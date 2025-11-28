The head of the Actors' Syndicate, Ashraf Zaki, revealed a surprise regarding the Egyptian actress Abla Kamel, noting that she was one of the first people to contact him immediately after he announced his resignation, in a call that had a significant impact on his decision to return.

Zaki explained on the program "Happening in Egypt" that despite his resignation, he never felt distant from the syndicate, as he has been associated with it throughout his artistic career, saying: "The decision to leave was difficult; I spent half my life in the syndicate, and I am known as Ashraf Zaki of the syndicate."

Prohibition of Calls and Visits

He added that the syndicate represents an essential part of his professional and personal life, and that during his resignation, he was unable to respond to calls and visits due to his psychological state.

Ashraf Zaki spoke about the touching call from actress Abla Kamel, in which she told him: "The syndicate is for the underprivileged; take care of the profession, and you can't distance yourself from it." Those words were a surprise to him and prompted him to reconsider his resignation.

Zaki concluded his remarks by stating that the syndicate is the home of all artists, and that the relationships among its members are strong and enduring, adding: "We all know each other, and the syndicate knows each other by name, and we have all worked together."