A recent research study conducted by a team from the University of Vienna and the SBA Research Institute, according to the 24ae website, revealed that a vulnerability in the contact discovery feature of the WhatsApp application allowed the leakage of numbers belonging to approximately 3.5 billion users, along with parts of their personal information, through a simple mechanism that enabled researchers to extract data without the need for advanced techniques.

The researchers demonstrated the ability to test around 100 million phone numbers per hour via WhatsApp, using the "WhatsApp Web" interface, reflecting the ease of exploiting the vulnerability that allowed access to sensitive user data.

The study indicated that all the hacker needs is to use the WhatsApp Web interface and add phone numbers in bulk, allowing the application to show whether the number is registered, along with displaying the account picture and the "about" text, if privacy settings permit.

The results showed that the researchers were able to extract numbers from nearly all WhatsApp users, in addition to accessing profile pictures of about 57% of users and reading the status texts of 29% of accounts.