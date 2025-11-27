تشير دراسة جديدة أجراها فريق من العلماء في جامعة «نييمي» اليابانية إلى أن التناول المنتظم للجبن قد يرتبط بانخفاض خطر الإصابة بالخرف لدى كبار السن.

تناول الجبن والخرف.. نتائج أولية مشجعة

خلال الدراسة، قام الباحثون بمتابعة نحو 8,000 شخص تجاوزت أعمارهم 65 عاماً، واستمرت المتابعة لمدة ثلاث سنوات. نصف المشاركين تقريباً أفادوا بأنهم يتناولون الجبن مرة واحدة أسبوعياً على الأقل، فيما لم يتناوله النصف الآخر إطلاقاً. وخلال فترة الدراسة، أُصيب 3.4% من مستهلكي الجبن بالخرف (134 شخصاً)، مقارنة بـ 4.5% (176 شخصاً) من الذين لم يتناولوه.

عوامل مؤثرة محتملة

ورغم هذه النتائج، شدد الباحثون على أن العلاقة التي لوحظت بين تناول الجبن والخرف تُعد ارتباطاً إحصائياً، وليست دليلاً على علاقة سببية. وقد أخذت الدراسة في الاعتبار عوامل عدة أخرى مثل العمر، الجنس، الدخل، مستوى التعليم، والنظام الغذائي العام. وتبين أن محبي الجبن غالباً ما يتبعون أنماطاً غذائية صحية عموماً، وهو ما قد يُسهم جزئياً في تقليل خطر الإصابة بالخرف.

الجبن مصدر غذائي غني بالعناصر المفيدة

يُرجح الباحثون أن الفائدة المحتملة من الجبن قد تعود إلى احتوائه على فيتامين K، والبكتيريا المفيدة (التي تلعب دوراً في صحة الأمعاء)، إضافة إلى تأثيره الإيجابي على القلب والأوعية الدموية، وهي جميعها عوامل ترتبط بصحة الدماغ.

دعوة إلى مزيد من البحث

مع ذلك، يؤكد الفريق العلمي أن هذه النتائج ليست كافية للادعاء بأن الجبن يقي من الخرف بشكل مباشر، ويشددون على ضرورة إجراء المزيد من الدراسات المعمقة للتأكد من آليات التأثير، والتحقق من صحة هذه العلاقة على نطاق أوسع.