ذكرت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الهندية، اليوم (الخميس)، أن من المرجح أن يتطور إعصار في خليج البنغال لليوم الثاني على التوالي، وأن يتجه نحو السواحل الشمالية لولاية «تاميل» في أقصى جنوب البلاد، خلال اليومين المقبلين.

وحذّرت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية من هطول أمطار تراوح شدتها بين الغزيرة وشديدة الغزارة (بارتفاع مياه يراوح بين 64 و204 ملليمترات خلال 24 ساعة) على شمال «تاميل نادو» حتى الأول من ديسمبر، مع احتمال هطول الأمطار الأشد غزارة يومي 29 و30 نوفمبر.

وتحرّكت العاصفة باتجاه الشمال الغربي عبر جنوب غرب خليج البنغال وسريلانكا المجاورة، خلال ساعات صباح اليوم، بسرعة 17 كيلومتراً في الساعة.