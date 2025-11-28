أبرزت منظمة الصحة العالمية في إرشادات جديدة نُشرت اليوم (الجمعة) أن العقم بات واحداً من أكثر التحديات الصحية المُهملة، مؤكدة أن المشكلة تطال واحداً من كل 6 أشخاص في سن الإنجاب حول العالم، فيما يفتقر ملايين منهم إلى رعاية متاحة أو بتكلفة مقبولة.

وأوضحت المنظمة أن خدمات علاج العقم ما زالت بعيدة عن متناول كثيرين، إذ تعتمد معظم الدول على دفع المرضى للتكاليف الكاملة، وهو ما يضع الأزواج أمام أعباء مالية ضخمة قد تصل في بعض البلدان إلى تكلفة دورة من التلقيح الصناعي بما يعادل ضعف متوسط الدخل السنوي للأسرة.

وقال المدير العام للمنظمة الدكتور تيدروس أدهانوم غيبريسوس إن العقم يمثل تحدياً صحياً كبيراً تُغفل الحكومات التعامل معه بجدية، مضيفاً أن ملايين الرجال والنساء يعيشون هذه المعاناة بصمت ويترددون بين تحقيق حلم الإنجاب أو الحفاظ على استقرارهم المالي، وغالباً ما يلجؤون لعلاجات غير مثبتة علمياً بسبب تكلفتها الأقل.

وتؤكد المنظمة أن تعريف العقم يقوم على عدم القدرة على تحقيق الحمل بعد مرور 12 شهراً من الممارسة المنتظمة للعلاقة الزوجية دون استخدام وسائل وقاية، مشيرة إلى أن العلاج لا يقتصر على التلقيح الصناعي، بل يشمل إرشادات متخصصة يقدمها العاملون في الرعاية الأولية مثل الإقلاع عن التدخين وتحسين نمط الحياة.

وتتضمن الإرشادات الجديدة 40 توصية تشدد على ضرورة توفير خدمات الخصوبة بشكل أكثر عدلاً وأماناً، إلى جانب تعزيز التوعية بالعوامل المؤثرة على الإنجاب، وخاصة العمر، وتقديم الدعم النفسي للمصابين الذين يواجهون ضغوطاً اجتماعية قاسية.