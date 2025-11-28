قدّم مؤسس مايكروسوفت الملياردير بيل غيتس قائمة تضم خمسة كتب يعتقد أنها قادرة على تغيير نظرة القرّاء للعالم، وتوسيع مداركهم في قضايا الاقتصاد والذكاء الاصطناعي والصحة والمستقبل؛ وفق ما نشرته وسائل إعلام دولية. وتضم القائمة كتاب «The End of the World Is Just the Beginning» الذي يتناول تحولات الاقتصاد العالمي بعد العولمة وتداعياتها على الأمن الغذائي والطاقة وسلاسل الإمداد، وكتاب «The Second Machine Age» الذي يناقش ثورة التكنولوجيا والذكاء الاصطناعي وتأثيرها على الوظائف ومستقبل العمل، وكتاب «The Creative Act» الذي يقدم منظوراً لمنهجية الإبداع والتفكير الابتكاري، إضافة إلى كتاب «The Fight of Our Lives» الذي يركز على الاستعداد للأوبئة ودروس ما بعد الجائحة، وكتاب «The Ministry for the Future» الذي يستعرض قضايا المناخ والمستقبل البيئي للبشرية.

ويؤكد غيتس أنّ هذه الكتب تقدم صورة عميقة لما يمر به العالم من تحولات إستراتيجية في التكنولوجيا والاقتصاد والبيئة، وتساعد على استشراف ملامح المستقبل بوعي أكبر.

من الطبيعي أن تلقى قائمة الكتب التي يرشّحها بيل غيتس، ردود فعل متفاوتة بين قرّاء يقدرون رؤيته، وبين من يشكّك في جدوى التوصيات: فشخص يرى في رواية خيال علمي نافذة على خيال متحرّر، بينما يفضل آخر الكتب الواقعية أو المتخصصة. كثيرون يثقون بأن تجربة غيتس تطلعهم على عوالم جديدة في الفكر والفهم، بينما يرى آخرون أن الهوة بين وضعه الاجتماعي والخبرة الفردية قد تجعل من النصيحة أقل صلة بحياتهم اليومية. في النهاية، قبول التوصية يعتمد على خلفية القارئ، اهتماماته، ومدى ارتباط الموضوع المطروح في الكتاب بواقعه.