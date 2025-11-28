Researchers have confirmed -according to a published study- that impatience and the preference for small immediate rewards over larger future rewards are linked to specific genetic factors that influence human decisions and health behaviors.

Scientists identified 11 genetic regions associated with the preference for immediate rewards over larger future rewards, and individuals with a genetic predisposition to impatience were found to be linked to 212 different medical conditions. These conditions included: addiction, obesity, heart disease, and chronic pain, emphasizing that environmental factors play a much larger role than genes in the speed of impatience.

The results indicated that the genetic relationship is not straightforward.