أسر الأطفال تسأل: هل كانت ملابسهم تحمل ما حذّر منه التقرير فعلاً؟

اتهامات علمية دقيقة تواجه ردوداً عامة لا تلامس جوهر القضية قانونياً

أوروبا ترفع سقف التشديد.. وإجراءات قانونية محتملة في الطريق

ليس بين ليلة وضحاها، بل بين تقارير وشكوك متواترة، انتقلت منصة البيع الشهيرة «شي إن» من كونها رمزاً للأزياء السريعة الرخيصة إلى عنوان يرتبط بسؤال أشدّ كلفة: من يدفع الثمن الحقيقي؟

فالمستهلك الذي اشترى الملابس بحثاً عن تنوع وسعر منخفض، وجد نفسه أمام احتمالات تمسّ صحته وصحة عائلته ومستقبله الوجودي، بعد التقارير الأوروبية التي كشفت وجود مواد كيميائية خطرة في منتجات تحمل شعارات الموضة العصرية لم تنفِها سابقاً المنصة وسارعت لمراجعة منتجاتها، ولكن اليوم تحديداً تتجاوز الأزمة حدود «التغليف الجميل» للبيانات الصحفية والتبريرات التي أصدرتها المنصة، لتدخل منطقة حساسة تتعلق بالحق في منتج آمن، والمساءلة الحقيقية قبل المبيعات العالية.

صحيح أن «شي إن» حاولت امتصاص الصدمة عبر بيانٍ يؤكد أن «سلامتكم أولويتنا»، وأنها اتخذت إجراءات فورية بسحب المنتجات المشار إليها، إلا أن هذا الرد بدا أقرب إلى محاولة احتواء إعلامي لا إلى اعتراف فعلي بخلل في المنظومة. فالبيان لم يشرح تفاصيل المنتجات التي سُحبت ولا حجم الأزمة ولا براءة منتجاتها عملياً، ولم يُظهر خريطة إصلاح شاملة وحقيقة، ولا ضماناً يمنع تكرار ما حدث. فحين يتعلق الأمر بمواد مسرطنة أو مسبّبة لاضطرابات النمو والخصوبة، فإن عبارة «نتحقق ونسحب احترازياً» ليست كافية لطمأنة أمّ تنظر إلى قميص طفلها بريبة.

المستهلك اليوم أكثر وعياً، وأكثر قدرة على الوصول إلى المعلومة، وأكثر حساسية تجاه ما يدخل إلى جسده أو جسد أطفاله. وبالتالي، فإن أي نقص في الشفافية يتم تلقّيه كإشارة خطر، وليس مجرد قصور في التواصل. وهنا تتبدد القيمة الأساسية التي بنت عليها «شي إن» توسعها السريع: الثقة. فإذا اهتزّت الثقة، سقط كل ما بُني فوقها من ملايين الطلبات ومليارات الأرباح.

الرخص قد يكلّف غالياً

حقيقة أخرى يجب أن تعترف بها صناعة الأزياء السريعة برمّتها: الرخص قد يكلّف غالياً. سواء على البيئة، أو صحة المستهلك، أو سمعة العلامة التجارية. فالهروب من تكاليف المواد عالية الجودة أو الرقابة الصارمة داخل سلاسل التوريد، يعني في المقابل دفع تكاليف أعلى لاحقاً: تراجع مبيعات، وتحقيقات دولية، وربما حظر منتجات في أسواق كبرى. والأهم؛ خسارة العلاقة مع المستهلك التي لا يمكن شراؤها بخصومات موسمية.

أزمة «شي إن» اليوم ليست مجرد عنوان صحفي، بل إنذار حقيقي لشركات المنصات الرقمية العابرة للحدود: مستقبل البيع ليس في السرعة فقط، بل في الأمان والصدق والاستدامة. وإذا لم يُترجم بيان الشركة إلى إجراءات فعلية واضحة، فإن ضريبة «الموضة السريعة» ستصبح أكثر مرارة، وسيختار الناس الأمان على وفرة الخيارات.. مهما أغرت الأسعار.

في خضم الجدل الدائر، يتقدّم صوت الأهالي بقلق أكبر من أي تفاصيل فنية أو بيانات مطمئنة. فملابس الأطفال ليست منتجاً عابراً، بل طبقة تلامس أجسادهم لساعات طويلة، وتتحرك معهم في اللعب والنوم والنمو. لذا فإن ورود ما يفيد بوجود مواد كيميائية مرتبطة بالسرطان واضطرابات النمو والخصوبة داخل بعض القطع - كما جاء في تقرير «غرينبيس» - يجعل السؤال منطقياً ومزعجاً في آن واحد: هل ارتدت تلك الأجساد الصغيرة ما حذّر منه العلماء بالفعل؟ هذه المخاوف لا يطفئها بيان مقتضب أو سحب مؤقت، بل تحتاج إلى كشف شامل للمنتجات المتأثرة وضمانات مقنعة بأن الخطر لن يتسلل مجدداً إلى خزائن الأطفال دون أن يعلم ذووهم.