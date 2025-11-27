تشير دراسة جديدة أجراها فريق من العلماء في جامعة «نييمي» اليابانية إلى أن التناول المنتظم للجبن قد يرتبط بانخفاض خطر الإصابة بالخرف لدى كبار السن.
تناول الجبن والخرف.. نتائج أولية مشجعة
خلال الدراسة، قام الباحثون بمتابعة نحو 8,000 شخص تجاوزت أعمارهم 65 عاماً، واستمرت المتابعة لمدة ثلاث سنوات. نصف المشاركين تقريباً أفادوا بأنهم يتناولون الجبن مرة واحدة أسبوعياً على الأقل، فيما لم يتناوله النصف الآخر إطلاقاً. وخلال فترة الدراسة، أُصيب 3.4% من مستهلكي الجبن بالخرف (134 شخصاً)، مقارنة بـ 4.5% (176 شخصاً) من الذين لم يتناولوه.
عوامل مؤثرة محتملة
ورغم هذه النتائج، شدد الباحثون على أن العلاقة التي لوحظت بين تناول الجبن والخرف تُعد ارتباطاً إحصائياً، وليست دليلاً على علاقة سببية. وقد أخذت الدراسة في الاعتبار عوامل عدة أخرى مثل العمر، الجنس، الدخل، مستوى التعليم، والنظام الغذائي العام. وتبين أن محبي الجبن غالباً ما يتبعون أنماطاً غذائية صحية عموماً، وهو ما قد يُسهم جزئياً في تقليل خطر الإصابة بالخرف.
الجبن مصدر غذائي غني بالعناصر المفيدة
يُرجح الباحثون أن الفائدة المحتملة من الجبن قد تعود إلى احتوائه على فيتامين K، والبكتيريا المفيدة (التي تلعب دوراً في صحة الأمعاء)، إضافة إلى تأثيره الإيجابي على القلب والأوعية الدموية، وهي جميعها عوامل ترتبط بصحة الدماغ.
دعوة إلى مزيد من البحث
مع ذلك، يؤكد الفريق العلمي أن هذه النتائج ليست كافية للادعاء بأن الجبن يقي من الخرف بشكل مباشر، ويشددون على ضرورة إجراء المزيد من الدراسات المعمقة للتأكد من آليات التأثير، والتحقق من صحة هذه العلاقة على نطاق أوسع.
A new study conducted by a team of scientists at Japan's "Niimi" University suggests that regular cheese consumption may be linked to a reduced risk of dementia in the elderly.
Cheese Consumption and Dementia: Encouraging Preliminary Results
During the study, researchers followed nearly 8,000 individuals over the age of 65 for a period of three years. About half of the participants reported consuming cheese at least once a week, while the other half did not consume it at all. During the study period, 3.4% of cheese consumers developed dementia (134 individuals), compared to 4.5% (176 individuals) of those who did not consume cheese.
Potential Influencing Factors
Despite these results, the researchers emphasized that the observed relationship between cheese consumption and dementia is a statistical correlation and not evidence of a causal relationship. The study took into account several other factors such as age, gender, income, education level, and overall diet. It was found that cheese lovers often follow generally healthy dietary patterns, which may partially contribute to the reduced risk of dementia.
Cheese: A Nutrient-Rich Food Source
The researchers suggest that the potential benefits of cheese may be attributed to its content of vitamin K, beneficial bacteria (which play a role in gut health), as well as its positive effects on cardiovascular health, all of which are factors associated with brain health.
Call for Further Research
However, the scientific team asserts that these results are not sufficient to claim that cheese directly protects against dementia, and they stress the need for more in-depth studies to understand the mechanisms of influence and to verify the validity of this relationship on a broader scale.