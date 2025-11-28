أكّد باحثون -وفق دراسة منشورة- أن نفاد الصبر وتفضيل المكافآت الفورية الصغيرة على المكافآت المستقبلية الأكبر يرتبط بعوامل وراثية محددة تؤثر على قرارات الإنسان وسلوكياته الصحية.

حدد العلماء 11 منطقة وراثية مرتبطة بتفضيل المكافآت الفورية على المكافآت المستقبلية الأكبر، وأظهر الأشخاص الذين لديهم استعداد وراثي لنفاد الصبر ارتباطاً بـ 212 حالة طبية مختلفة. وتضمنت هذه الحالات: الإدمان، والسمنة، وأمراض القلب، والألم المزمن، مع التأكيد على أن العوامل البيئية تلعب دوراً أكبر بكثير من الجينات في سرعة نفاد الصبر.

وبيّنت النتائج أن العلاقة الوراثية ليست بسيطة.