Headaches are among the most common health symptoms worldwide, as they can occur in any area of the head, whether on one side or both sides. They may sometimes present as sharp or throbbing, and can last from minutes to full days, making them a medical sign that should not be overlooked when recurring or accompanied by concerning symptoms, as clarified by the Gulf Health Council in its recent awareness campaigns.

According to medical descriptions, headaches are classified into two main types; primary headaches, which are not associated with another disease and are considered a health issue that requires appropriate management. Among the most notable types are: migraine (also known as "shmigra"), which is often accompanied by sensitivity to light and noise, tension headaches resulting from stress and anxiety, and muscle tension in the neck, in addition to cluster headaches that appear in the form of severe attacks usually concentrated around the eye.

The second type is secondary headaches, which result from other medical conditions that require diagnosis and treatment. The Gulf Health Council pointed out that some of its causes include: neuropathic pain, increased eye pressure (glaucoma), heart diseases, high blood pressure, sinusitis, as well as excessive use of certain pain-relieving medications.

Health awareness emphasized the necessity of consulting a doctor immediately when experiencing sudden and severe headaches that are unusual, or when they are associated with vision disturbances, balance issues, repeated vomiting, or fever, in order to verify the causes and avoid complications. It also highlighted the importance of a healthy lifestyle through adequate sleep, regular water intake, and stress reduction, which contributes to reducing the frequency of headache attacks and improving quality of life.