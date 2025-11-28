أطلق تطبيق واتساب أداة جديدة ضمن ميزة الحالات تهدف إلى مساعدة المستخدمين على الاحتفاظ بمحتواهم دون فقدانه عند الخروج المفاجئ من شاشة التحرير، في خطوة تشبه أدوات «إنستغرام» و «فيس بوك».

وتتيح النسخة التجريبية الحديثة حفظ الحالة كمسودة، مع نافذة تنبيهية تظهر عند محاولة الإغلاق تمنح خيارات: حفظ المسودة، متابعة التحرير، أو إلغاء المحتوى. وبهذه الطريقة، يمكن للمستخدم استكمال أفكاره غير المكتملة في أي وقت لاحق عند العودة إلى شاشة إنشاء الحالة.

**media«2621883»**

وشهدت الأشهر الأخيرة تعزيز أدوات الإبداع داخل ميزة الحالات، لتوفير مزيد من المرونة أثناء مشاركة المحتوى اليومي. ويأتي خيار المسودات ضمن هذه الجهود لتقليل فقدان الجهد الناتج عن الانقطاع المفاجئ بسبب مكالمة أو إشعار طارئ.

**media«2621884»**

وفي سياق متصل، أضاف «واتساب» ملصقًا احتفاليًا لعام 2026 داخل ميزة تخطيط الحالات، مع إمكانية دمج أكثر من صورة في إطار واحد وتغيير لون الملصق بين الأخضر والأحمر والبنفسجي بسهولة أثناء التحرير.

**media«2621882»**

وتظهر هذه الأدوات الجديدة حاليًا في الإصدارات التجريبية، على أن يتم إتاحتها للمستخدمين حول العالم خلال التحديثات القادمة في الأسابيع القادمة.