The Istanbul criminal court issued a ruling sentencing a man to 1 year and 6 months in prison after he was convicted of assaulting his 3-year-old daughter, which led to her falling from the building's stairs and getting injured, in an incident that sparked widespread outrage on social media platforms.

Camera recordings showed that the father kicked the child in the back at the entrance of the building, causing her to lose her balance and fall on the stairs, before sliding down.

During the session, the accused claimed that he did not intend to harm his daughter and said: "I was trying to prevent her from falling, I just extended my foot a little, but she slipped from the stairs. I have ten children, and if I didn't love my children, I wouldn't have had them."

The lawyer for the victim's mother and the lawyer for the Turkish Ministry of Family demanded the maximum penalties be applied to the father, emphasizing that the act constitutes a clear assault on a child who cannot defend herself.

The incident sparked widespread debate in Turkey and the Arab world, as many considered the issued penalty insufficient compared to the severity of the act, while others called for stricter penalties in cases of domestic violence to protect children.