Professor Evgenia Yakushiva, head of the Department of Physical Therapy and Preventive Medicine at Sechenov University, confirmed that adhering to some simple daily habits can effectively help maintain joint health and reduce the risk of inflammation or cartilage wear as one ages.

Moderate Physical Activity

The professor points out that physical inactivity and prolonged sitting lead to microscopic changes within the joints, increasing the risk of inflammation and pain. In contrast, activities such as regular walking, swimming, yoga, and light gymnastics help enhance blood flow to the cartilage and stimulate the production of synovial fluid, which is essential for smooth joint movement.

Maintaining a Healthy Weight

The professor explains that a body mass index (BMI) exceeding 25 indicates excess weight that puts additional pressure on the body's joints, particularly the knees and hips. She emphasizes that weight loss can reduce pain for those suffering from joint issues, improve mobility, and potentially decrease the need for surgery in the future.

Correct Body Posture

The professor warns that incorrect sitting or standing during work or rest leads to an unbalanced distribution of pressure on the joints. Joint problems such as osteoarthritis and "office knee syndrome" are often associated with office workers who sit for long periods in front of screens.

Collagen-Rich Nutrition

The professor notes that the body gradually begins to lose collagen after the age of 30 to 35, which is a key component of cartilage structure. Some dietary supplements, whether from plant or animal sources, can help compensate for this deficiency and support joint health.

Regular Preventive Check-Ups

The professor stresses the importance of regular check-ups for individuals exposed to risk factors, whether due to lack of movement, excessive activity, or a family history of joint diseases. She explains that early diagnosis is a crucial step to avoid complications and improve long-term quality of life.