كشفت دراسة أمريكية حديثة أن جلسة واحدة من تمارين رفع الأثقال أو تمارين المقاومة لمدة تقل قليلاً عن 45 دقيقة قادرة على تحسين الذاكرة طويلة الأمد والذاكرة العاملة لدى البالغين الأصحاء بشكل ملحوظ وفوري.
الباحثون في جامعة بيردو بولاية إنديانا الأمريكية أكدوا أن النتائج تنطبق على أي نوع من تمارين المقاومة، سواء باستخدام الأوزان الحرة أو الأجهزة أو حتى تمارين وزن الجسم مثل القرفصاء والطعنات (Lunges).
شملت الدراسة 121 متطوعاً تراوح أعمارهم بين 18 و50 عاماً، تم تقسيمهم عشوائياً إلى مجموعتين، خضع الجميع أولاً لفحوصات لياقة القلب والأوعية الدموية، وملء استبيانات عن نمط حياتهم، ثم أعطوا عينات دم وأجروا رسماً للدماغ بالموجات الكهربائية (EEG).
تمارين مقاومة لمدة 42 دقيقة
وبعد يومين، مارست المجموعة الأولى جلسة تمارين مقاومة استمرت 42 دقيقة بالضبط، تضمنت: تمرين دفع الصدر (Chest Press)، سحب الظهر (Pull-downs)، تمارين العضلة ذات الرأسين (Bicep Curls)، ضغط الساقين (Leg Press)، تمديد العضلة ثلاثية الرؤوس بالكابل، تمديد الساقين، وكل تمرين تم بمجموعتين 10 تكرارات بشدة متوسطة، مع فترة إحماء مدتها دقيقتان.
أما المجموعة الثانية (الضابطة) فشاهدت فيديو لأشخاص يؤدون التمارين نفسها دون أن يمارسوها.
فوائد تمارين المقاومة
وبعد انتهاء الجلسة مباشرة، أُعيد فحص الدم ورسم الدماغ للجميع، تحسنت سرعة أداء مهام الذاكرة العاملة بشكل ملحوظ في مجموعة التمارين مقارنة بمجموعة المشاهدة، كما سجّل رسم الدماغ نشاطاً عصبياً أفضل وأسرع في معالجة المعلومات.
الباحثون يرجحون أن السبب يعود إلى: ارتفاع مستوى اللاكتات في الدم (مؤشر إجهاد العضلات)، زيادة ضغط الدم مؤقتاً بعد التمرين، وهذان العاملان يحفزان ما يسمى «الوظائف التنفيذية» في الدماغ (Executive Functions)، ما يؤدي إلى تحسن فوري في سرعة التفكير والذاكرة العاملة.
ولا يزال غير مؤكد مدة استمرار هذا التأثير الإيجابي، لأن الاختبارات أُجريت فور انتهاء التمارين مباشرة، لكن الباحثين أكدوا أن النتائج تدعم بقوة إدراج تمارين المقاومة ضمن البرامج الرياضية للحصول على فوائد عصبية وإدراكية سريعة.
نتائج دراسات سابقة
دراسات سابقة أظهرت أيضاً أن زيادة النشاط البدني إلى ساعتين ونصف أسبوعياً بين سن 45 و65 عاماً يقلل من تراكم البروتين السام (الأميلويد) المرتبط بمرض الزهايمر، كما أن رفع الأثقال 3 مرات أسبوعياً يخفض العمر البيولوجي بنحو 8 سنوات.
توصيات الصحة العالمية
وتوصي منظمة الصحة العالمية البالغين بممارسة 150 دقيقة على الأقل من الرياضة متوسطة الشدة أسبوعياً، أو 75 دقيقة من الرياضة الشديدة، مع إضافة تمارين تقوية العضلات لكل المجموعات العضلية الكبرى مرتين أسبوعياً على الأقل – وهو ما يوصي به أيضاً النظام الصحي البريطاني (NHS).
