حذّر خبراء في الأمراض الجلدية من ارتفاع خطر الإصابة بسعفة الرأس خلال فصل الشتاء، وهي عدوى فطرية معدية قد تؤدي إلى ظهور بقع صلعاء في فروة الرأس إذا لم يتم علاجها مبكراً. تنتقل العدوى عبر التلامس المباشر بالجلد، كما يمكن أن تنتقل من خلال استخدام أدوات شخصية ملوثة مثل الأمشاط والمناشف وملاءات الأسرة.
أدوات شخصية تنقل الفطريات
يرتبط تفشي هذه العدوى في بعض الحالات باستخدام أدوات مشتركة في صالونات غير مرخصة أو تفتقر للنظافة الكافية، إلا أن الخبراء يشيرون إلى أن العدوى يمكن أن تنتقل في الحياة اليومية عبر مشاركة القبعات، بما في ذلك قبعات الشتاء أو القبعات الموسمية مثل قبعة بابا نويل. لذلك، يُنصح بتجنب مشاركة أي غطاء للرأس، خصوصاً مع دخول الأشهر الباردة.
أعراض لا ينبغي تجاهلها
تشمل الأعراض الأولية للعدوى الفطرية الحكة، وظهور مناطق متقشرة على شكل حلقات على فروة الرأس. كما قد تظهر نتوءات ملونة تختلف حسب لون البشرة، إذ تميل إلى اللون الأحمر على الجلد الفاتح، أو البني المحمر إلى الرمادي على الجلد الداكن. وتُعد الحلقات المتوسعة أو البقع المسطحة من أبرز المؤشرات على الإصابة.
الوقاية والعلاج المبكر
يشدد المختصون على أهمية الاكتشاف المبكر للعدوى، والتصرف السريع عند ظهور الأعراض، دون خدش القروح أو تجاهل غسل الأدوات والملابس التي لامست الرأس المصاب. يُوصى باستخدام شامبوهات طبية أو أدوية مضادة للفطريات، إضافة إلى استشارة الطبيب العام لتأكيد التشخيص والحصول على العلاج المناسب.
الأطفال والعدوى في البيئات المشتركة
في حال إصابة طفل، من الضروري إبلاغ المدرسة وأولياء أمور زملائه، وفحص جميع أفراد العائلة، حتى وإن لم تظهر عليهم الأعراض. وفي بعض الحالات، يُنصح بعلاج الأسرة كاملة باستخدام شامبو مضاد للفطريات مرتين أسبوعياً على مدار أربعة أسابيع كإجراء وقائي.
