسة أن دواء الهيدرالازين يوقف نشاط إنزيم «إيه دي أو»، ما يمنع انقباض الأوعية الدموية ويخفض ضغط الدم، كما يقلل نمو الخلايا السرطانية عند تجربته على خلايا بشرية.

ويؤكد الباحثون أن النتائج لا تزال في مراحلها المبكرة، إذ يتعين اختبار تأثير الدواء سريرياً على المرضى، لكنهم يشيرون إلى أن هذا الاكتشاف قد يمهد الطريق أمام خيارات علاجية جديدة لهذا النوع شديد الخطورة من الأورام الدماغية.