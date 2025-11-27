تواجه شركة «تسلا» للسيارات الكهربائية، دعوى قضائية جديدة تزعم أن عيوباً في تصميم إحدى سياراتها أدى إلى مقتل امرأة، وإصابة زوجها بجروح خطيرة.

عيوب التصميم

ورفعت دعوى قضائية أمام المحكمة الاتحادية غرب واشنطن، جاء فيها أن عيباً في مقابض أبواب سيارة «تسلا 3» منع المارة من إنقاذ السائق جيف دينيس وزوجته ويندي من السيارة.

وذكرت وكالة «أسوشييتد برس» بأن عيوباً في التصميم أدت إلى تسارع السيارة بشكل مفاجئ وخارج عن السيطرة قبل أن تصطدم بعمود كهربائي وتنفجر، ما أسفر عن مقتل ويندي وإصابة زوجها بحروق شديدة، في حادثة وقعت في 7 من يناير 2023، بولاية واشنطن.

وذكرت الدعوى بأن نظام المكابح التلقائي في حالة الطوارئ تعطل ولم يعمل قبل الاصطدام، كما أن خللاً في البطارية الكيميائية وتصميم أحزمة البطارية ساهم في اشتعال الحريق بعد الاصطدام بالعمود.

تعويضات عقابية

وتسعى الدعوى القضائية للحصول على تعويضات عقابية في ولاية كاليفورنيا، لأن السيارة صممت وصُنعت فيها عام 2018.

كما تشمل الدعوى، إلى جانب مطالب مالية أخرى، الحصول على تعويضات عن الوفاة غير المشروعة لصالح جيف دينيس ولصالح تركة زوجته المتوفاة، كما تطالب بإجراء محاكمة أمام هيئة المحلفين.

مقابض الأبواب

وكانت مقابض أبواب تسلا محور العديد من القضايا والحوادث، لاسيما أن البطاريات المتحكمة في آلية فتح الأبواب تفصل في حال وقوع حادثة، بينما يصعب العثور على آلية الفتح اليدوي.

والشهر الماضي، رفع والدا طالبين جامعيين في كاليفورنيا قتلا في حادثة بسيارة تسلا دعوى قضائية ضد الشركة زاعمين أن الضحيتين كانا عالقين داخل المركبة التي اشتعلت فيها النيران؛ بسبب عيب في التصميم منعهم من فتح الأبواب.

وفي سبتمبر، فتح منظمون فدراليون تحقيقاً للبحث في شكاوى سائقي تسلا بشأن مشكلات الأبواب العالقة.

وخلال السنوات الماضية، كانت سيارات «تسلا» بمختلف طرازاتها محور العديد من الدعوات القضائية، إذ يزعم المشتكون أن عيوب السيارة، سواء في التصميم أو في نظام القيادة الذاتية، أدت إلى وقوع حوادث.

وفي أغسطس الماضي، قضت هيئة المحلفين في ميامي بتحمل تسلا جزءاً من مسؤولية حادثة مميتة وقعت عام 2019 أثناء تشغيل ميزة القيادة الذاتية، وألزمت الشركة بدفع 243 مليون دولار تعويضاتٍ.