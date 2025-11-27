أوقفت سريلانكا خدمات قطارات الركاب وأغلقت الطرق في بعض مناطق البلاد التي تضررت إثر الانهيارات الأرضية والفيضانات الناجمة عن الأمطار الغزيرة التي أسفرت عن مصرع أكثر من 30 شخصاً، بحسب ما أعلنه مسؤولون اليوم (الخميس).
وأفاد المركز الحكومي لإدارة الكوارث بتسجيل 18 حالة من بين الوفيات التي تم الإبلاغ عنها في منطقتي «بادولا» و«نوارا إيليا» الجبليتين المعروفتين بزراعة الشاي، والواقعتين على بعد نحو 300 كيلومتر شرق العاصمة كولومبو.
وأضاف المركز أن هناك 14 شخصاً آخرين في عداد المفقودين اليوم، إثر انهيارات أرضية شهدتها المناطق نفسها.
وارتفعت حصيلة الضحايا إلى 31 شخصاً منذ الأسبوع الماضي، عندما تعرضت سريلانكا للطقس القاسي، إذ تسبّبت الأمطار الغزيرة التي هطلت مطلع الأسبوع في حدوث دمار واسع، بعد أن غمرت مياه الأمطار
المنازل والحقول والطرق، كما فاضت المياه في العديد من الخزانات والأنهار، مما أسهم في تعطل حركة السير على الطرق.
Sri Lanka has suspended passenger train services and closed roads in some areas of the country that were affected by landslides and flooding caused by heavy rains, which resulted in the deaths of more than 30 people, according to officials announced today (Thursday).
The government disaster management center reported that 18 of the reported fatalities occurred in the "Badulla" and "Nuwara Eliya" mountainous regions, known for tea cultivation, located about 300 kilometers east of the capital Colombo.
The center added that there are 14 other people missing today, following landslides in the same areas.
The death toll has risen to 31 since last week when Sri Lanka experienced severe weather, as the heavy rains that fell earlier in the week caused widespread destruction, flooding homes, fields, and roads.
Additionally, the waters overflowed in many reservoirs and rivers, contributing to traffic disruptions on the roads.