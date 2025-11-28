كشف نقيب المهن التمثيلية أشرف زكي، مفاجأة تتعلق بالفنانة المصرية عبلة كامل، مشيرًا إلى أنها كانت من أوائل الشخصيات التي تواصلت معه فور إعلان استقالته، في مكالمة كان لها تأثير كبير في قرار العودة.

وأوضح زكي في برنامج «يحدث في مصر»، أنه رغم تقديمه للاستقالة، لم يشعر يومًا بالابتعاد عن النقابة، حيث ارتبط بها طوال مسيرته الفنية وقال: «قرار الخروج كان صعباً قضيت نصف عمري في النقابة، وأنا معروف بأشرف زكي النقابة».

منع المكالمات والزيارات

وأضاف أن النقابة تمثل جزءًا أساسيًا من حياته المهنية والشخصية، وأنه لم يتمكن خلال فترة استقالته من الرد على المكالمات والزيارات بسبب حالته النفسية.

وتحدث أشرف زكي عن المكالمة المؤثرة من الفنانة عبلة كامل، التي قالت له فيها: «النقابة للغلابة خلي بالك من المهنة ومينفعش تبعد عنها»، تلك الكلمات التي كانت مفاجأة بالنسبة له ودفعت به للتراجع عن الاستقالة.

واختتم زكي حديثه بأن النقابة هي بيت كل الفنانين، وأن العلاقات بين أعضائها قوية وممتدة، مضيفاً: «كلنا عارفين بعض، والنقابة عارفة بعض بالاسم، وكلنا اشتغلنا مع بعض».