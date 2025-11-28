The Alexandria Directorate of Education and Teaching has launched an urgent investigation following the spread of a shocking video showing a group of students causing chaos inside the classroom of Abdel Salam El Mahgoub School, while the teacher is pleading for help.

The clip shows the teacher demanding that the assault on her stop, while the students dance inside the classroom and throw a trash can on the floor, amidst clear shouting and chaos, without regard for the presence of the teacher who tried to control the situation and warned them to stop insulting her. The teacher confirmed that some of the students who appeared in the video are not from her class, and that there are those who incited them to create the chaos despite a previous report filed against them.

The Director of Education in Alexandria, Dr. Arabi Abu Zeid, explained that the committee assigned to investigate will verify the validity of the incident and hold the violators accountable, emphasizing that such behaviors are completely unacceptable. He stated, "All legal deterrent measures will be taken if the incident is proven, in order to preserve the dignity of the teacher and the order within the school."

The teacher indicated that the video represents an official complaint to the Public Prosecutor against the students and those who incited them, affirming that her humiliation occurred in the workplace without any justification.

Egyptians widely reacted to the video on social media platforms, considering what happened a dangerous indicator of the absence of discipline and an assault on the status of the teacher, calling on the Ministry of Education to take strict punitive measures to maintain order within schools.