Microsoft founder billionaire Bill Gates has presented a list of five books that he believes can change readers' perspectives on the world and expand their understanding of issues related to economics, artificial intelligence, health, and the future; according to what international media has reported. The list includes the book "The End of the World Is Just the Beginning," which discusses the transformations of the global economy after globalization and its implications for food security, energy, and supply chains, and the book "The Second Machine Age," which addresses the revolution in technology and artificial intelligence and its impact on jobs and the future of work, as well as the book "The Creative Act," which offers a perspective on the methodology of creativity and innovative thinking, in addition to the book "The Fight of Our Lives," which focuses on pandemic preparedness and lessons learned post-pandemic, and the book "The Ministry for the Future," which reviews climate issues and the future environmental challenges facing humanity.

Gates emphasizes that these books provide a deep insight into the strategic transformations the world is undergoing in technology, economy, and environment, and help to foresee the features of the future with greater awareness.

It is natural for the list of books recommended by Bill Gates to elicit varied reactions among readers who appreciate his vision and those who question the usefulness of the recommendations: some see a science fiction novel as a window to liberated imagination, while others prefer realistic or specialized books. Many trust that Gates' experience exposes them to new realms of thought and understanding, while others believe that the gap between his social status and individual experience may render his advice less relevant to their daily lives. Ultimately, the acceptance of the recommendation depends on the reader's background, interests, and the extent to which the topic presented in the book relates to their reality.