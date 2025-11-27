Tesla, the electric car company, is facing a new lawsuit alleging that design flaws in one of its vehicles led to the death of a woman and serious injuries to her husband.

Design Flaws

A lawsuit was filed in the federal court in Western Washington, stating that a flaw in the door handles of the Tesla Model 3 prevented bystanders from rescuing driver Jeff Dennis and his wife Wendy from the vehicle.

The Associated Press reported that design flaws caused the car to accelerate suddenly and uncontrollably before crashing into a utility pole and exploding, resulting in Wendy's death and her husband's severe burns in an incident that occurred on January 7, 2023, in Washington State.

The lawsuit claims that the automatic emergency braking system failed to activate before the collision, and that a malfunction in the chemical battery and the design of the battery straps contributed to the fire after the crash with the pole.

Punitive Damages

The lawsuit seeks punitive damages in California, as the car was designed and manufactured there in 2018.

In addition to other financial claims, the lawsuit seeks compensation for wrongful death on behalf of Jeff Dennis and the estate of his deceased wife, and demands a trial by jury.

Door Handles

The Tesla door handles have been the focus of numerous lawsuits and incidents, particularly as the batteries controlling the door-opening mechanism disconnect in the event of an accident, making it difficult to find a manual opening mechanism.

Last month, the parents of two college students in California who were killed in a Tesla accident filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming that the victims were trapped inside the vehicle that caught fire due to a design flaw that prevented them from opening the doors.

In September, federal regulators opened an investigation to look into complaints from Tesla drivers regarding stuck doors.

Over the past few years, Tesla vehicles of various models have been the subject of numerous lawsuits, with complainants alleging that defects in the car, whether in design or in the autonomous driving system, led to accidents.

In August, a jury in Miami found Tesla partially responsible for a fatal incident that occurred in 2019 while using the autopilot feature, ordering the company to pay $243 million in damages.