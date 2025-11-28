أكّد باحثون -وفق دراسة منشورة- أن نفاد الصبر وتفضيل المكافآت الفورية الصغيرة على المكافآت المستقبلية الأكبر يرتبط بعوامل وراثية محددة تؤثر على قرارات الإنسان وسلوكياته الصحية.
حدد العلماء 11 منطقة وراثية مرتبطة بتفضيل المكافآت الفورية على المكافآت المستقبلية الأكبر، وأظهر الأشخاص الذين لديهم استعداد وراثي لنفاد الصبر ارتباطاً بـ 212 حالة طبية مختلفة. وتضمنت هذه الحالات: الإدمان، والسمنة، وأمراض القلب، والألم المزمن، مع التأكيد على أن العوامل البيئية تلعب دوراً أكبر بكثير من الجينات في سرعة نفاد الصبر.
وبيّنت النتائج أن العلاقة الوراثية ليست بسيطة.
Researchers have confirmed -according to a published study- that impatience and the preference for small immediate rewards over larger future rewards are linked to specific genetic factors that influence human decisions and health behaviors.
Scientists identified 11 genetic regions associated with the preference for immediate rewards over larger future rewards, and individuals with a genetic predisposition to impatience were found to be linked to 212 different medical conditions. These conditions included: addiction, obesity, heart disease, and chronic pain, emphasizing that environmental factors play a much larger role than genes in the speed of impatience.
The results indicated that the genetic relationship is not straightforward.