أصدرت محكمة بورتسموث كراون حكمًا بالسجن مدى الحياة على آدم ديفيد رايت (39 عامًا) بعد إدانته بقتل «حماته» جون هينتي (77 عامًا) بطريقة وحشية تجاوزت 100 طعنة في الرأس والرقبة.

وقعت الجريمة في منزل الضحية بمدينة ويكهام، هامبشاير، قبل عيد الميلاد عام 2023، حين جرى العثور على جون في 23 ديسمبر مصابة بنزيف حاد في المخ والأوعية الدموية الرئيسية، مما أدى إلى دخولها العناية المركزة لمدة 6 أشهر قبل أن تفارق الحياة في 14 يونيو 2024.

ولحظة العثور عليها، تمكنت الضحية من نطق اسم الجاني قبل فقدان الوعي، ما ساعد الشرطة على القبض على رايت في نفس اليوم وتوجيه تهمة الشروع في القتل له، والتي ترقّيت لاحقًا إلى جريمة قتل بعد وفاة الضحية.

وحُكم على آدم ديفيد رايت بالسجن مدى الحياة مع حد أدنى لتنفيذ العقوبة يبلغ 24 عامًا.

ووصفت عائلة الضحية الأم والجدة بأنها «طيبة ومحبة، تضع عائلتها دائمًا في المقام الأول»، مؤكدين أن فقدانها كان «صدمة عميقة لا تعوّض»، وأضافوا: «حتى وإن تحققت العدالة اليوم، فلن تعيد إلينا قلب عائلتنا».

من جانبه، قال المحقق تيم جود: «لم تفعل جون شيئًا يستحق كل هذا العنف الذي تعرضت له. على الرغم من أن أي حكم لن يعيدها، إلا أن وجود الجاني وراء القضبان قد يمنح العائلة بعض الراحة».