The Portsmouth Crown Court sentenced Adam David Wright (39 years old) to life in prison after he was convicted of brutally killing his mother-in-law, John Henty (77 years old), with over 100 stab wounds to the head and neck.

The crime took place in the victim's home in Wickham, Hampshire, before Christmas 2023, when John was found on December 23 suffering from severe bleeding in the brain and major blood vessels, leading to her being admitted to intensive care for 6 months before she passed away on June 14, 2024.

At the moment she was found, the victim was able to utter the name of her attacker before losing consciousness, which helped the police arrest Wright on the same day and charge him with attempted murder, which was later upgraded to murder after the victim's death.

Adam David Wright was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 24 years to serve.

The victim's family described her as a "kind and loving mother and grandmother, who always put her family first," emphasizing that her loss was a "deeply irreplaceable shock," and added: "Even if justice is served today, it will not bring back the heart of our family."

For his part, investigator Tim Good said: "John did nothing to deserve the violence she suffered. Although no sentence will bring her back, having the perpetrator behind bars may provide the family with some comfort."