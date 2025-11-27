أكدت رئيسة قسم العلاج الطبيعي والوقائي في جامعة سيتشينوف الطبية، البروفيسورة يفغينيا يكوشيفا، أن الالتزام ببعض العادات اليومية البسيطة قد يساعد بشكل فعّال في الحفاظ على صحة المفاصل وتقليل خطر الإصابة بالتهاباتها أو تآكل غضاريفها مع التقدم في العمر.
النشاط البدني المعتدل
تشير البروفيسورة إلى أن الخمول البدني والجلوس لفترات طويلة يؤديان إلى تغيّرات مجهرية داخل المفاصل، ما يزيد من خطر الالتهاب والآلام. في المقابل، تساعد أنشطة مثل المشي المنتظم، والسباحة، واليوغا، والجمباز الخفيف، في تعزيز تدفق الدم نحو الغضاريف وتحفيز إنتاج السائل الزلالي الضروري لحركة المفاصل بسلاسة.
الحفاظ على وزن صحي
توضح البروفيسورة أن مؤشر كتلة الجسم الذي يتجاوز 25 يشير إلى وجود وزن زائد يشكل ضغطاً إضافيّاً على مفاصل الجسم، خصوصاً الركبتين والوركين. وتؤكد أن خسارة الوزن يمكن أن تقلل من الألم لدى من يعانون من مشكلات مفصلية، كما تحسن الوظائف الحركية وتقلل الحاجة المحتملة للجراحة مستقبلاً.
وضعية الجسم الصحيحة
تحذّر البروفيسورة من أن الجلوس أو الوقوف الخاطئ أثناء العمل أو الراحة يؤدي إلى توزيع غير متوازن للضغط على المفاصل. وغالباً ما ترتبط مشكلات مفصلية مثل هشاشة العظام، ومتلازمة «ركبة المكتب»، بموظفي المكاتب الذين يجلسون لفترات طويلة أمام الشاشات.
التغذية الغنية بالكولاجين
تشير البروفيسورة إلى أن الجسم يبدأ بفقدان الكولاجين تدريجياً بعد عمر 30 إلى 35 عاماً، وهو مكوّن أساسي لبنية الغضاريف. ويمكن أن تساهم بعض المكملات الغذائية، سواء من مصادر نباتية أو حيوانية، في تعويض هذا النقص ودعم صحة المفاصل.
الفحوصات الوقائية المنتظمة
تشدد البروفيسورة على أهمية الفحص الدوري لدى الأشخاص المعرضين لعوامل خطر، سواء بسبب قلة الحركة أو النشاط الزائد أو وجود تاريخ عائلي لأمراض المفاصل. وتوضح أن التشخيص المبكر يُعد خطوة حاسمة لتفادي المضاعفات وتحسين جودة الحياة على المدى الطويل.
