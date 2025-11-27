Dermatology experts have warned of an increased risk of scalp ringworm infection during the winter season, which is a contagious fungal infection that can lead to bald patches on the scalp if not treated early. The infection spreads through direct skin contact and can also be transmitted through the use of contaminated personal items such as combs, towels, and bed linens.

Personal Items That Transmit Fungi

The outbreak of this infection is sometimes associated with the use of shared tools in unlicensed salons or those lacking adequate hygiene. However, experts point out that the infection can also spread in daily life through sharing hats, including winter hats or seasonal hats like Santa Claus hats. Therefore, it is advised to avoid sharing any head coverings, especially with the onset of the colder months.

Symptoms Not to Ignore

The initial symptoms of the fungal infection include itching and the appearance of scaly areas in the form of rings on the scalp. Colored bumps may also appear, varying according to skin tone, tending to be red on light skin, or reddish-brown to gray on dark skin. Expanding rings or flat patches are among the most prominent indicators of infection.

Prevention and Early Treatment

Specialists emphasize the importance of early detection of the infection and prompt action when symptoms appear, without scratching the sores or neglecting to wash the tools and clothing that have come into contact with the infected scalp. It is recommended to use medicated shampoos or antifungal medications, in addition to consulting a general practitioner to confirm the diagnosis and obtain appropriate treatment.

Children and Infection in Shared Environments

If a child is infected, it is essential to inform the school and the parents of classmates, and to check all family members, even if they do not show symptoms. In some cases, it is advised to treat the entire family using antifungal shampoo twice a week for four weeks as a preventive measure.