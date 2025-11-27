أوقفت سريلانكا خدمات قطارات الركاب وأغلقت الطرق في بعض مناطق البلاد التي تضررت إثر الانهيارات الأرضية والفيضانات الناجمة عن الأمطار الغزيرة التي أسفرت عن مصرع أكثر من 30 شخصاً، بحسب ما أعلنه مسؤولون اليوم (الخميس).

وأفاد المركز الحكومي لإدارة الكوارث بتسجيل 18 حالة من بين الوفيات التي تم الإبلاغ عنها في منطقتي «بادولا» و«نوارا إيليا» الجبليتين المعروفتين بزراعة الشاي، والواقعتين على بعد نحو 300 كيلومتر شرق العاصمة كولومبو.

وأضاف المركز أن هناك 14 شخصاً آخرين في عداد المفقودين اليوم، إثر انهيارات أرضية شهدتها المناطق نفسها.

وارتفعت حصيلة الضحايا إلى 31 شخصاً منذ الأسبوع الماضي، عندما تعرضت سريلانكا للطقس القاسي، إذ تسبّبت الأمطار الغزيرة التي هطلت مطلع الأسبوع في حدوث دمار واسع، بعد أن غمرت مياه الأمطار

المنازل والحقول والطرق، كما فاضت المياه في العديد من الخزانات والأنهار، مما أسهم في تعطل حركة السير على الطرق.