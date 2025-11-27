كشفت دراسة بحثية حديثة، أجراها فريق من University of Vienna ومعهد SBA Research، بحسب موقع 24ae، أن ثغرة في خاصية اكتشاف جهات الاتصال بتطبيق WhatsApp سمحت بتسريب أرقام نحو 3.5 مليار مستخدم، إضافة إلى أجزاء من معلوماتهم الشخصية، وذلك عبر آلية بسيطة مكّنت الباحثين من استخراج البيانات دون الحاجة إلى تقنيات متقدمة.

وأظهر الباحثون إمكانية اختبار نحو 100 مليون رقم هاتف في الساعة عبر واتساب، من خلال واجهة التطبيق «واتساب ويب»، ما يعكس سهولة استغلال الثغرة التي سمحت بالوصول إلى بيانات المستخدمين الحساسة.

وبينت الدراسة، أن كل ما يحتاجه المخترِق هو استخدام واجهة واتساب ويب وإضافة أرقام هواتف بالجملة، ليُظهر التطبيق ما إذا كان الرقم مسجّلاً، مع عرض صورة الحساب ونص الحالة «about»، إذا كانت إعدادات الخصوصية تتيح ذلك.

وأوضحت النتائج، أن الباحثين تمكنوا من استخراج أرقام جميع مستخدمي واتساب تقريباً، إضافة إلى الوصول إلى صور الملف الشخصي لنحو 57 % من المستخدمين، وقراءة نصوص الحالة الخاصة بـ 29 % من الحسابات.