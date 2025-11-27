The Indian Meteorological Department mentioned today (Thursday) that a cyclone is likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal for the second consecutive day and is expected to head towards the northern coasts of the state of Tamil Nadu in the far south of the country over the next two days.

The meteorological authority warned of rainfall ranging from heavy to very heavy (with water levels between 64 and 204 millimeters within 24 hours) in northern Tamil Nadu until December 1, with the possibility of the heaviest rainfall occurring on November 29 and 30.

The storm moved northwest across the southwestern Bay of Bengal and the neighboring Sri Lanka during the morning hours today, at a speed of 17 kilometers per hour.