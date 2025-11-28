A recent American study revealed that a single session of weightlifting or resistance exercises lasting just under 45 minutes can significantly and immediately improve long-term memory and working memory in healthy adults.

Researchers at Purdue University in Indiana confirmed that the results apply to any type of resistance training, whether using free weights, machines, or even bodyweight exercises like squats and lunges.

The study included 121 volunteers aged between 18 and 50, who were randomly divided into two groups. Everyone first underwent cardiovascular fitness tests and filled out questionnaires about their lifestyle, then provided blood samples and underwent an electroencephalogram (EEG).

42-Minute Resistance Training

After two days, the first group performed a resistance training session that lasted exactly 42 minutes, which included: chest press, pull-downs, bicep curls, leg press, tricep extensions with a cable, leg extensions, with each exercise performed in two sets of 10 repetitions at moderate intensity, along with a two-minute warm-up.

The second group (the control group) watched a video of people performing the same exercises without actually doing them.

Benefits of Resistance Training

Immediately after the session, blood tests and EEGs were repeated for everyone. The speed of performing working memory tasks improved significantly in the exercise group compared to the viewing group, and the EEG recorded better and faster neural activity in processing information.

The researchers suggest that the reason for this is due to: an increase in blood lactate levels (a marker of muscle stress), a temporary rise in blood pressure after exercise, and these two factors stimulate what is known as "executive functions" in the brain, leading to an immediate improvement in thinking speed and working memory.

It remains uncertain how long this positive effect lasts, as the tests were conducted immediately after the exercises, but the researchers emphasized that the results strongly support the inclusion of resistance training in exercise programs to gain quick neurological and cognitive benefits.

Results of Previous Studies

Previous studies have also shown that increasing physical activity to two and a half hours weekly between the ages of 45 and 65 reduces the accumulation of the toxic protein (amyloid) associated with Alzheimer's disease, and that lifting weights three times a week reduces biological age by about 8 years.

World Health Organization Recommendations

The World Health Organization recommends that adults engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise weekly, or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise, with added muscle-strengthening activities for all major muscle groups at least twice a week – which is also recommended by the British health system (NHS).