A new study conducted by a team of scientists at Japan's "Niimi" University suggests that regular cheese consumption may be linked to a reduced risk of dementia in the elderly.

Cheese Consumption and Dementia: Encouraging Preliminary Results

During the study, researchers followed nearly 8,000 individuals over the age of 65 for a period of three years. About half of the participants reported consuming cheese at least once a week, while the other half did not consume it at all. During the study period, 3.4% of cheese consumers developed dementia (134 individuals), compared to 4.5% (176 individuals) of those who did not consume cheese.

Potential Influencing Factors

Despite these results, the researchers emphasized that the observed relationship between cheese consumption and dementia is a statistical correlation and not evidence of a causal relationship. The study took into account several other factors such as age, gender, income, education level, and overall diet. It was found that cheese lovers often follow generally healthy dietary patterns, which may partially contribute to the reduced risk of dementia.

Cheese: A Nutrient-Rich Food Source

The researchers suggest that the potential benefits of cheese may be attributed to its content of vitamin K, beneficial bacteria (which play a role in gut health), as well as its positive effects on cardiovascular health, all of which are factors associated with brain health.

Call for Further Research

However, the scientific team asserts that these results are not sufficient to claim that cheese directly protects against dementia, and they stress the need for more in-depth studies to understand the mechanisms of influence and to verify the validity of this relationship on a broader scale.