The World Health Organization highlighted in new guidelines published today (Friday) that infertility has become one of the most neglected health challenges, confirming that the issue affects one in every six people of reproductive age worldwide, while millions of them lack accessible or affordable care.

The organization explained that infertility treatment services remain out of reach for many, as most countries rely on patients to cover the full costs, placing couples under enormous financial burdens that can reach, in some countries, the cost of a cycle of in vitro fertilization equivalent to twice the average annual household income.

The organization's Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that infertility represents a significant health challenge that governments overlook seriously, adding that millions of men and women silently endure this suffering, wavering between achieving the dream of parenthood or maintaining their financial stability, often resorting to unproven treatments due to their lower costs.

The organization emphasizes that the definition of infertility is based on the inability to achieve pregnancy after 12 months of regular sexual intercourse without the use of contraception, noting that treatment is not limited to in vitro fertilization but also includes specialized guidance provided by primary care workers, such as quitting smoking and improving lifestyle.

The new guidelines include 40 recommendations that stress the need to provide fertility services more equitably and safely, alongside enhancing awareness of the factors affecting reproduction, especially age, and providing psychological support to those facing severe social pressures.