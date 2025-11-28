فتحت مديرية التربية والتعليم بالإسكندرية تحقيقاً عاجلاً بعد انتشار فيديو صادم يظهر مجموعة من الطلاب يثيرون الفوضى داخل فصل مدرسة عبد السلام المحجوب، بينما تستغيث المعلمة طلباً للنجدة.

ويظهر المقطع المعلمة وهي تطالب بوقف التعدي عليها، بينما الطلاب يرقصون داخل الفصل ويقذفون صندوق القمامة على الأرض، وسط صراخ وفوضى واضحة، دون مراعاة لوجود المعلمة التي حاولت السيطرة على الوضع ونبهت إلى ضرورة التوقف عن إهانتها. وأكدت المعلمة أن بعض الطلاب الذين ظهروا في الفيديو ليسوا من فصلها، وأن هناك من دفعهم لافتعال الفوضى رغم تحرير محضر ضده سابقاً.

وأوضح مدير التربية والتعليم في الإسكندرية الدكتور عربي أبو زيد أن اللجنة المكلفة بالتحقيق ستقوم بالتحقق من صحة الواقعة ومحاسبة المخالفين، مشدداً على أن مثل هذه التصرفات مرفوضة تماماً، وقال: «ستُتخذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية الرادعة حال ثبوت الواقعة، حفاظًا على هيبة المعلم والنظام داخل المدرسة».

وأشارت المعلمة إلى أن الفيديو يمثل بلاغًا رسميًا للنائب العام ضد الطلاب ومن حرّضهم، مؤكدة أن تعرضها للإهانة تم داخل مكان العمل دون أي مبرر.

وتفاعل المصريون بشكل واسع مع الفيديو على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، معتبرين ما حدث مؤشر خطير على غياب الانضباط وتعدٍّ على مكانة المعلم، مطالبين وزارة التربية والتعليم باتخاذ إجراءات عقابية رادعة للحفاظ على النظام داخل المدارس.