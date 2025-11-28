أصدرت محكمة الجنايات في إسطنبول حكماً بسجن رجل لمدة عام و 6 أشهر بعد إدانته بالاعتداء على طفلته البالغة من العمر 3 سنوات، ما أدى إلى سقوطها من سلم المبنى وإصابتها، في واقعة أثارت غضباً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وأظهرت تسجيلات الكاميرا أن الأب ركل الطفلة على ظهرها عند مدخل المبنى، ما تسبب بفقدانها التوازن وسقوطها على السلم، قبل أن تنزلق إلى الأسفل.

وخلال الجلسة، ادعى المتهم أنه لم يقصد إيذاء ابنته وقال: «كنت أحاول منعها من السقوط، فقط مدت قدمي قليلاً، لكنها انزلقت من السلالم. لدي عشرة أطفال، ولو لم أكن أحب أطفالي لما أنجبتهم».

وطالب محامي والدة الضحية ومحامي وزارة الأسرة التركية بتطبيق أقصى العقوبات على الأب، مؤكدين أن الفعل يعد اعتداءً واضحاً على طفل لا يستطيع الدفاع عن نفسه.

وأثارت الواقعة جدلاً واسعاً في تركيا والعالم العربي، إذ اعتبر كثيرون أن العقوبة الصادرة غير كافية مقارنة بخطورة الفعل، فيما دعا آخرون إلى تشديد العقوبات في قضايا العنف الأسري لحماية الأطفال.