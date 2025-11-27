Sri Lanka has suspended passenger train services and closed roads in some areas of the country that were affected by landslides and flooding caused by heavy rains, which resulted in the deaths of more than 30 people, according to officials announced today (Thursday).

The government disaster management center reported that 18 of the reported fatalities occurred in the "Badulla" and "Nuwara Eliya" mountainous regions, known for tea cultivation, located about 300 kilometers east of the capital Colombo.

The center added that there are 14 other people missing today, following landslides in the same areas.

The death toll has risen to 31 since last week when Sri Lanka experienced severe weather, as the heavy rains that fell earlier in the week caused widespread destruction, flooding homes, fields, and roads.

Additionally, the waters overflowed in many reservoirs and rivers, contributing to traffic disruptions on the roads.