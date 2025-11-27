يُعد الصداع من أكثر الأعراض الصحية انتشاراً حول العالم، إذ يمكن أن يظهر في أي منطقة من الرأس سواء في جانب واحد أو كلا الجانبين، ويأتي أحياناً بشكل حاد أو نابض، وقد يستمر من دقائق إلى أيام كاملة، ما يجعله علامة طبية لا ينبغي إغفالها عند تكراره أو ترافقه مع أعراض مقلقة، بحسب ما أوضحه حساب مجلس الصحة الخليجي ضمن حملاته التوعوية الأخيرة.

ووفق التوصيف الطبي، يُصنف الصداع إلى نوعين رئيسيين؛ أولي لا يرتبط بمرض آخر ويُعد بحد ذاته مشكلة صحية تحتاج إلى إدارة مناسبة، ومن أبرز أنواعه: الصداع النصفي (الشقيقة)، الذي غالباً يصاحبه تحسس من الضوء والضوضاء، وصداع التوتر الناتج عن الإجهاد والقلق وشدّ عضلات الرقبة، إضافة إلى الصداع العنقودي الذي يظهر على شكل نوبات شديدة تتركّز عادة حول العين.

أما النوع الثاني فهو الصداع الثانوي، وينتج عن حالات مرضية أخرى تستدعي التشخيص والعلاج، إذ أشار مجلس الصحة الخليجي إلى أن من أسبابه: الألم العضلي العصبي، ارتفاع ضغط العين (الجلوكوما)، أمراض القلب، ارتفاع ضغط الدم، التهاب الجيوب الأنفية، فضلاً عن الإفراط في استخدام بعض الأدوية المسكنة.

وشددت التوعية الصحية على ضرورة مراجعة الطبيب فوراً عند حدوث صداع مفاجئ وعنيف غير معتاد، أو عند ارتباطه باضطرابات في الرؤية، ضعف في التوازن، قيء متكرر، أو ارتفاع في درجة الحرارة، وذلك للتحقق من الأسباب وتجنّب المضاعفات. كما شددت على أهمية نمط الحياة الصحي من خلال النوم الكافي، وشرب الماء بانتظام، وتخفيف التوتر، ما يسهم في الحد من تكرار نوبات الصداع وتحسين جودة الحياة.